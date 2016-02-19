Metallurgical Applications of Bacterial Leaching and Related Microbiological Phenomena
1st Edition
Description
Metallurgical Applications of Bacterial Leaching and Related Microbiological Phenomena is a collection of papers presented at the International Symposium on Metallurgical Applications of Bacterial Leaching and Related Microbiological Phenomena, held in New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, Socorro, New Mexico on August 3-5, 1977. This book is organized into three sections encompassing 26 chapters. Section I emphasizes the role of microorganisms in the kinetics of leaching and similar metallurgical processes by stimulating a strong interaction between microbiologists and metallurgists. This section also discusses the basic study of microorganisms, in the strictly microbiological aspects of metal extraction and attendant conversion kinetics, and in the practical, engineering aspects of extraction. Section II deals with the microbiological leaching of waste materials, such as fly ash, slags, and jarosite-type leach residues. This section also describes a microbiological process for the recovery of sulfur in its elemental form from sulfate and sulfuric acid-containing aqueous wastes that are to be released in the environment. A microbiological leaching process for the removal of inorganic sulfur contained in coal is also described in this section. Considerable chapters in Section III are devoted to the specific applications of bacterial leaching, the optimization of the leaching conditions, and process optimization based upon economic considerations. This section also examines the advantages of large-scale testing compared with laboratory-testing. Workers in the fields of microbiology, biophysics, biochemistry, mineral processing and preparation, extractive and/or chemical metallurgy, mining engineering, and many related disciplines, including chemical and bioengineering, will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Section I Basic Microbial Studies Applied to Leaching
Chapter 1 Metabolic Mechanisms of Iron-Oxidizing Thiobacilli
I Introduction to the Iron Oxidizing Thiobacilli
II Oxidation of Ferrous Iron
III Oxidation of Elemental Sulfur and Reduced Sulfur Compounds
IV Fixation of Carbon Dioxide
V References
Chapter 2 Factors Affecting Metabolism and Ferrous Iron Oxidation in Suspensions and Batch Cultures of Thiobacillus ferrooxidans: Relevance to Ferric Iron Leach Solution Regeneration
I Introduction
II Experimental Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV General Discussion and Conclusions
V References
Chapter 3 Hydrogen Ion Utilization by Iron-Grown Thiobacillus ferrooxidans
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results
IV Discussion
V References
Chapter 4 Metabolic Transitions in Cultures of Acidophilic Thiobacilli
I Introduction
II Morphological and Structural Features
III Lipopolysaccharides, Fatty Acids, Phospholipids
IV Assimilatory Metabolism of Nutrients
V Oxidative Activities, Substrate Specificity, and DNA Base Ratios
VI References
Chapter 5 Toxic Metals in Leaching Systems
I Introduction
II Methods and Materials
III Results
IV Discussion
V References
Chapter 6 Direct Observations of Bacteria and Quantitative Studies of Their Catalytic Role in the Leaching of Low-Grade, Copper-Bearing Waste
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV Summary and Conclusions
V Acknowledgments
VI References
Chapter 7 Genetic Mechanisms in Metal-Microbe Interactions
I Introduction
II Metal Ion Resistance, Accumulation, and Methylation
III Prospects for Genetic Improvement of Thiobacillus ferrooxidans
IV References
Chapter 8 Structure-Function Relationships of Thiobacillus Relative to Ferrous Iron and Sulfide Oxidations
I Introduction
II Experimental Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV References
Chapter 9 Leaching of Minerals Using Bacteria Other Than Thiobacilli
I Introduction
II Experimental
III Results and Discussion
IV Conclusions
V Acknowledgment
VI References
Section II Waste Treatment and Environmental Considerations
Chapter 10 Metal Recovery and Environmental Protection by Bacterial Leaching of Inorganic Waste Materials
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV Acknowledgment
V References
Chapter 11 Sulfate Decomposition: A Microbiological Process
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results
IV Discussion
V Acknowledgments
VI References
Chapter 12 Microbiological Desulfurization of Coal
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV Acknowledgment
V References
Section III Bioextractive Applications and Optimization
Chapter 13 Observations on the Microflora in an Industrial Copper Dump Leaching Operation
I Introduction
II Procedures, Results, and Discussion
III Conclusions
IV References
Chapter 14 On the Mechanism of Bacterial Leaching
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV References
Chapter 15 Potassium Recovery through Leucite Bioleaching: Possibilities and Limitations
I Introduction
II The Biodegradation of Aluminosilicates
III Materials and Methods
IV Results
V Comments and Conclusions
VI Acknowledgments
VII References
Chapter 16 Optimum Conditions for Leaching of Uranium and Oxidation of Lead Sulfide with Thiobacillus ferrooxidans and Recovery of Metals from Bacterial Leaching Solution with Sulfate-Reducing Bacteria
I Introduction
II Methods, Results, Discussion, and Conclusion
III References
Chapter 17 Biogenic Extraction of Uranium from Ores of the Grants Region
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results
IV Discussion and Conclusions
V Acknowledgments
VI References
Chapter 18 Microbial Leaching of Cu-Ni Sulfide Concentrate
I Introduction and Procedures
II Results and Conclusions
III References
Chapter 19 Complex Lead Sulfide Concentrate Leaching by Microorganisms
I Introduction
II Microbiological Leaching of Lead Sulfides
III Optimum Leach Conditions
IV Economical Aspects
V Conclusion
VI References
Chapter 20 Microbiological Leaching of Carbonate-Rich German Copper Shale
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV Acknowledgment
V References
Chapter 21 Studies on the Oxidation of Sulfide Minerals (Pyrite) in the Presence of Bacteria
I Introduction
II Experimental Materials, Bacterial Culture Leaching Technique, and Analysis Methods
III Results
IV Conclusions
V Acknowledgments
VI References
Chapter 22 Bacterial Leaching of Copper Sulfide Ores
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results and Discussion
IV Acknowledgment
V References
Chapter 23 Continuous Biological Leaching of Chalcopyrite Concentrates: Demonstration and Economic Analysis
I Introduction
II Test Procedures
III Results and Discussion
IV Flowsheet Development
V Economic Analysis
VI Applications of Concentrate Leaching
VII Acknowledgments
VIII References
Chapter 24 Examination of a Copper Ore after Leaching with Bacteria
I Introduction
II Material
III Experimental
IV Results
V Discussion
VI Conclusions
VII References
Chapter 25 Microbial Leaching of Copper at Ambient and Elevated Temperatures
I Introduction
II Materials and Methods
III Results
IV Discussion and Conclusions
V Acknowledgments
VI References
Chapter 26 The Use of Large-Scale Test Facilities in Studies of the Role of Microorganisms in Commercial Leaching Operations
I Introduction
II Experimental Techniques
III Results
IV Discussion
V Summary and Conclusions
VI Acknowledgment
VII References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146500