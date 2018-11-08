Metal Oxide Nanostructures
1st Edition
Synthesis, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Synthesis and design of metal oxide nanostructures
3. Structural, morphological, optical and electronic properties of the nanostructures
4. Chromogenic applications
5. Electronic and sensing applications. Of sensors with interesting performances
6. Energy applications
7. Hybrid structures and surface functionalization
8. Future perspectives
Description
Metal Oxide Nanostructures: Synthesis, Properties and Applications covers the theoretical and experimental aspects related to design, synthesis, fabrication, processing, structural, morphological, optical and electronic properties on the topic. In addition, it reviews surface functionalization and hybrid materials, focusing on the advantages of these oxide nanostructures. The book concludes with the current and future prospective applications of these materials. Users will find a complete overview of all the important topics related to oxide nanostructures, from the physics of the materials, to its application.
Key Features
- Delves into hybrid structured metal oxides and their promising use in the next generation of electronic devices
- Includes fundamental chapters on synthesis design and the properties of metal oxide nanostructures
- Provides an in-depth overview of novel applications, including chromogenics, electronics and energy
Readership
Materials Science research professionals, academics, senior graduate students working on nanostructures, properties and applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115121
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115053
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea
About the Authors
Daniela Nunes
Daniela Nunes is an Assistant Professor at the Materials Science Department of FCT-UNL lecturing the courses of Micro and Nanotechnology seminars and dissertation initiation. Her research mainly focuses on electron microscopy and materials characterization. She is co-author of 50 peer-reviewed papers. She participated on the EU project, CEOPS project with the grant agreement no: 309984.
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Ana Pimentel
Currently Ana Pimental is working as Post.Doc on the synthesis of ZnO nanoparticles to be used in nanoelectronics. Her main scientific interests include: Synthes of ZnO nanoparticles by microwave assisted hydrothermal method, on glass and paper based substrates, to be used in different application, such as UV sensors catalysis, platform for SERS applications, piezoelectricity and as an antibacterial agent.
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Lidia Santos
Currently, she is a postdoctoral fellow at CENIMAT|i3N, in the field of electrochromic displays and biosensors, under the European project “Symbiotic” with the grant agreement nº 665046 (http://symbiotic-project.eu). She is co-author of 11 peer-reviewed papers, 1 book chapter and 1 book on this field of research and she presented her work in more than 10 international conferences. Her current research focus areas are: hydrothermal synthesis, nanostructured and nanocrystalline metal oxides, sensors and biosensors, electrochemical displays, memories and transistors.
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Pedro Barquinha
Pedro Barquinha is an Assistant Professor at the Materials Science Department of FCT-UNL. He is also responsible for 3 research laboratories at CENIMAT focusing on electrical characterization, photolithography and nanofabrication, including the management and operation of a dual-beam SEM-FIB tool. He has been involved in transparent electronics from 2004, covering all the areas from the design, deposition and characterization of conductive, semiconductive and insulating multicomponent oxides, fabrication and advanced characterization of oxide TFTs, to the intregation of these devices on electronic circuits (analog and digital) on flexible substrates. His work on this field contributed to take performance and integration levels of this technology to levels of great interest to the display industry. He is co-author of 98 peer-reviewed papers, with more than 3800 citations. He co-authored 2 books and 2 book chapters on this area as well. He won important scientific prizes, such as the “Stimulus to research 2008” (Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation) and “Innovation Prize for Young Engineers 2008” (Portuguese Order of Engineers) and gave more than 30 invited lectures including 2 key-notes in international scientific conferences and workshops. He was program coordinator in ITC2012 conference and co-organizer of the 1st E-MRS/MRS-J Bilateral Symposia, “Materials Frontier for Transparent Advanced Electronics”. Since 2004 he participated in more than 20 research and inovation projects, being currently principal investigator from FCT-UNL on two EU projects (FP7 i-FLEXIS and H2020 Roll-Out).
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Luis Pereira
Luis Pereira is currently a researcher at CENIMAT/I3N coordinating and participating in R&D projects and has been granted in 2015 with a Starting Grant of the European Research Council on the development of cellulose nanocomposites for paper electronics (New-Fun, project 640598). His current research interests are on the design and synthesis of 1D, 2D and 3D inorganic and hybrid nanostructures, chiral cellulose nanocomposites, functional micro and nanofibers and it integration on chromogenic, electronic and electrochemical devices. He has authored and co-authored 156 publications in peer-reviewed journals and proceedings of the ISI with more than 3500 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Elvira Fortunato
Elvira Fortunato is full professor in Materials Science Department of Faculty of Science and Technology of New University of Lisbon, a Fellow of the Portuguese Engineering Academy since 2009 and decorated with the grade of Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator by the President of the Republic in 2010, due to her scientific achievements worldwide. In 2015 she was appointed by the Portuguese President Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Celebrations of the National Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities. She was also a member of the Portuguese National Scientific and Technological Council between 2012-2015 and a member of the advisory board of DG CONNECT (2014-2015). Since November 2015 she become Deputy Adviser of the High Level Group of Scientific Advice Mechanism from DG Research & Innovation European Commission. Currently she is the director of the Institute of Nanomaterials, Nanofabrication and Nanomodeling and of CENIMAT. She is member of the board of trustees of Luso-American Foundation (Portugal/USA, 2013-2020).
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Rodrigo Martins
Dr. Martins earned his Ph.D. in Energy Conversion and Semiconductor Materials at the University of Lisbon in the 190s as well as Aggregate in Materials Science (Semiconductors and Microelectronics). He became full Professor of University of Lisbon and the head of the Materials Science Department. He is a full Member of CENIMAT and head of Optoelectronic and Electronic Materials Group at CENIMAT. He is a co-author of the book Transparent Oxide Electronics and more than 500 articles. His main scientific interests include: Optoelectronics and Electronic Materials and Devices. Micro and nanoelectronics processes. Semiconductor Technologies (amorphous to crystalline). Nanomaterials and nanotechnologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
CENIMAT/I3N, Departamento de Ciências dos Materiais, Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, Universidade Nova de Lisboa