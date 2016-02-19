COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Metal Forming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323852555

Metal Forming

1st Edition

Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design

Authors: Paulo Martins Chris Nielsen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323852555
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 400
Description

Metal Forming: Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design focuses on metal formability, finite element modeling, and tool design in order to provide readers with an integrated overview of the theory, experimentation, and practice of metal forming. It provides essential knowledge in formability and finite element topics, starting with insight on plastic instability, necking, nucleation, and coalescence of voids. The book features two chapters dedicated to　the finite element method, the first of which provides a user’s perspective on accuracy, reliability, and validity of the modeling approach and answers questions such as which finite element formulations are best for solving metal forming problems, what aspects need to be considered when selecting a specific formulation for solving a forming problem, and how accurate and reliable are the numerical estimates provided by finite element approaches. The second FEM chapter focuses on finite element flow formulation and is designed for readers looking to better understand how finite element formulations, iterative solution methods, friction and contact between objects, and other factors can be integrated and merged in the development of an electro-thermo-mechanical finite element computer program for metal forming. The final chapter discusses tool design for cold, warm, and hot forming processes. Examples of tools, design guidelines, and information related to tool materials, lubricants, finishes, and tool failure are included as well.

Key Features

  • Provides fundamental integrated knowledge on metal formability, finite element topics, and tool design
  • Outlines the user perspective on accuracy, reliability, and validity of finite element modeling
  • Discusses examples of tools, their design guidelines, tool lubricants, and tool failure
  • Considers the role played by stress triaxiality and shear and introduces uncoupled ductile damage criteria
  • Includes applications, worked examples, and detailed techniques for immediate use throughout

Readership

Academic researchers in metal forming/manufacturing/mechanics of materials; students in advanced metal forming courses; mechanical/material/manufacturing engineers looking to upgrade or refresh their knowledge

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Metal Forming
    2. Metal Formability
    3. Metal Forming Finite Element Simulations: A User's Perspective
    4. Finite Element Flow for Metal Formulation
    5. Solid Metal Formulation
    6. Tool Design in Metal Forming

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323852555

About the Authors

Paulo Martins

Paulo Martins is Professor of Manufacturing, at the Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal. He is also Doctor Technices Honoris Causa of the Technical University of Denmark, and a member of the International Academy for Production Engineering. He is co‐author of six books, several international patents and over 350 papers in international journals and conferences. His main research area is manufacturing, specifically numerical and experimental-based development of forming and joining by forming processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Manufacturing, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Chris Nielsen

Chris Nielsen is Associate Professor at the Technical University of Denmark, research affiliate and recipient of the F.W. Taylor Medal Award by the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP), recipient of the International KARL-KOLLE Prize for metal forming by the German Metal Forming Association. He is the co-author of two books, two book chapters, and has authored 60 papers in international journals. His research focuses on metal forming, metal forming tribology, resistance welding, and resistance sintering. Most research involves a combination of experimentation and numerical modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Technical University of Denmark; Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Reading, UK

Ratings and Reviews

