Metal Oxide-Based Nanostructured Electrocatalysts for Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers, and Metal-air Batteries
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Bridging the Two Ends: Designing Materials to Bridge Electronic Conductivity and Catalytic Activity in an Electrochemical Energy Converter
2. Nanostructured Metal Oxide-based Electrocatalysts for Low Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen (HER)
3. Nanostructured Metal Oxide-based Electrocatalysts for Hydrogen Oxidation Reaction (HOR)
4. Catalysing Oxygen Reduction Reaction (ORR) at Nanostructured Metal Oxide-based Electrocatalysts
5. Oxygen Evolution Reaction (OER) at Nanostructured Metal Oxide Electrocatalysts in Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) Electrolyzers
6. Metal Oxides Catalysts for Photoelectrochemical Water Splitting
7. Bifunctional OER-ORR Electrodes for Metal-air Batteries
8. Challenge in Metal-air Batteries: From the Design to the Performance of Metal Oxide-based Electrocatalysts
9. Metal Oxides for High-Temperature Electrolyzers
10. Nanostructured Metal Oxides for High-Performance Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)
Description
Metal Oxide-Based Nanostructured Electrocatalysts for Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers, and Metal-air Batteries is a comprehensive book summarizing the recent overview of these new materials developed to date. The book is motivated by research that focuses on the reduction of noble metal content in catalysts to reduce the cost associated to the entire system. Metal oxides gained significant interest in heterogeneous catalysis for basic research and industrial deployment.
Metal Oxide-Based Nanostructured Electrocatalysts for Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers, and Metal-air Batteries puts these opportunities and challenges into a broad context, discusses the recent researches and technological advances, and finally provides several pathways and guidelines that could inspire the development of ground-breaking electrochemical devices for energy production or storage. Its primary focus is how materials development is an important approach to produce electricity for key applications such as automotive and industrial.
The book is appropriate for those working in academia and R&D in the disciplines of materials science, chemistry, electrochemistry, and engineering.
Key Features
- Includes key aspects of materials design to improve the performance of electrode materials for energy conversion and storage device applications
- Reviews emerging metal oxide materials for hydrogen production, hydrogen oxidation, oxygen reduction and oxygen evolution
- Discusses metal oxide electrocatalysts for water-splitting, metal-air batteries, electrolyzer, and fuel cell applications
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Materials Chemists, Chemical Engineers, and those working in Energy in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184967
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Teko Napporn Editor
Teko W. Napporn, an electrochemist is a CNRS' Researcher at IC2MP (University of Poitiers) where he is responsible of the Electrocatalysis research axis which includes fuel cells and water electrolysis for hydrogen production. He is world recognized expert in single chamber solid oxide fuel cells and has worked in the field of fundamental fuel cell and water electrolyzer research for more than 20 years. He received the CNRS Scientific Excellence Award in 2012 and the "Best Energies paper Award" in 2014 for his contribution on single chamber SOFC. He has an extensive experience in the synthesis of nanostructured electrocatalysts, their characterization and a comprehensive experience in fuel-cell system and water electrolysis analysis. He participated or managed various projects in the field. He has published more than 85 papers in peer-reviewed journals and 7 book chapters. He is a reviewer for over 10 relevant scientific journals. Since 2015, he is also involved as Adjunct professor in the development of new nanomaterials as cathode for fuel cell, at the Institute of Advanced Science of Yokohama National University (Japan).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Chimie des Milieux et des Matériaux de Poitiers, CNRS University of Poitiers, Poitiers, France
Yaovi Holade Editor
Yaovi Holade, an electrochemist, is a tenured Assistant Professor at ENS Chimie Montpellier (ENSCM, France) where he teaches electrochemical sciences to chemical engineering students and conducts his researches at the European Institute of Membranes of Montpellier (IEM, France). He co-authored more than 30 papers in peer-reviewed journals and 4 book chapters covering the large fields of electrocatalysis, nanomaterials and bioelectrochemistry. He routinely acts as a reviewer for relevant scientific journals in electrochemistry, material sciences and sensors. He has gained strong experience in the development of synthesis methods for nanomaterials and their deployment in electrochemical application as electrode materials (fuel cells, electrolyzers, etc). His research integrates methods of physical and (electro) analytical chemistry with approaches to interrogate the intricate relationship between materials and their electrochemistry toward the ultimate goal of not only enabling the development of practical devices but also impacting the performance of electrode materials
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, CNRS, Univ Montpellier, Montpellier, France