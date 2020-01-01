Methods in Cell Biology , Volume 155

Part 1 - Isolation of Mitochondria and Analysis of Mitochondrial Compartments

1. Isolation of mitochondria from animal cells and yeast

Francesco Pallotti and Liza Pon

2. Isolation and characterization of mitochondria-associated ER membranes

Estela Area-Gomez

3. Import of proteins into mitochondria

Nikolaus Pfanner and Thomas Becker

4. Proximity labeling methods to assess protein-protein interactions in yeast mitochondria

Jie-Ning Yang and Liza Pon

Part 2 - Assays for Mitochondrial Metabolic Activities

5. Biochemical assays of TCA cycle and β-oxidation metabolites

Michael J. Bennett, Sheng Feng and Ann Saada (Reisch)

6. Biochemical assays of respiratory chain complex activity

Robert Taylor

7. Assessing mitochondrial bioenergetics in whole cells and isolated organelles by microplate respirometry and polarography

Erich Gnaiger and Orian Shirihai

8. Analyzing electron transport chain supercomplexes

Jose Antonio Enriquez

9. Assays of mitochondrial ATP synthesis in animal cells and tissues

Paolo Pinton and Hiromi Imamura

10. Visualization of mitochondrial membrane potential in mammalian cells

Noemi Esteras, Merel Adjobo-Hermans, Andray Abramov and Werner JH Koopman

11. Visualization of mitochondrial function in living cells using biosensors (SoNAR, ro-GFP, DiOC6/Tom70 mCherry; DHE; Mitosox)

Yi Yang and Liza Pon

Part 3 - Assays for Other Mitochondrial Activities

12. Histochemical methods to measure respiratory chain activity and visualize mitochondria and mitochondrial gene products

Kurenai Tanji and Sandra Franco-Iborra

13. Analysis of mitochondrial phospholipids and cardiolipin

Michael Schlame and Estela Area-Gomez

14. Biosensors for Detection of Calcium and pH

Diego Destefani

15. Measurement of membrane permeability and the mitochondrial permeability transition

Paolo Bernardi and Michela Carraro

Part 4 - Mitochondrial Genes and Gene Expression

16. Detection of mtDNA mutations

Ali Naini, Sara Shanske, Robert Gilkerson and Jiuhong Pang

17. Visualization of mitochondrial DNA replication

Agnel Sfeir

18. Cybrid technology

Carlos Moraes and Sandra Bacman

19. Manipulation of mitochondrial genes and mtDNA heteroplasmy

Carlos Moraes, Sandra Bacman and Michal Minczuk

Part 5 - Assays for Mitochondrial Dynamics

20. Assays for mitochondrial fusion and fission

Laura Lackner, Jason Lee, Jason Mears and Suzanne Hoppins

21. Methods to visualize mitochondria and mitochondrial motility

Liza Pon, Theresa Swayne, Ryo Higuchi-Sanabria and Pin-Chao Liao

22. In vitro and in vivo detection of mitophagy in animal cells, mice, and yeast (Keima; red/green mitophagosomes)

Appendices

A. Basic properties of mitochondria

Luis García-Rodríguez

B. Inhibitors of the respiratory chain and of ATP synthesis

Nanette Orme-Johnson and Eric A. Schon

C. Linearized maps of selected mitochondrial genomes

Eric Schon

D. Mitochondrial genetic codes in various organisms

Eric Schon

E. Gene products present in mitochondria of yeast and animal cells

Eric Schon