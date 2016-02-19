Methods in Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215015, 9780080860268

Methods in Microbiology, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.R. Norris D.W. Ribbons
eBook ISBN: 9780080860268
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 711
Details

No. of pages:
711
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860268

About the Serial Editors

J.R. Norris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Milstead Laboratory of Chemical Enzymology, Sittingbourne, Kent, England

D.W. Ribbons Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

