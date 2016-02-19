Methods in Cell Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199818, 9781483224848

Methods in Cell Physiology

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: David M. Prescott
eBook ISBN: 9781483224848
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 404
Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224848

About the Editor

David M. Prescott

Affiliations and Expertise

BIOLOGY DIVISION, OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE

