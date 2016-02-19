Metal Forming
1st Edition
Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design
Description
Metal Forming: Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design focuses on metal formability, finite element modeling, and tool design in order to provide readers with an integrated overview of the theory, experimentation, and practice of metal forming. It provides essential knowledge in formability and finite element topics, starting with insight on plastic instability, necking, nucleation, and coalescence of voids. The book features two chapters dedicated to the finite element method, the first of which provides a user’s perspective on accuracy, reliability, and validity of the modeling approach and answers questions such as which finite element formulations are best for solving metal forming problems, what aspects need to be considered when selecting a specific formulation for solving a forming problem, and how accurate and reliable are the numerical estimates provided by finite element approaches. The second FEM chapter focuses on finite element flow formulation and is designed for readers looking to better understand how finite element formulations, iterative solution methods, friction and contact between objects, and other factors can be integrated and merged in the development of an electro-thermo-mechanical finite element computer program for metal forming. The final chapter discusses tool design for cold, warm, and hot forming processes. Examples of tools, design guidelines, and information related to tool materials, lubricants, finishes, and tool failure are included as well.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental integrated knowledge on metal formability, finite element topics, and tool design
- Outlines the user perspective on accuracy, reliability, and validity of finite element modeling
- Discusses examples of tools, their design guidelines, tool lubricants, and tool failure
- Considers the role played by stress triaxiality and shear and introduces uncoupled ductile damage criteria
- Includes applications, worked examples, and detailed techniques for immediate use throughout
Readership
Academic researchers in metal forming/manufacturing/mechanics of materials; students in advanced metal forming courses; mechanical/material/manufacturing engineers looking to upgrade or refresh their knowledge
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Metal Forming
2. Metal Formability
3. Metal Forming Finite Element Simulations: A User's Perspective
4. Finite Element Flow for Metal Formulation
5. Solid Metal Formulation
6. Tool Design in Metal Forming
About the Authors
Paulo Martins
Paulo Martins is Professor of Manufacturing, at the Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal. He is also Doctor Technices Honoris Causa of the Technical University of Denmark, and a member of the International Academy for Production Engineering. He is co‐author of six books, several international patents and over 350 papers in international journals and conferences. His main research area is manufacturing, specifically numerical and experimental-based development of forming and joining by forming processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Manufacturing, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Chris Nielsen
Chris Nielsen is Associate Professor at the Technical University of Denmark, research affiliate and recipient of the F.W. Taylor Medal Award by the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP), recipient of the International KARL-KOLLE Prize for metal forming by the German Metal Forming Association. He is the co-author of two books, two book chapters, and has authored 60 papers in international journals. His research focuses on metal forming, metal forming tribology, resistance welding, and resistance sintering. Most research involves a combination of experimentation and numerical modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Technical University of Denmark; Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Reading, UK
