Metal Hydrides
1st Edition
Description
Metal Hydrides focuses on the theories of hydride formation as well as on experimental procedures involved in the formation of hydrides, the reactions that occur between hydrides and other media, and the physical and mechanical properties of the several classes of hydrides. The use of metal hydrides in the control of neutron energies is discussed, as are many other immediate or potential uses, e.g., in the production of high-purity hydrogen and in powder metallurgy. It is hoped that this book will serve as a valuable reference to students, research professors, and industrial researchers in metal hydrides and in allied fields. Selected chapters may serve specialists in other fields as an introduction to metal hydrides. The information contained herein will also be of lasting and practical value to the metallurgist, inorganic chemist, solid-state physicist, nuclear engineer, and others working with chemical or physical processes involving metal-hydrogen systems.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. An Introduction to the Nature and Technology of Hydrides
1-1 Classification of the Hydrides
1-2 Deutendes and Tritides
1-3 Massive Hydrides
1-4 Uses for Metal Hydrides
1-5 Hydrogen Embrittlement in Metals
References
Chapter 2. Hydrides in Nuclear Reactor Applications
2-1 Neutron Physics
2-2 Hydrides in Reactor Components
2-3 Moderators
2-4 Metal Hydrides as Moderator Materials
2-5 Reflectors
2-6 Metal Hydrides as Reflector Materials
2-7 Shields
2-8 Metal Hydrides as Shielding Materials
2-9 Controls
2-10 Metal Hydrides as Control Materials
2-11 Hydrogen Containment
2-12 Radiation Stability of Metal Hydrides
2-13 Thermal Stability of Metal Hydrides
References
Chapter 3. The Thermodynamics of Metal-Hydrogen Systems
3-1 Adsorption of Hydrogen on Metal Surfaces
3-2 Solution of Hydrogen in Metals and Formation of Hydrides
References
Chapter 4. Statistical Mechanics of Metal-Hydrogen Systems
4-1 Ideal Solutions of Hydrogen in Metals
4-2 Interaction of Hydrogen Atoms in Solution
4-3 Lattice Defects in the Hydride Phase
4-4 Summary
References
Chapter 5. Chemistry of Metal Hydrides as Related to Their Applications in Nuclear Technology
5-1 Chemical Reactions
5-2 Preparation of the Hydrides
5-3 Analytical Techniques for Determination of Hydrogen Content
References
Chapter 6. Saline Hydrides
6-1 General Information
6-2 Dissociation Behavior of the Saline Hydrides
6-3 Properties of the Saline Hydrides
6-4 Ionic Crystal Theory Applied to the Saline Hydrides
6-5 Preparation of the Saline Hydrides and of Beryllium Hydride
References
Chapter 7. Zirconium Hydrides and Hafnium Hydrides
7-1 Zirconium Hydride
7-2 Zirconium-Hydrogen Phase System
7-3 Properties of Zirconium Hydrides
7-4 Hafnium Hydride
7-5 Hafnium-Hydrogen Phase System
7-6 Zirconium-Hafnium-Hydrogen Phase System
References
Chapter 8. Titanium Hydrides
8-1 Titanium-Hydrogen Phase System
8-2 Thermodynamic Properties of the Titanium-Hydrogen System
8-3 Physical and Mechanical Properties of Titanium-Hydrogen Alloys
8-4 Titanium-Base Alloy-Hydrogen Systems
References
Chapter 9. The Rare-Earth Hydrides
9-1 General Characteristics of the Rare-Earth Hydrides
9-2 Specific Hydrides and Deutendes
References
Chapter 10. Yttrium and Scandium Hydrides
10-1 Yttrium Hydride
10-2 Phase Relations in the Yttrium-Hydrogen System
10-3 Microstructure of Hydrided Yttrium
10-4 Properties of Yttrium Hydrides
10-5 Scandium Hydride
10-6 The Scandium-Yttrium-Hydrogen System
References
Chapter 11. The Actinide Hydrides
11-1 Preparation and Kinetics of Formation of the Hydrides
11-2 Phase Relations
11-3 Crystal Structures
11-4 Thermodynamic Properties
11-5 Electrical and Magnetic Properties
11-6 Metallography and Mechanical Properties
11-7 Other Information on Actinide-Hydrogen Systems
11-8 Three-Component Systems
References
Chapter 12. The Covalent Hydrides and Hydrides of the Groups V to VIII Transition Metals
12-1 Group IB—Copper, Silver, and Gold
12-2 Group II—Beryllium, Magnesium, Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
12-3 Group III—Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium
12-4 Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead
12-5 Group V Transition-Metal Hydrides—Niobium, Vanadium, and Tantalum
12-6 Groups VI and VII—Chromium, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Manganese, Technetium, and Rhenium
12-7 Group VIII Metals—Iron, Cobalt, Nickel, Ruthenium, Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium, and Platinum
References
Chapter 13. Fabrication of Hydrides
13-1 Preparation of the Hydride
13-2 Fabrication of Powdered Hydrides
13-3 Machining and Grinding
13-4 Cladding and Canning
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272931