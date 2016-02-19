Methods in Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215190, 9780080860480

Methods in Microbiology, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R.R. Colwell R. Grigorova
eBook ISBN: 9780080860480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 1987
Page Count: 518
About the Serial Editors

R.R. Colwell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Microbiology, University of Maryland

R. Grigorova Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Acad. G. Bontchev, Sofia, Bulgaria

