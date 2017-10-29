Metagenomics
1st Edition
Perspectives, Methods, and Applications
Description
Metagenomics: Perspectives, Methods, and Applications provides thorough coverage of the growing field of metagenomics. A diverse range of chapters from international experts offer an introduction to the field and examine methods for metagenomic analysis of microbiota, metagenomic computational tools, and recent metagenomic studies in various environments. The emphasis on application makes this text particularly useful for applied researchers, practitioners, clinicians and students seeking to employ metagenomic approaches to advance knowledge in the biomedical and life sciences. Case-study based application chapters examine topics ranging from viral metagenome profiling, metagenomics in oral disease and health, metagenomic insights into the human gut microbiome and metabolic syndromes, and more.
Additionally, perspectives on future potential at the end of each chapter provoke new thought and motivations for continued study in this exciting and fruitful research area.
Key Features
- Provides thorough coverage of the rapidly growing field of metagenomics, with an emphasis on applications of relevance to translational researchers, practitioners, clinicians and students
- Features a diverse range of chapters from international experts that offer an introduction to the field and examine methods for metagenomic analysis of microbiota, metagenomic computational tools and research pipelines
- Highlights perspectives on future potential at the end of each chapter to provoke new thought and motivations for continued study in this exciting and fruitful research area
Readership
Human geneticists, biomedical researchers, molecular biologists, infectious disease experts, public health scientists, oral disease specialists, gastroenterologists, as well as students in these areas; medical geneticists and clinical genomicists
Table of Contents
1. Metagenomics: A Paradigm Shift in Microbiology
Andrey V. Mardanov, Vitaly V. Kadnikov, Nikolai V. Ravin
2. Metagenomic Protocols and Strategies
Celia Méndez-García, Rafael Bargiela, Mónica Martínez-Martínez, Manuel Ferrer
3. Strategies for Taxonomic and Functional Annotation of Metagenomes
Johan Bengtsson-Palme
4. Computational and Statistical Considerations in the Analysis of Metagenomic Data
Fredrik Boulund, Mariana Buongermino Pereira, Viktor Jonsson, Erik Kristiansson
5. 16S rRNA-Based Taxonomy Profiling in the Metagenomics Era
Matteo Ramazzotti, Giovanni Bacci
6. Analyzing High-Throughput Microbial Amplicon Sequence Data Using Multiple Markers
Ilya Y. Zhbannikov, James A. Foster
7. Human Body to Water Reservoirs: Estimating Viral Population Characteristics Using High-Throughput Sequencing
Duleepa Jayasundara, Sen-Lin Tang, SamanK. Halgamuge
8. Measuring Microbiome Diversity With Hill Numbers
Zhanshan (Sam) Ma
9. Metagenomics: Implications in Oral Health and Disease
Muniyandi Nagarajan, Vandana R. Prabhu, Ranganathan Kamalakkannan
10. The Human Gut Microbiome in Health and Disease
Juan Jovel, Levinus A. Dieleman, Dina Kao, Andrew L. Mason, Eytan Wine
11. Comprehensive Exploration of the Rumen Microbial Ecosystem With Advancements in Metagenomics
Ramesh K. Kothari, Neelam M. Nathani, Chandrashekar Mootapally, Jalpa K. Rank, Haren B. Gosai, Bharti P. Dave, Chaitanya G. Joshi
12. The Microbiome of Desert CAM Plants: Lessons From Amplicon Sequencing and Metagenomics
Citlali Fonseca-García, Damaris Desgarennes, Víctor M. Flores-Núñez, Laila P. Partida-Martínez
13. Metagenomics of Marine Invertebrate-Microbial Consortium.
Muthan Krishnaveni, Santhi Asha, Stephen Sharmin Vini, Stanislaus Mary Josephine Punitha
14. Novel Biological Resources Screened From Uncultured Bacteria by a Metagenomic Method
Nobutada Kimura
15. Advances of Functional Metagenomics in Harnessing Thermozymes
Juan-José Escuder-Rodríguez, María-Eugenia DeCastro, Manuel Becerra, Esther Rodríguez-Belmonte, María-Isabel González-Siso
16. Direct Cellulase Gene Amplification From Hot Spring Using the Guidance of 16S rRNA Amplicon Metagenomics
Kok Jun Liew, Chia Chiu Lim, Chia Sing Chan, Kwek Yan Wei, Madihah Md Salleh, Rajesh Kumar, Sani, Kok-Gan Chan, Kian Mau Goh
17. Comparative Metaproteomics to Study Environmental Changes
Sabine Matallana-Surget, Pratik D. Jagtap, Timothy J. Griffin, Mélanie Beraud, Ruddy Wattiez
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 29th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134030
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022689
About the Editor
Muniyandi Nagarajan
Dr. M. Nagarajan received his M.Sc and PhD in Environmental Biotechnology from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India. After his Ph.D program, he carried out his postdoctoral research at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, India and then at Laboratoire de Biologie Moléculaire de la Cellule, Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon, France. He was an Assistant Professor at Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Environmental Sciences, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Alwarkurichi, Tamil Nadu before joining Central University of Kerala in 2012. He is an editorial board member of Webmed Central Plus Genetics and reviewer of many peer-reviewed journals in the field of Genetics and Genomics including Gene and Biochemical Genetics. He has 18 publications in leading international journals including PLoS Genetics and Molecular Ecology. He has been awarded the Fast Track Young Scientists award by DST, Govt. of India. Presently, he is operating two major research projects funded by UGC and DST.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Genomic Science, School of Biological Science, Central University of Kerala, Kerala, India