Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) for Environmental Applications
1st Edition
Description
Metal-Organic Frameworks for Environmental Applications examines this important topic, looking at potential materials and methods for the remediation of pressing pollution issues, such as heavy-metal contaminants in water streams, radioactive waste disposal, marine oil-spillage, the treatment of textile and dye industry effluents, the clean-up of trace amounts of explosives in land and water, and many other topics. This survey of the cutting-edge research and technology of MOFs is an invaluable resource for researchers working in inorganic chemistry and materials science, but it is also ideal for graduate students studying MOFs and their applications.
Key Features
- Examines the applications of metal-organic frameworks for the remediation of environmental pollutants
- Features leading experts who research the applications of MOFs from around the world, including contributions from the United States, India and China
- Explores possible solutions to some of today’s most pressing environmental challenges, such as heavy-metal contamination in bodies of water, oil spills and clean-up of explosives hidden in land and water
- Provides an excellent reference for researchers and graduate students studying in the areas of inorganic chemistry, materials chemistry and environmental science
Readership
Researchers and engineers working in inorganic chemistry and material science, studying MOFs, environmental scientists, graduate students in these areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Sujit K. Ghosh and Susumu Kitagawa
2. Metal–organic framework-based carbon capture and purification technologies for clean environment
Soumya Mukherjee, Amrit Kumar and Michael J. Zaworotko
3. Sensing and sequestration of inorganic cationic pollutants by metal_organic frameworks
Zachary Lawrence Magnuson and Shengqian Ma
4. Metal–organic frameworks for recognition and sequestration of toxic anionic pollutants
Aamod V. Desai, Shivani Sharma and Sujit K. Ghosh
5. Metal_organic frameworks for the capture of volatile organic compounds and toxic chemicals
Kevin Dedecker, Eddy Dumas, Bertrand Lave´drine, Nathalie Steunou and Christian Serre
6. Metal–organic frameworks for capture and detoxification of nerve agents
Ashlee J. Howarth, Marek B. Majewski and Omar K. Farha
7. Metal–organic frameworks for capture and degradation of organic pollutants
Peng Zhang, Qi Wang, Yu Fang, Wenmiao Chen, Angelo Kirchon, Melih Baci, Mingbao Feng, Virender K. Sharma and Hong-Cai Zhou
8. Metal–organic frameworks for detection and desensitization of environmentally hazardous nitro-explosives and related high energy materials
Partha Samanta, Subhajit Dutta and Sujit K. Ghosh
9. Green deoxygenation of fatty acids to transport fuels over metal–organic frameworks as catalysts and catalytic supports
Liqiu Yang and Moises A. Carreon
10. Potential of hydrophobic metal–organic framework-based materials for environmental applications
Syamantak Roy, Subhajit Laha and Tapas Kumar Maji
11. Radionuclide sequestration by metal–organic frameworks
Chengliang Xiao and Shuao Wang
12. MOF-based devices for detection and removal of environmental pollutants
Raffaele Ricco, Mark J. Styles and Paolo Falcaro
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146347
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146330
About the Editor
Sujit Ghosh
Dr. Ghosh received his B.Sc. degree from Burdwan University (India) and completed his M.Sc. from Banaras Hindu University (India). He obtained his PhD degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur (India) in 2006. He extended his work on coordination polymers during his PhD to his post-doctoral stint at Kyoto University (Japan) with Prof. Susumu Kitagawa. He subsequently joined the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune (India) as an Assistant Professor (2009-2015) and is currently working there as an Associate Professor (2015-onwards). Dr. Ghosh’s group is mainly working on the development and functional studies of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)/porous coordination polymers (PCPs) for the chemical industry, and they also have energy and environmental applications. His group has published several papers in the domain of detection and sequestration of environmental toxins (e.g. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2016, 55, 7811-7815; Chem. Eur. J. 2016, 22, 10937-10943; Chem. Commun. 2014, 50, 8915-8918; Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2013, 52, 2881-2885). Dr. Ghosh has more than 100 publications (inclusive of book-chapters and reviews), which include over 75 publications as independent researcher.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, India