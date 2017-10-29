Metagenomics: Perspectives, Methods, and Applications provides thorough coverage of the growing field of metagenomics. A diverse range of chapters from international experts offer an introduction to the field and examine methods for metagenomic analysis of microbiota, metagenomic computational tools, and recent metagenomic studies in various environments. The emphasis on application makes this text particularly useful for applied researchers, practitioners, clinicians and students seeking to employ metagenomic approaches to advance knowledge in the biomedical and life sciences. Case-study based application chapters examine topics ranging from viral metagenome profiling, metagenomics in oral disease and health, metagenomic insights into the human gut microbiome and metabolic syndromes, and more.

Additionally, perspectives on future potential at the end of each chapter provoke new thought and motivations for continued study in this exciting and fruitful research area.