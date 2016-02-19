Metals
1st Edition
Thermal and Mechanical Data
Editors: Simonne Allard
eBook ISBN: 9781483155791
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 254
Description
Metals: Thermal and Mechanical Data covers the thermal and mechanical data of metals. The book presents topics on atomic heat; phase changes and vapor pressure; and elastic constants. The text also includes topics on plasticity properties, such as stress strength, activation energy for and change in creep, and hardness; internal friction; and data for liquid metals close to the melting point including viscosity and surface tension. Engineers, technicians, physical chemists as well as specialists in metallurgy will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Advice
I - Atomic Heat (Introduction)
A - Literature for Calorimetric Measurements of Atomic Heat
B - Electronic and Lattice Heats in the Normal State
C - Nuclear Heat
D - Magnetic Heat
E - Atomic Heat at Constant Pressure
E1 - Equations for Cp Versus T
E2 - Values of C Versus T
F - Electronic Heat in the Superconductive State
G- Thermodynamical Functions
H - Miscellaneous Literature
II - Phase Changes and Vapor Pressure (Introduction)
A - Phase Changes
A1 - Literature for Studies on Phase Changes
A2 - Temperatures and Enthalpy Changes
A3 - Literature for Studies on Phase Changes Under Pressure
A4- Phase Diagrams
B - Vapor Pressure and Enthalpy Changes
III - Elastic Constants (Introduction)
A - Elastic Constants
A1 - Cubic Crystal Constants
A2 - Hexagonal and Tetragonal Crystal Constants
A3 - Trigonal Crystal Constants
A4 - Change with Temperature (Literature)
A5 - Pressure
B - Young's and Shear Modulii
B1 - Modulii
B2 - Change with Temperature (Literature)
B3 - Various Factors
C - Compressibility
C1 - Volumic Compressibility
C2 - Linear Literature)
C3 - Change with Temperature
C4- Pressure
IV - Data for Plasticity Properties (Introduction)
A - Stress Strength
A1 - Literature for Measurements of Stress Strength
A2 - Single Cristals Tensile Strength
A3 - Polycrystals Tensile Strength
A4 - Activation Energy for Deformation (Literature)
A5 - Brittle-Ductile Transition Temperature (Literature)
A6 - Change with Crystal Orientation (Literature)
A7 - Grain Diameter
A8 - Heat Treatment
A9 - Previous Deformation
A10- Elongation Rate
A11- Various Factors
B - Creep
B1 - Activation Energy for Single Crystals Creep
B2 - Polycrystals Creep
B3 - Change in Creep with Experimental Conditions (Literature)
B4 - Rate with Temperature (Literature)
B5 - Tensile Strength
B6 - Various Factors
C - Hardness
C1 - Vicker's Hardness
C2 - Hardness in the Other Scales (Literature)
C3 - Change with Temperature (Literature)
C4 - Crystal Orientation (Literature)
C5 - Measurement Conditions
C6 - Metal Purity Influence (Literature)
C7 - Change with Metal Grain Size (Literature)
C8 - Heat Treatment
C9 - Mechanical Treatment (Literature)
V - Internal Friction (Introduction)
A - Literature on Internal Friction Measurements
B - Peaks' Temperature, Activation Energy for Relaxation
C - Change with Annealing (Literature)
D - Vibration Frequency (Literature)
E - Mechanical Treatment
F - Various Factors
G - Grain-Boundaries Viscosity (Literature)
H - Hysteresis Phenomena (Literature)
VI - Data for Liquid Metals Close to the Melting Point (Introduction)
A - Viscosity
A1 - Literature on Viscosity Measurements
A2 - Dynamical Viscosity
A3 - Change with Temperature
A4 - Activation Energy for Viscous Flow
A5 - Miscellaneous Literature
B - Surface Tension
B1 - Literature for Surface Tension Measurements
B2 - Surface Tension
B3 - Temperature Coefficient
Directory
Bibliographical References
Alphabetical Authors Index
About the Editor
Simonne Allard
