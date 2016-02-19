Methods in Astrodynamics and Celestial Mechanics, Volume 17
1st Edition
A Selection of Technical Papers Based Mainly on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Institute of Navigation Astrodynamics Specialist Conference Held at Monterey, California, September 16-17, 1965
Table of Contents
The AIAA Astrodynamics Committee 1965
The Astrodynamics Specialist Conference Committee 1965
Preface
I. Behavior of Bodies Near Libration Points
Theory and Application of Motion Around Equilibrium Positions
Limiting Orbits at the Equilateral Centers of Libration
Motion in the Vicinity of Libration Points of a Generalized Restricted Three-Body Model
Resonances Affecting Motion Near the Earth-Moon Equilateral Libration Points
Effect of Initial Configurations on Libration Point Motion
Analytical Determination of Characteristic Exponents
II. Asymptotic Representations of Space Vehicle Trajectories
Generalized Method of Averaging and the von Zeipel Method
Take-Off from a Circular Orbit by a Small Thrust
Matched Asymptotic Expansions, Patched Conics, and the Computation of Interplanetary Trajectories
A Uniformly Valid Asymptotic Representation of Satellite Motion Around the Smaller Primary in the Restricted Three-Body Problem
Asymptotic Representations for Solutions to the Differential Equations of Satellite Theory
III. Orbit Determination and Mission Analysis
Error Equations of Inertial Navigation with Special Application to Orbital Determination and Guidance
Efficient and Accurate Orbit Prediction for Very Long Periods of Time
Parameter Hunting Procedures
Accuracy in the Determination of Lunar Transponder Location from Postarrivai Tracking
Interplanetary Maneuvers in Manned Helionautical Missions
IV. Optimization in Astrodynamics
A General Method for Selection and Optimization of Trajectories
Application of a Finite-Difference Newton-Raphson Algorithm to Problems of Low-Thrust Trajectory Optimization
Nonlinear Optimal Control Problems with Control Appearing Linearly
Description
Methods in Astrodynamics and Celestial Mechanics is a collection of technical papers presented at the Astrodynamics Specialist Conference held in Monterey, California, on September 16-17, 1965, under the auspices of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Institute of Navigation. The conference provided a forum for tackling some of the most interesting applications of the methods of celestial mechanics to problems of space engineering.
Comprised of 19 chapters, this volume first treats the promising area of motion around equilibrium configurations. Following a discussion on limiting orbits at the equilateral centers of libration, the reader is introduced to the asymptotic expansion technique and its application to trajectories. Asymptotic representations for solutions to the differential equations of satellite theory are considered. The last two sections deal with orbit determination and mission analysis and optimization in astrodynamics. Error equations of inertial navigation as applied to orbital determination and guidance are evaluated, along with parameter hunting procedures and nonlinear optimal control problems with control appearing linearly
.This book will be useful to practitioners in the fields of aeronautics, astronautics, and astrophysics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276854