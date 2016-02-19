Metallurgical Applications of Bacterial Leaching and Related Microbiological Phenomena is a collection of papers presented at the International Symposium on Metallurgical Applications of Bacterial Leaching and Related Microbiological Phenomena, held in New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, Socorro, New Mexico on August 3-5, 1977. This book is organized into three sections encompassing 26 chapters. Section I emphasizes the role of microorganisms in the kinetics of leaching and similar metallurgical processes by stimulating a strong interaction between microbiologists and metallurgists. This section also discusses the basic study of microorganisms, in the strictly microbiological aspects of metal extraction and attendant conversion kinetics, and in the practical, engineering aspects of extraction. Section II deals with the microbiological leaching of waste materials, such as fly ash, slags, and jarosite-type leach residues. This section also describes a microbiological process for the recovery of sulfur in its elemental form from sulfate and sulfuric acid-containing aqueous wastes that are to be released in the environment. A microbiological leaching process for the removal of inorganic sulfur contained in coal is also described in this section. Considerable chapters in Section III are devoted to the specific applications of bacterial leaching, the optimization of the leaching conditions, and process optimization based upon economic considerations. This section also examines the advantages of large-scale testing compared with laboratory-testing. Workers in the fields of microbiology, biophysics, biochemistry, mineral processing and preparation, extractive and/or chemical metallurgy, mining engineering, and many related disciplines, including chemical and bioengineering, will find this book invaluable.

Section I Basic Microbial Studies Applied to Leaching

Chapter 1 Metabolic Mechanisms of Iron-Oxidizing Thiobacilli

Chapter 2 Factors Affecting Metabolism and Ferrous Iron Oxidation in Suspensions and Batch Cultures of Thiobacillus ferrooxidans: Relevance to Ferric Iron Leach Solution Regeneration

Chapter 3 Hydrogen Ion Utilization by Iron-Grown Thiobacillus ferrooxidans

Chapter 4 Metabolic Transitions in Cultures of Acidophilic Thiobacilli

Chapter 5 Toxic Metals in Leaching Systems

Chapter 6 Direct Observations of Bacteria and Quantitative Studies of Their Catalytic Role in the Leaching of Low-Grade, Copper-Bearing Waste

Chapter 7 Genetic Mechanisms in Metal-Microbe Interactions

Chapter 8 Structure-Function Relationships of Thiobacillus Relative to Ferrous Iron and Sulfide Oxidations

Chapter 9 Leaching of Minerals Using Bacteria Other Than Thiobacilli

Section II Waste Treatment and Environmental Considerations

Chapter 10 Metal Recovery and Environmental Protection by Bacterial Leaching of Inorganic Waste Materials

Chapter 11 Sulfate Decomposition: A Microbiological Process

Chapter 12 Microbiological Desulfurization of Coal

Section III Bioextractive Applications and Optimization

Chapter 13 Observations on the Microflora in an Industrial Copper Dump Leaching Operation

Chapter 14 On the Mechanism of Bacterial Leaching

Chapter 15 Potassium Recovery through Leucite Bioleaching: Possibilities and Limitations

Chapter 16 Optimum Conditions for Leaching of Uranium and Oxidation of Lead Sulfide with Thiobacillus ferrooxidans and Recovery of Metals from Bacterial Leaching Solution with Sulfate-Reducing Bacteria

Chapter 17 Biogenic Extraction of Uranium from Ores of the Grants Region

Chapter 18 Microbial Leaching of Cu-Ni Sulfide Concentrate

Chapter 19 Complex Lead Sulfide Concentrate Leaching by Microorganisms

Chapter 20 Microbiological Leaching of Carbonate-Rich German Copper Shale

Chapter 21 Studies on the Oxidation of Sulfide Minerals (Pyrite) in the Presence of Bacteria

Chapter 22 Bacterial Leaching of Copper Sulfide Ores

Chapter 23 Continuous Biological Leaching of Chalcopyrite Concentrates: Demonstration and Economic Analysis

Chapter 24 Examination of a Copper Ore after Leaching with Bacteria

Chapter 25 Microbial Leaching of Copper at Ambient and Elevated Temperatures

Chapter 26 The Use of Large-Scale Test Facilities in Studies of the Role of Microorganisms in Commercial Leaching Operations

