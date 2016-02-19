Methodology of Economics and Other Social Sciences covers the problems in the methodological aspects of economics and other social science disciplines.

This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 26 chapters. The first parts review the nature and significance of methodology of economics, along with the models and theories in the field. The succeeding parts deal with the verification problems, operational concepts, and interpretation of reality in economics. Other parts explore the methodological aspects of other social sciences. The last parts discuss some aspects and applications of economic methodologies.

This book will be of value to economists, social scientists, and researchers.