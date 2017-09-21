Metal Oxide-Based Thin Film Structures
1st Edition
Formation, Characterization and Application of Interface-Based Phenomena
Table of Contents
Section A Interface formation: Theoretical aspect in epitaxial growth mechanisms, structural features and defects formation
1. Epitaxy of 5d transition metal oxide thin films and heterostructures
2. Oxide superlattices by PLD: A practical guide
3. Oxide molecular beam epitaxy of complex oxide heterointerfaces
4. Electrochemical ionic interfaces
Section B Experimental: Structural and compositional characterization techniques of metal oxides interfaces
5. In situ stress measurements of metal oxide thin films
6. Plume characterization in pulsed laser deposition of metal oxide thin films
7. Photoemission of buried metal oxide interfaces
8. Functional material properties of oxide thin films probed by atomic force microscopy on the nanoscale
9. Controlled atmosphere high-temperature scanning probe microscopy (CAHT-SPM)
10. Scanning SQUID measurements of oxide interfaces
Section C Modeling and properties at the metal oxide interfaces
11. First-principle study of metal oxide thin films: Electronic and magnetic properties of confined d electrons
12. Computational study of energy materials
13. High-mobility two-dimensional electron gases at complex oxide interfaces
14. Strain and interfaces for metal oxide-based memristive devices
Section D Applications of metal oxide interfaces
15. Metal oxide thin film-based low-temperature-operating solid oxide fuel cell by interface structure control
16. Ionic conductivity of metal oxides: An essential property for all-solid-state lithium-ion batteries
17. Nanoionics and interfaces for energy and information technologies
18. Future emerging technologies based on metal oxide interfaces
19. Ferroelectric and piezoelectric oxide nanostructured films for energy harvesting applications
20. Redox-based memristive metal-oxide devices
Description
Metal Oxide-Based Thin Film Structures: Formation, Characterization and Application of Interface-Based Phenomena bridges the gap between thin film deposition and device development by exploring the synthesis, properties and applications of thin film interfaces.
Part I deals with theoretical and experimental aspects of epitaxial growth, the structure and morphology of oxide-metal interfaces deposited with different deposition techniques and new developments in growth methods. Part II concerns analysis techniques for the electrical, optical, magnetic and structural properties of thin film interfaces. In Part III, the emphasis is on ionic and electronic transport at the interfaces of Metal-oxide thin films.
Part IV discusses methods for tailoring metal oxide thin film interfaces for specific applications, including microelectronics, communication, optical electronics, catalysis, and energy generation and conservation.
This book is an essential resource for anyone seeking to further their knowledge of metal oxide thin films and interfaces, including scientists and engineers working on electronic devices and energy systems and those engaged in research into electronic materials.
Key Features
- Introduces the theoretical and experimental aspects of epitaxial growth for the benefit of readers new to the field
- Explores state-of-the-art analysis techniques and their application to interface properties in order to give a fuller understanding of the relationship between macroscopic properties and atomic-scale manipulation
- Discusses techniques for tailoring thin film interfaces for specific applications, including information, electronics and energy technologies, making this book essential reading for materials scientists and engineers alike
Readership
Anyone seeking to further their knowledge of metal oxide thin films and interfaces, including scientists and engineers working on electronic devices and energy systems, and all those engaged in research into electronic materials
Details
No. of pages: 560
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017524
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111666
About the Editors
Nini Pryds Editor
Nini Pryds is a Professor and head the research section ‘Electrofunctional Materials’ at the Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, The Technical University of Denmark (DTU), where he leads a group of about 35 researchers working in the field of magnetic refrigeration, thermoelectricity and functional oxide thin films. During the last 15 years he has played a leading role in a new cross-disciplinary research fields in the area of functional materials for energy application. In Denmark he has started and matured an area now known as magnetic refrigeration, which is based on the magnetocaloric effect. His group is recognized internationally as one of the leading group worldwide in this area. At DTU he also started the work on high temperature thermoelectric materials and his group succeeded to develop the highest zT p-type oxide materials reported so far. His group has developed a thermoelectric oxide module, which currently holds the highest efficiency oxide module. His interest includes also the area of epitaxial growth of complex oxides, which include materials physics of complex oxides. The most exciting result of his group is the creation of a metallic interface between amorphous oxide films and crystalline SrTiO3 (STO) controlled by chemical redox reactions at oxide interfaces. His group has also showed for the first time a new interface system, which exhibits electron mobilities greater than 100,000 cm2V-1s-1 at 2 K. An original concept of modulation-doped complex oxide interfaces by charge transfer which lead to the observation the quantum Hall effect at these oxide interfaces was developed in his group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Research, Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, Technical University of Denmark
Vincenzo Esposito Editor
Vincenzo Esposito is a Professor in “Ceramic Science and Engineering” and technology coordinator at Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, Technical University of Denmark. He developed his career at Risø DTU National Laboratory for Sustainable Energy, University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, University of Florida, and at the Instituto de Pesquisas Energéticas e Nucleares (IPEN) – Brazil. His research interest is primarily on functional inorganic nano-materials and processing for emerging technologies in energy, catalysis, electromechanical, electronics, and electrochemical systems. His research profile lies at the frontiers between nanoionics, solid state chemistry and advanced materials processing. Recent highlights of his recent work are on nano-confinement of highly defective metal oxides interfaces to achieve new metastability domains, designing a new thermochemical methods to manipulate interfaces in ionotronic composites, and disclosing fast mass diffusion mechanisms in highly defective metal oxides.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, Technical University of Denmark
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea