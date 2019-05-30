Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles: Introduction, Microbial and Eukaryotic Chlorophyll Synthesis and Catabolism, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Tetrapyrrole pigments of photosynthetic antennae and reaction centers of higher plants: Structures, biophysics, functions, biochemistry, mechanisms of regulation, applications
Leszek Fiedor, Mateusz Zbyradowski and Mariusz Pilch
2. Biosynthesis of chlorophylls and bacteriochlorophylls in green bacteria
Jennifer L. Thweatt, Daniel P. Canniffe and Donald A. Bryant
3. Chlorophylls c - Occurrence, synthesis, properties, photosynthetic and evolutionary significance
Beata Myśliwa-Kurdziel, Dariusz Latowski and Kazimierz Strzałka
4. Chlorophylls d and f: Synthesis, occurrence, light-harvesting, and pigment organization in chlorophyll-binding protein complexes
Min Chen
5. The Mg branch chlorophyll synthesis: Biosynthesis of chlorophyll a from protoporphyrin IX
Robert D. Willows
6. The biochemistry, physiology, and evolution of the chlorophyll cycle
Ayumi Tanaka and Ryouichi Tanaka
7. Chlorophyll breakdown - Regulation, biochemistry and phyllobilins as its products
Stefan Hörtensteiner, Mareike Hauenstein and Bernhard Kräutler
8. Evolution of tetrapyrrole pathway in eukaryotic phototrophs
Jaromír Cihlář, Zoltán Füssy and Miroslav Oborník
Description
Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles, Volume 90, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series is a compilation of the current state-of-the-art on the topic. Chapters in this new release cover Tetrapyrrole Pigments of Photosynthetic Antennae and Reaction Centers of Higher Plants: Biochemistry, Biophysics, Functions, Molecular Mechanism of Antenna Regulation, Applications, Chlorophyll c: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-Harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins (FCP), Chlorophyll d and f: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Protein Complexes, Analysis of Chlorophyll, Precursors and Derivatives by New High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, and much more.
Key Features
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series
- Provides an Ideal resource for post-graduates and researchers in the plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant pathology and plant physiology
- Contains contributions from internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027530
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081027523
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bernhard Grimm Serial Volume Editor
Bernhard Grimm is Professor of Plant Physiology at the Institute of Biology at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and Dean of the Faculty of Life Science. He studied biology at the University of Hannover and performed doctoral studies in the group of Prof. Klaus Kloppstech. He spent five years at a postdoctoral fellow and research assistant in the Department of Prof. Diter von Wettstein at the Carlsberg Laboratory, before he moved as group leader to the Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) in Gatersleben, Germany. Finally, he was appointed at the Humboldt University in January 2001. His current research interests cover several aspects of photosynthesis and chloroplast biogenesis: tetrapyrrole biosynthesis, plastid-derived retrograde signalling, riboflavin biosynthesis, the assembly of chlorophyll-binding proteins, posttranslational and cotranslational mechanisms in chloroplasts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institute of Biology/Plant Physiology, Germany