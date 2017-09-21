Metal Oxide-Based Thin Film Structures

Nini Pryds is a Professor and head the research section ‘Electrofunctional Materials’ at the Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, The Technical University of Denmark (DTU), where he leads a group of about 35 researchers working in the field of magnetic refrigeration, thermoelectricity and functional oxide thin films. During the last 15 years he has played a leading role in a new cross-disciplinary research fields in the area of functional materials for energy application. In Denmark he has started and matured an area now known as magnetic refrigeration, which is based on the magnetocaloric effect. His group is recognized internationally as one of the leading group worldwide in this area. At DTU he also started the work on high temperature thermoelectric materials and his group succeeded to develop the highest zT p-type oxide materials reported so far. His group has developed a thermoelectric oxide module, which currently holds the highest efficiency oxide module. His interest includes also the area of epitaxial growth of complex oxides, which include materials physics of complex oxides. The most exciting result of his group is the creation of a metallic interface between amorphous oxide films and crystalline SrTiO3 (STO) controlled by chemical redox reactions at oxide interfaces. His group has also showed for the first time a new interface system, which exhibits electron mobilities greater than 100,000 cm2V-1s-1 at 2 K. An original concept of modulation-doped complex oxide interfaces by charge transfer which lead to the observation the quantum Hall effect at these oxide interfaces was developed in his group.