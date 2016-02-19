Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124645509, 9781483271439

Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences

1st Edition

Authors: Fritz Machlup
Editors: Karl Shell
eBook ISBN: 9781483271439
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1978
Page Count: 582
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences covers the problems in the methodological aspects of economics and other social science disciplines.

This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 26 chapters. The first parts review the nature and significance of methodology of economics, along with the models and theories in the field. The succeeding parts deal with the verification problems, operational concepts, and interpretation of reality in economics. Other parts explore the methodological aspects of other social sciences. The last parts discuss some aspects and applications of economic methodologies.

This book will be of value to economists, social scientists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part One On the Nature and Significance of Methodology

Introduction to Part One

Chapter 1 What Is Meant by Methodology: A Selective Survey of the Literature

Chapter 2 Why Bother with Methodology?

Part Two On Facts, Models, and Theories in Economics

Introduction to Part Two

Chapter 3 A Note on Models in Microeconomics

Chapter 4 Fact and Theory in Economics

Part Three On Verification and Operationalism

Introduction to Part Three

Chapter 5 The Problem of Verification in Economics

Chapter 6 Operational Concepts and Mental Constructs in Model and Theory Formation

Chapter 7 Operationalism and Pure Theory in Economics

Part Four On Ideal Types and the Interpretation of Reality

Introduction to Part Four

Chapter 8 The Ideal Type: A Bad Name for a Good Construct

Chapter 9 Ideal Types, Reality, and Construction

Chapter 10 Homo Oeconomicus and His Classmates

Chapter 11 The Universal Bogey: Economic Man

Part Five On Comparisons Between Natural and Social Sciences

Introduction to Part Five

Chapter 12 If Matter Could Talk

Chapter 13 The Inferiority Complex of the Social Sciences

Chapter 14 Are the Social Sciences Really Inferior?

Part Six Some Aspects and Applications of Economic Methodology

Introduction to Part Six

Chapter 15 Why Economics Disagree

Chapter 16 Theories of the Firm: Marginalist, Behavioral, Managerial

Chapter 17 Positive and Normative Economics

Part Seven On Various Methodological Positions

Introduction to Part Seven

Chapter 18 Joseph Schumpeter's Economic Methodology

Chapter 19 Gunnar Myrdal on Concealed Value Judgments

Chapter 20 Paul Samuelson on Theory and Realism

Chapter 21 Three Writers on Social Theory: Madge, Rose, and Zetterberg

Chapter 22 John Neville Keynes' Scope and Method

Chapter 23 Terence Hutchison's Reluctant Ultra-Empiricism

Chapter 24 Adolf Lowe's Instrumental Analysis

Chapter 25 Friedrich Hayek on Scientific and Scientistic Attitudes

Chapter 26 Spiro Latsis on Situational Determinism

Index

Details

No. of pages:
582
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271439

About the Author

Fritz Machlup

About the Editor

Karl Shell

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.