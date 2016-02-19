Metallurgical Coatings and Materials Surface Modifications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444890740, 9780444596710

Metallurgical Coatings and Materials Surface Modifications, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: H.E. Hintermann J. Spitz
eBook ISBN: 9780444596710
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 26th July 1991
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

A selection. Hard coatings for tribological applications: a pluridisciplinary approach (M. Godet et al.). Microscopic aspects of copper, zirconium and iron ion implantation in alumina (A. Rahioui, C. Esnouf). Properties of arc-evaporated CrN and (Cr,A1)N coatings (O. Knotek et al.). Computer simulation of boron nitride deposition by ion-beam-assisted evaporation (W. Moller et al.). Hard coatings in the system (Ti,A1)(C,N) prepared by pyrolysis of polymeric precursor films (R. Jasschek, C. Russel). Characterization of plasma-sprayed titanium coatings on stainless steel (H. Ji, P.M. Marquis). Transformation of silicon nitride in oxygen plasma (C. Jimenez et al.). Calcium phosphate coatings for orthopaedic prosthesis (P. Royer, C. Rey). Plasma process for thermodiffusional titanium nitriding (P. Saillard et al.). Mechanical properties of Cu/A1 multilayered thin films (T. Ito et al.). Modification of surfaces of polymers by ion bombardment for improvement of mechanical properties (J. Davenas). Ceramic coatings and laser treatment (G. Gravanis et al.). Interface phenomena and bonding mechanism of thermally-sprayed metal and ceramic composites (H.D. Steffens et al.). Characterization of ceramic coatings by photothermal radiometry (M. Heuret et al.). Influence of the deposition gas on the properties of plasma-deposited carbonized layers (D. Boutard, W. Moller). Implantation-assisted deposition of hard carbon coatings on steel substrates (H. Reuther et al.). Laser melting of plasma-nitrided steel samples (M.B. Karamis, B.S. Yilbas). Deposition of silica coatings on Incoloy 800H substrates using a high power laser (F.C.J. Fellowes et al.). Corrosion resistance of Fe-Ni-Cr laser surface alloys (L. Renaud et al.).

Description

The contributions in this volume represent the work of over ninety international researchers from universities, government laboratories and industry, with diverse backgrounds and interests in a wide range of coatings and surface modifications processes. The seventy-three papers, including seven invited talks and thirty-eight oral communications attest to the fact that surface science and engineering is still a rapidly growing field which attracts experts from the large materials, scientific and technical community.

About the Editors

H.E. Hintermann Editor

J. Spitz Editor

