Methods for Oxidation of Organic Compounds V2

Methods for the Oxidation of Organic Compounds: Alcohols, Alcohol Derivatives, Alkyl Halides, Nitroalkanes, Alkyl Azides, Carbonyl Compounds, Hydroxyarenes and Aminoarenes describes the different methods used for the controlled oxidation of alcohols, alcohol derivatives, alkyl halides, nitroalkanes, alkyl azides, carbonyl compounds, hydroxyarenes, and aminoarenes. Most of the oxidative techniques considered are illustrated with detailed experimental procedures taken from the literature. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the oxidation of alcohols, with particular emphasis on the formation of carbonyl compounds and carboxylic acids. The following chapters focus on the oxidation of esters and alkyl halides; ethers, acetals, and metal derivatives of alcohols; amines, nitro compounds, and azides; carbonyl compounds; 1,2-diols and related compounds; and hydroxyarenes, aminoarenes, dihydroxyarenes, diaminoarenes, and aminohydroxyarenes. Methods such as catalytic oxidation, catalytic dehydrogenation, and electrochemical and biochemical oxidation are mentioned. This monograph should be of interest to organic chemists and research students.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

Scope and Organization of Material

2. Oxidation of Alcohols

2.1. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds

2.1.1. Catalytic Dehydrogenation

2.1.2. Oppenauer Oxidation

2.1.3. Chromium Compounds

2.1.4. Manganese Compounds

2.1.5. Ruthenium Tetraoxide

2.1.6. Silver Carbonate

2.1.7. Ammonium Cerium(IV) Nitrate (Ceric Ammonium Nitrate) and Cerium(IV) Sulphate

2.1.8. Copper(II) Salts

2.1.9. Lead Tetraacetate

2.1.10. Dimethyl Sulphoxide

2.1.11. Halogens and Halogen-Containing Compounds

2.1.12. High-Potential Quinones

2.1.13. Triphenylcarbenium Salts

2.2. Formation of Carboxylic Acids

2.2.1. Potassium Permanganate

2.2.2. Chromium(IV) Reagents in Acidic Media

2.2.3. Nitric Acid

2.2.4. Quaternary Ammonium Permanganates and Potassium Permanganate with Phase-Transfer Agents

2.2.5. Pyridinium Dichromate

2.2.6. Catalytic Oxidation

2.2.7. Ruthenium Tetraoxide and Ruthenate Anion

2.2.8. Electrochemical Oxidation

3. Oxidation of Esters and Alkyl Halides

3.1. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds

3.1.1. From Carboxylic Esters

3.1.2. From Nitronic Esters

3.1.3. From Pyruvic Esters

3.1.4. From Alkyl Sulphonates and Alkyl Halides

4. Oxidation of Ethers, Acetals and Metal Derivatives of Alcohols

4.1. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds

4.1.1. From Alkyl Ethers and Isopropylidene Acetals

4.1.2. From Silyl Ethers

4.1.3. From Trialkylstannyl Ethers and Dialkylstannylene Acetals

4.1.4. From Magnesium Alkoxides

4.2. Formation of Carboxylic Acids or Esters

4.2.1. From Ethers and Acetals

5. Oxidation of Amines, Nitro Compounds and Azides

5.1. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds

5.1.1. From Amines

5.1.2. From Aliphatic Nitro Compounds

5.1.3. From Alkyl Azides

5.2. Formation of Carboxylic Acids or Nitriles

5.2.1. From Amines

5.2.2. From Aliphatic Nitro Compounds

6. Oxidation of Carbonyl Compounds

6.1. Oxidation of Aldehydes

6.1.1. Formation of Carboxylic Acids or Carboxylic Acid Derivatives

6.2. Oxidation of Ketones

6.2.1. Formation of Carboxylic Acids

6.2.2. Formation of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives

7. Oxidation of 1,2-Diols and Related Compounds

7.1. Oxidation of 1,2-Bifunctional Compounds

7.1.1. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds with Carbon-Carbon Bond Cleavage

7.1.2. Formation of Carboxylic Acids with Carbon-Carbon Bond Cleavage

7.1.3. Formation of Carbonyl Compounds without Carbon-Carbon Bond Cleavage

8. Oxidation of Hydroxyarenes, Aminoarenes, Dihydroxyarenes, Diaminoarenes and Aminohydroxyarenes

8.1. Formation of Quinones

8.1.1. From Hydroxyarenes (Monohydric Phenols)

8.1.2. From Aminoarenes

8.1.3. From Dihydroxyarenes

8.1.4. From Diaminoarenes

8.1.5. From Aminohydroxyarenes

Appendix

Tables to Chapter 2

Tables to Chapter 3

Tables to Chapter 4

Tables to Chapter 5

Tables to Chapter 6

Tables to Chapter 7

Tables to Chapter 8