Metabolism and Nutrition for the Surgical Patient, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779949, 9781455709281

Metabolism and Nutrition for the Surgical Patient, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Dudrick
eBook ISBN: 9781455709281
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779949
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Surgical Clinics issue is Part 2 of a special two part issue on nutrition and metabolism of the surgical patient, co-guest edited by Dr. Stanley Dudrick, a pioneer in total parenteral nutrition. Part 2, guest edited by Dr. Dudrick and Dr. Juan Sanchez present topics on nutrition and metabolism for the chronically ill patient. Topics will include: nutrition management of acute and chronic pancreatitis, surgical treatment of patients with diabetes mellitus, nutrition management of geriatric surgical patients, nutrients, routes of delivery and immunocompetence, immunologic functions and aspects of the alimentary tract related to feeding, overview of enteral and parenteral feeding access techniques, dietary, metabolic and surgical management of obese patients, historical highlights of the development of total parenteral nutrition, nutrition support of patients with cardiovascular disease, genomic and epigenomic aspects of nutrition and metabolism in surgical  patients, nutrition support of patients with inflammatory bowel disorders of the small intestine, colon and rectum, nutrition support of patients with cancer, home parenteral nutrition for intestinal failure, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455709281
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455779949

About the Authors

Stanley Dudrick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.