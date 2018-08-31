Metal Nanostructures for Photonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Influence of metallic nanoparticles on luminescence of ions in solids
1. Metal-dielectric composites based on germanate and tellurite glasses
2. Enhanced luminescence due to plasmonic coupling by metal nanoparticles
Section II: Near and far-field optical phenomena associated and/or influenced by metallic nanoparticles
3. Nonlinear optics with metal-dielectric nanocomposites
4. High-order nonlinearities of metal-colloids
5. Optical Response of Nanostructures: from Pure to Alloyed Metals
6. Second harmonic generation with metallic nanoparticles
7. Plasmonic nanostructures for linear and non-linear quantum elements
Section III: Photonic materials and devices with improved performance influenced by metallic nanoparticles
8. Fabrication of metal dielectric nanocomposites by ion-implantation and characterization by nonlinear optics techniques
9. Nanostructuring solar cells using metallic nanoparticles
10. Plasmonics for the characterization of metal organic films and nanoparticles
11. Biopolymers-metal composite
12. Pedestal doped waveguides for infrared light amplification
Description
Metal Nanostructures for Photonics presents updates on the development of materials with enhanced optical properties and the demand for novel metal-dielectric nanocomposites and nanostructured materials. The book covers various aspects of metal-dielectric nanocomposites and metallic-nanostructures and illustrates techniques used to prepare and characterize materials and their physical properties. It focuses on three main sections, nanocomposites with enhanced luminescence properties due to contributions of metal nanoparticles hosted in photonic glasses, near and far-field optical phenomena, and the optical response of single nanoparticles that reveal quantum phenomena in the nanoscale, amongst other topics.
This book will serve as an important research reference for materials scientists who want to learn more on how a range of metallic nanostructured materials are used in photonics.
Key Features
- Sets out the properties of a range of metal-dielectric nanostructures and nanocomposites, along with the use cases for each in photonics
- Discusses the pros and cons of using different metallic nanostructures for different photonic applications
- Includes case studies that illustrate how metallic nanostructures have successfully been applied in photonics
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers interested in nanomaterials selection and esign for photonics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023792
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081023785
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Luciana Reyes Pires Kassab Editor
Full Professor of Physics at Faculdade de Tecnologia de São Paulo, the institution in which she joined in 1992 in the category of Assistant Professor. Graduated in physics at Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (1983), and obtained the Master of Science (1987) and Doctor of Science (1996) degrees in Physics at Instituto de Física da Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil). With over 25 years of research and teaching experience she has been collaborating with the Departamento de Engenharia de Sistemas Eletrônicos da Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo, for the guidance of M.Sc. and Ph.D. students. She guided nearly 60 with works on metal dielectric nanocomposites based on germanate and tellurite hosts with enhanced luminescence properties, the fabrication and characterization of rib and pedestal waveguides with metallic nanoparticles for infrared light amplification, the production of nanostructured thin films by the sputtering technique, luminescent glassy materials for the generation of with light and the enhancement of its performance caused by metallic nanoparticles. She has obtained invention patent (2009) related to Nd3+ doped heavy metal oxide glass for laser applications, is the reviewer of several international journals, has published around 100 refereed papers (google scholar - 2950 citations , h =31), several conference proceedings and 8 invited book chapters. The current research interests include plasmon assisted efficiency enhancement of rare-earth doped glasses covered solar cells, new fabrication processes of passive and active waveguides for integrated photonics, plasmonic effects on the optical gain of rare earth doped waveguides for operation at the infrared region, the linear and nonlinear optical properties of germanium and tellurium oxide glasses based metal-dielectric nanocomposites, carbon thin films by the sputtering technique. Member of the National Institute of Photonics (CNPq), Optical Society of America, Brazilian Physical Society, Brazilian Society of Photonics, Brazilian Materials Research Society and has been acting as referee for financial agencies of Brazil. She has been the Director of Faculty of Technology of São Paulo in the period: 2006/2017
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculdade de Tecnologia de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Cid Bartolomeu De Araujo Editor
Cid B. de Araújo has almost 40 years’ research experience, and his research focuses on his laser spectroscopy of materials nonlinear optics and photonics
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Universidade Federal de Pernambuco - UFPE, Recife, Brazil