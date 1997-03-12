Metapopulation Biology

Hanski obtained his first degree in zoology and botany in 1976 from the University of Helsinki, Finland, and his D.Phil. in zoology in 1979 from the University of Oxford. Since then he has been a postdoctoral researcher and faculty member at the University of Helsinki and is currently research professor in the Academy of Finland, where he directs the Metapopulation Research Group, one of the national Centers of Excellence in Research. In addition, he has served on the scientific advisory board of the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) and has been on the steering group of the DIVERSITAS Programme on Biodiversity. He was foreign vice president of the Society for the Study of Evolution. He has served on the editorial boards of Trends in Ecology and Evolution, The American Naturalist, Journal of Insect Conservation, Global Change Biology, Annales Zooligici Fennici, Oecologia, Oikos, and Theoretical Population Biology. In 1999, he received the International Ecology Institute Prize in Terrestrial Ecology as well as the President's Gold Medal from the British Ecological Society. In 2000, Hanski was elected as a foreign member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. In 2001, he received the Sewall Wright Award from the American Society of Naturalists.