PART 1: SCIENCE AND PRODUCTION

1. Methanol Production and Applications: An Overview

2. State of the Art of Conventional Reactors for Methanol Production

3. Fossil or Renewable Sources for Methanol Production?

4. Waste as a Source of Carbon for Methanol Production

5. Direct Synthesis of Methanol and Dimethyl Ether From a CO2-Rich Feedstock: Thermodynamic Analysis and Selective Membrane Application

6. Direct Methane to Methanol: Historical and Kinetics Aspects

7. Direct Methane to Methanol: Reaction Products and Effect of Gas Composition

8. Direct Methane to Methanol: Promising Technologies Based on the DMTM Process

9. Reforming and Partial Oxidation Reactions of Methanol for Hydrogen Production

PART 2: APPLICATION AND INNOVATION

10. Methanol to Dimethyl Ether

11. Methanol As An Internal Combustion on Engine Fuel

12. From Methanol to Electricity and Hydrogen Through Bioelectrochemical Systems

13. Methanol Separation From Liquid Mixtures Via Pervaporation Using Membranes

14. Direct Methanol Fuel Cell

15. Coproduction of Electrical Energy and Methanol in IGCC Plants

16. Which Future Route in the Methanol Synthesis? Photocatalytic Reduction of CO2, the New Challenge in the Solar Energy Exploitation

PART 3: MODELING AND TECHNOLOGY

17. Modeling in Methanol Synthesis

18. Inorganic Membrane Reactors for Methanol Synthesis

19. Highly Conductive Structured Catalysts for the Intensification of Methanol Synthesis in Multitubular Reactors

20. Methanol Production in Thermally Coupled, Fluidized-Bed, Bubble-Column and Membrane Reactors

21. Modeling of the Di Methyl Ether Production Reactors

PART 4: ENVIRONMENT AND ECONOMY

22. Methanol Economy: Environment, Demand, and Marketing With a Focus on the Waste-to-Methanol Process

23. Economic Assessment of Methanol Production

24. Cost Estimation of an Integrated System for Co-production of Electricity and Methanol

25. Methanol Economy Versus Hydrogen Economy