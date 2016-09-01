Methods for Analysis of Carbohydrate Metabolism in Photosynthetic Organisms
1st Edition
Plants, Green Algae and Cyanobacteria
Description
Methods for Analysis of Carbohydrate Metabolism in Photosynthetic Organisms: Plants, Green Algae and Cyanobacteria examines both general and detailed aspects of carbohydrate metabolism in photosynthetic organisms, along with the four main oligosaccharides and each enzymatic reaction that gives birth to them. Chapters include information on how biological active protein is extracted for different cells, determination of enzymatic activity, separation of proteins by different available methods, and descriptions of analytical methods for the determination of various types of carbohydrates in photosynthetic organisms.
The book contains useful protocols for researchers working on the determination of carbohydrate metabolism. The book provides foundational content as well as step-by-step guidance on how to design and conduct an experiment, including what other methodologies could be used if advanced instruments are not readily available.
Key Features
- Includes a variety of analytical methods and how to apply the methods using examples from specific case studies
- Discusses technical information on how to characterize plant carbohydrates and sugar nucleosides
- Contains easy-to-follow protocols with detailed explanations for self-guidance
- Provides foundational content as well as step-by-step guidance on how to design and conduct an experiment
Readership
Grad students, post docs, researchers in plant science
Secondary audience: Grad students, post docs, researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, and environmental science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I.General Analytical Methods
Chapter 1.Determination of carbohydrates metabolism molecules
Part II. Purification and analysis of proteins and carbohydrates
Chapter 2.Preparation of protein extracts
Chapter 3.Protein and carbohydrate separation and purification
Chapter 4.Measurement of enzyme activity
Chapter 5.General introduction to Mass Spectrometry and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Part III.Case studies
Chapter 6.Sucrose
Chapter 7.Trehalose
Chapter 8.Raffinose
Chapter 9.Fructans
Chapter 10.Polysaccharides
Chapter 11.Starch
Chapter 12.Glycogen
Chapter 13.Cellulose
Chapter 14.Sugar phosphates
Chapter 15.Nucleotide sugars
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034033
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128033968
About the Author
Horacio Pontis
Horacio Guillermo Pontis was born in Mendoza, Argentina in 1928. He graduated from the University of Buenos Aires chemistry school and obtained his doctorate working in organic chemistry in 1951. He worked alongside Professor Luis F. Leloir for three years, who influenced his interest in carbohydrate metabolism, sugar phosphates and sugar nucleotides. He spent a long stay at King College, Durham University (UK) and at Karolinska Institutet, University of Stockholm (Sweden), where he started enzymology studies with Prof. Peter Reichard. After his return to Argentina in 1960, he began his work on the field of plant biochemistry, studying fructan and sucrose metabolism. In connection with these studies, he synthesized fructose-2-phosphate, the first ketose that allowed other researchers the chemical synthesis of fructose-2,6, diphosphate (a key glycolysis activator) two decades later. Since 1961, he has been a member of the National Research Council of Argentina and Professor of Biochemistry, firstly at the University of Buenos Aires and then at University of Mar del Plata. He was President of the Sociedad Argentina de Investigación Bioquímica. In Mar del Plata (Argentina), he set up the Institute for Biological Research at the University, and together with Prof. Leloir, they established the Foundation for Biochemical Applied Research (FIBA), where as Head of its Biological Research Center, he maintained an active research group, training graduate and post-graduate students and producing a steady flow of research publications.
At present, Pontis is Professor Emeritus of University of Mar del Plata and Emeritus Researcher and vice-president of FIBA. His important contribution to plant biochemistry was recognized by the Argentinean Society of Plant Physiology and by the American Society of Plant Biologists, which awarded him as a corresponding member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry - Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata (Argentina);Emeritus Senior Investigator, Foundation for Biological Applied Research (FIBA);Vice-President of FIBA