Metal Nanostructures for Photonics

Full Professor of Physics at Faculdade de Tecnologia de São Paulo, the institution in which she joined in 1992 in the category of Assistant Professor. Graduated in physics at Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (1983), and obtained the Master of Science (1987) and Doctor of Science (1996) degrees in Physics at Instituto de Física da Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil). With over 25 years of research and teaching experience she has been collaborating with the Departamento de Engenharia de Sistemas Eletrônicos da Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo, for the guidance of M.Sc. and Ph.D. students. She guided nearly 60 with works on metal dielectric nanocomposites based on germanate and tellurite hosts with enhanced luminescence properties, the fabrication and characterization of rib and pedestal waveguides with metallic nanoparticles for infrared light amplification, the production of nanostructured thin films by the sputtering technique, luminescent glassy materials for the generation of with light and the enhancement of its performance caused by metallic nanoparticles. She has obtained invention patent (2009) related to Nd3+ doped heavy metal oxide glass for laser applications, is the reviewer of several international journals, has published around 100 refereed papers (google scholar - 2950 citations , h =31), several conference proceedings and 8 invited book chapters. The current research interests include plasmon assisted efficiency enhancement of rare-earth doped glasses covered solar cells, new fabrication processes of passive and active waveguides for integrated photonics, plasmonic effects on the optical gain of rare earth doped waveguides for operation at the infrared region, the linear and nonlinear optical properties of germanium and tellurium oxide glasses based metal-dielectric nanocomposites, carbon thin films by the sputtering technique. Member of the National Institute of Photonics (CNPq), Optical Society of America, Brazilian Physical Society, Brazilian Society of Photonics, Brazilian Materials Research Society and has been acting as referee for financial agencies of Brazil. She has been the Director of Faculty of Technology of São Paulo in the period: 2006/2017