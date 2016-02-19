Metallurgical Coatings and Materials Surface Modifications, Volume 17

A selection. Hard coatings for tribological applications: a pluridisciplinary approach (M. Godet et al.). Microscopic aspects of copper, zirconium and iron ion implantation in alumina (A. Rahioui, C. Esnouf). Properties of arc-evaporated CrN and (Cr,A1)N coatings (O. Knotek et al.). Computer simulation of boron nitride deposition by ion-beam-assisted evaporation (W. Moller et al.). Hard coatings in the system (Ti,A1)(C,N) prepared by pyrolysis of polymeric precursor films (R. Jasschek, C. Russel). Characterization of plasma-sprayed titanium coatings on stainless steel (H. Ji, P.M. Marquis). Transformation of silicon nitride in oxygen plasma (C. Jimenez et al.). Calcium phosphate coatings for orthopaedic prosthesis (P. Royer, C. Rey). Plasma process for thermodiffusional titanium nitriding (P. Saillard et al.). Mechanical properties of Cu/A1 multilayered thin films (T. Ito et al.). Modification of surfaces of polymers by ion bombardment for improvement of mechanical properties (J. Davenas). Ceramic coatings and laser treatment (G. Gravanis et al.). Interface phenomena and bonding mechanism of thermally-sprayed metal and ceramic composites (H.D. Steffens et al.). Characterization of ceramic coatings by photothermal radiometry (M. Heuret et al.). Influence of the deposition gas on the properties of plasma-deposited carbonized layers (D. Boutard, W. Moller). Implantation-assisted deposition of hard carbon coatings on steel substrates (H. Reuther et al.). Laser melting of plasma-nitrided steel samples (M.B. Karamis, B.S. Yilbas). Deposition of silica coatings on Incoloy 800H substrates using a high power laser (F.C.J. Fellowes et al.). Corrosion resistance of Fe-Ni-Cr laser surface alloys (L. Renaud et al.).