Metallic Multilayers and their Applications, Volume 4
1st Edition
Theory, Experiments, and Applications related to Thin Metallic Multilayers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. GMR in Metallic Multilayers - a Simple Picture
Chapter 2. Overview of First Principles Theory: Metallic Films
Chapter 3. Thin Epitaxial Films: Insights from Theory and Experiment
Chapter 4. Magnetic Anisotropy in Transition Metal Systems
Chapter 5. Probing Layered Systems: a Brief Guide to Experimental Techniques
Chapter 6. Generalized Kohn-Sham Density Functional Theory via Effective Action Formalism
Chapter 7. MAgnetic Tunnel Jusctions and Spin Torques Chapter 8. Confined Electronic States in Metallic Multilayers Chapter 9. Half-Metallic Systems: Complete Asymmetry in Spin Transport Chapter 10. Exact Theoretical Studies of Small Hubbard Clusters
Description
Thin Metallic multilayer films have become an important part in today's computer technology. The giant magnetoresistance (GMR) effect, which plays a central role here, was discovered in the late 1980s. This can be essentially described as the effect of a magnetic field on the electron transport leading to significant changes in the resistance. Other aspects of multilayers systems, such as stability, growth, confinement are also addressed. Theoretical and experimental methods used in such work are described in some detail, with special emphasis on density functional and spin density functional theories. Magnetic anisotropy in thin films is also discussed while addressing unresolved issues and new results from exchange-bias experiments.
Key Features
- Discusses the GMR effect
- What makes multilayers interesting and useful?
- What are the latest discoveries in this field?
- Simple insights in to the physics behind multilayers
- Novel concepts at small length scales
- Theoretical and experimental background
Readership
Research institutions, Libraries, Graduate students, Faculty active in research (condensed matter physics)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 17th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559681
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517036
About the Series Editors
Prasanta Misra Series Editor
I have published 100 research papers on magnetic, electric, optical and hyperfine properties of metals, alloys, crystalline and amorphous semiconductors. 10 students have completed their Ph.D. thesis under my supervision. I have been doing research on Heavy-Fermion Systems since 1982 and published several papers to explain their properties. B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc, in Physics (Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, India), Ph.D. in Physics (Tufts University, Medford, U.S.A.), Post-Doctoral Research in Solid State Physics (University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.)
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Department of Physics, TX, USA
About the Authors
Gayanath Fernando Author
The author has worked on the theory of electronic and magnetic properties of surfaces, interfaces, multilayers and nanostructures during the past 20 years, having published numerous articles on the above topics. He has also taught related graduate courses such as solid-state physics and quantum mechanics during the past 15 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, University of Connecticut, USA