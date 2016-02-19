Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences
1st Edition
Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences covers the problems in the methodological aspects of economics and other social science disciplines.
This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 26 chapters. The first parts review the nature and significance of methodology of economics, along with the models and theories in the field. The succeeding parts deal with the verification problems, operational concepts, and interpretation of reality in economics. Other parts explore the methodological aspects of other social sciences. The last parts discuss some aspects and applications of economic methodologies.
This book will be of value to economists, social scientists, and researchers.
Part One On the Nature and Significance of Methodology
Introduction to Part One
Chapter 1 What Is Meant by Methodology: A Selective Survey of the Literature
Chapter 2 Why Bother with Methodology?
Part Two On Facts, Models, and Theories in Economics
Introduction to Part Two
Chapter 3 A Note on Models in Microeconomics
Chapter 4 Fact and Theory in Economics
Part Three On Verification and Operationalism
Introduction to Part Three
Chapter 5 The Problem of Verification in Economics
Chapter 6 Operational Concepts and Mental Constructs in Model and Theory Formation
Chapter 7 Operationalism and Pure Theory in Economics
Part Four On Ideal Types and the Interpretation of Reality
Introduction to Part Four
Chapter 8 The Ideal Type: A Bad Name for a Good Construct
Chapter 9 Ideal Types, Reality, and Construction
Chapter 10 Homo Oeconomicus and His Classmates
Chapter 11 The Universal Bogey: Economic Man
Part Five On Comparisons Between Natural and Social Sciences
Introduction to Part Five
Chapter 12 If Matter Could Talk
Chapter 13 The Inferiority Complex of the Social Sciences
Chapter 14 Are the Social Sciences Really Inferior?
Part Six Some Aspects and Applications of Economic Methodology
Introduction to Part Six
Chapter 15 Why Economics Disagree
Chapter 16 Theories of the Firm: Marginalist, Behavioral, Managerial
Chapter 17 Positive and Normative Economics
Part Seven On Various Methodological Positions
Introduction to Part Seven
Chapter 18 Joseph Schumpeter's Economic Methodology
Chapter 19 Gunnar Myrdal on Concealed Value Judgments
Chapter 20 Paul Samuelson on Theory and Realism
Chapter 21 Three Writers on Social Theory: Madge, Rose, and Zetterberg
Chapter 22 John Neville Keynes' Scope and Method
Chapter 23 Terence Hutchison's Reluctant Ultra-Empiricism
Chapter 24 Adolf Lowe's Instrumental Analysis
Chapter 25 Friedrich Hayek on Scientific and Scientistic Attitudes
Chapter 26 Spiro Latsis on Situational Determinism
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th October 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271439
Fritz Machlup
Karl Shell
Cornell University