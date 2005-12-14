Metal Powders
4th Edition
A Global Survey of Production, Applications and Markets 2001-2010
Description
Metal powders are just a tiny fraction of the global metals industry, yet they play a key role in such high-profile sectors as cars and consumer electronics. The global value of metal powder consumption has risen since 2000 to over $3.7 billion from under $3 billion. Part of this increase is due to recently escalating primary metal prices. The increase in overall tonnage shipped is in the order of 20%. This fourth edition of Metal Powders: A Global Survey of Production, Applications & Markets 2001 – 2010 has been completely revised to include the most up-to-date information available, in order to provide a coherent picture of the development and status of the metal powder industry.
The report is an overview of the production, applications and markets for metal and alloy powders. The market data is presented primarily in terms of tonnages because of the widely different prices of these powders. Markets for each of the metal powder types are discussed in terms of the major application areas. Market data for the main geographical areas are based on industry statistics, supplemented by company annual reports and by private estimates. Other data and forecasts have been compiled from literature surveys, personal visits and telephone interviews.
Key Features
- Review of metal and alloy powder consumption by type of powder and by geographical area
- Market forecasts to 2010
- Technical overview of metal powder production
- Worldwide review of major producers
Readership
Producers of metal powders, chemical companies, mining companies, manufacturers of powder metallurgical products, investment community and management consultants.
Table of Contents
•Market Background - Recent developments in regional industries; Economic factors; The automotive industry. •Global and Regional Markets for Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metal Powders, 2000-2010 A global overview – Metal Powders in the present decade. A review of metal and alloy powder consumption by type of powder and by geographical area Developments since 2000 and forecasts to 2010. •End user Industry Analysis Analysis of markets by type of application based on data for leading economies. •Technical Overview of Metal Powder Production •Worldwide review of metal powder producers
Details
About the Author
Joseph Capus
Dr Joseph M. Capus is an internationally-recognised authority on metal powders and their technology, having been involved in the industry in senior positions or as a consultant for the past 35 years. He has published over 200 technical papers and articles, and compiled or edited ten volumes of PM conference proceedings in addition to the three previous editions of this report. He has co-chaired North American as well as World conferences on powder metallurgy and particulate materials, and has been actively involved in PM standardization activities at national and international levels for over 25 years. He is currently consulting in powder metallurgy and advanced materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Powder Metallurgy and advanced materials, USA.