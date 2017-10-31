Methanol
1st Edition
Science and Engineering
Description
Methanol: Science and Engineering provides a comprehensive review of the chemistry, properties, and current and potential uses and applications of methanol.
Divided into four parts, the book begins with a detailed account of current production methods and their economics. The second part deals with the applications of methanol, providing useful insights into future applications.
Modeling of the various reactor systems is covered in the next section, with final discussions in the book focusing on the economic and environmental impact of this chemical. Users will find this to be a must-have resource for all researchers and engineers studying alternative energy sources.
Key Features
- Provides the latest developments on methanol research
- Reviews methanol production methods and their economics
- Outlines the use of methanol as an alternative green transportation fuel
- Includes new technologies and many new applications of methanol
Readership
Chemistry and chemical engineers researching catalytic phenomena in an academic /government /industrial research environment as well as materials scientists. The book is a key reference text for R&D managers in industry interested in the development of bioenergy technologies as well as academic researchers and postgraduate students
Table of Contents
PART 1: SCIENCE AND PRODUCTION
1. Methanol Production and Applications: An Overview
2. State of the Art of Conventional Reactors for Methanol Production
3. Fossil or Renewable Sources for Methanol Production?
4. Waste as a Source of Carbon for Methanol Production
5. Direct Synthesis of Methanol and Dimethyl Ether From a CO2-Rich Feedstock: Thermodynamic Analysis and Selective Membrane Application
6. Direct Methane to Methanol: Historical and Kinetics Aspects
7. Direct Methane to Methanol: Reaction Products and Effect of Gas Composition
8. Direct Methane to Methanol: Promising Technologies Based on the DMTM Process
9. Reforming and Partial Oxidation Reactions of Methanol for Hydrogen Production
PART 2: APPLICATION AND INNOVATION
10. Methanol to Dimethyl Ether
11. Methanol As An Internal Combustion on Engine Fuel
12. From Methanol to Electricity and Hydrogen Through Bioelectrochemical Systems
13. Methanol Separation From Liquid Mixtures Via Pervaporation Using Membranes
14. Direct Methanol Fuel Cell
15. Coproduction of Electrical Energy and Methanol in IGCC Plants
16. Which Future Route in the Methanol Synthesis? Photocatalytic Reduction of CO2, the New Challenge in the Solar Energy Exploitation
PART 3: MODELING AND TECHNOLOGY
17. Modeling in Methanol Synthesis
18. Inorganic Membrane Reactors for Methanol Synthesis
19. Highly Conductive Structured Catalysts for the Intensification of Methanol Synthesis in Multitubular Reactors
20. Methanol Production in Thermally Coupled, Fluidized-Bed, Bubble-Column and Membrane Reactors
21. Modeling of the Di Methyl Ether Production Reactors
PART 4: ENVIRONMENT AND ECONOMY
22. Methanol Economy: Environment, Demand, and Marketing With a Focus on the Waste-to-Methanol Process
23. Economic Assessment of Methanol Production
24. Cost Estimation of an Integrated System for Co-production of Electricity and Methanol
25. Methanol Economy Versus Hydrogen Economy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 706
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640109
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639035
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Dr. Angelo Basile is a chemical engineer and senior researcher at the ITM-CNR, where he is responsible for research related to both ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. Dr. Basile serves as an associate editor and editor-in-chief of two international scientific journals and has participated in various national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science. Since 2014, Dr. Basile has been a full professor of chemical engineering processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, ITM-CNR, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Francesco Dalena
Francesco Dalena a European PhD, specializes in chemistry of advanced materials at the University of Calabria (Italy). His research field ranges from the bioenergy sector and inorganic membrane reactors to chemical kinetics. Dr. Dalena serves as a member of the editorial boards of two international scientific journals. Recently he was involved in a project concerning the functionalization of cellulose fibers that produced a patent.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Department, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy