Metal Forming: Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design focuses on metal formability, finite element modeling, and tool design in order to provide readers with an integrated overview of the theory, experimentation, and practice of metal forming. It provides essential knowledge in formability and finite element topics, starting with insight on plastic instability, necking, nucleation, and coalescence of voids. The book features two chapters dedicated to the finite element method, the first of which provides a user’s perspective on accuracy, reliability, and validity of the modeling approach and answers questions such as which finite element formulations are best for solving metal forming problems, what aspects need to be considered when selecting a specific formulation for solving a forming problem, and how accurate and reliable are the numerical estimates provided by finite element approaches. The second FEM chapter focuses on finite element flow formulation and is designed for readers looking to better understand how finite element formulations, iterative solution methods, friction and contact between objects, and other factors can be integrated and merged in the development of an electro-thermo-mechanical finite element computer program for metal forming. The final chapter discusses tool design for cold, warm, and hot forming processes. Examples of tools, design guidelines, and information related to tool materials, lubricants, finishes, and tool failure are included as well.