Methods in Astrodynamics and Celestial Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227290, 9781483276854

Methods in Astrodynamics and Celestial Mechanics, Volume 17

1st Edition

A Selection of Technical Papers Based Mainly on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Institute of Navigation Astrodynamics Specialist Conference Held at Monterey, California, September 16-17, 1965

Editors: Raynor L. Duncombe Victor G. Szebehely
eBook ISBN: 9781483276854
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 452
Table of Contents


﻿The AIAA Astrodynamics Committee 1965

The Astrodynamics Specialist Conference Committee 1965

Preface

I. Behavior of Bodies Near Libration Points

Theory and Application of Motion Around Equilibrium Positions

Limiting Orbits at the Equilateral Centers of Libration

Motion in the Vicinity of Libration Points of a Generalized Restricted Three-Body Model

Resonances Affecting Motion Near the Earth-Moon Equilateral Libration Points

Effect of Initial Configurations on Libration Point Motion

Analytical Determination of Characteristic Exponents

II. Asymptotic Representations of Space Vehicle Trajectories

Generalized Method of Averaging and the von Zeipel Method

Take-Off from a Circular Orbit by a Small Thrust

Matched Asymptotic Expansions, Patched Conics, and the Computation of Interplanetary Trajectories

A Uniformly Valid Asymptotic Representation of Satellite Motion Around the Smaller Primary in the Restricted Three-Body Problem

Asymptotic Representations for Solutions to the Differential Equations of Satellite Theory

III. Orbit Determination and Mission Analysis

Error Equations of Inertial Navigation with Special Application to Orbital Determination and Guidance

Efficient and Accurate Orbit Prediction for Very Long Periods of Time

Parameter Hunting Procedures

Accuracy in the Determination of Lunar Transponder Location from Postarrivai Tracking

Interplanetary Maneuvers in Manned Helionautical Missions

IV. Optimization in Astrodynamics

A General Method for Selection and Optimization of Trajectories

Application of a Finite-Difference Newton-Raphson Algorithm to Problems of Low-Thrust Trajectory Optimization

Nonlinear Optimal Control Problems with Control Appearing Linearly

Description

Methods in Astrodynamics and Celestial Mechanics is a collection of technical papers presented at the Astrodynamics Specialist Conference held in Monterey, California, on September 16-17, 1965, under the auspices of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Institute of Navigation. The conference provided a forum for tackling some of the most interesting applications of the methods of celestial mechanics to problems of space engineering.

Comprised of 19 chapters, this volume first treats the promising area of motion around equilibrium configurations. Following a discussion on limiting orbits at the equilateral centers of libration, the reader is introduced to the asymptotic expansion technique and its application to trajectories. Asymptotic representations for solutions to the differential equations of satellite theory are considered. The last two sections deal with orbit determination and mission analysis and optimization in astrodynamics. Error equations of inertial navigation as applied to orbital determination and guidance are evaluated, along with parameter hunting procedures and nonlinear optimal control problems with control appearing linearly

.This book will be useful to practitioners in the fields of aeronautics, astronautics, and astrophysics.

About the Editors

Raynor L. Duncombe Editor

Victor G. Szebehely Editor

