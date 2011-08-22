Metabolism and Nutrition for the Surgical Patient, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-4

This Surgical Clinics issue is Part 2 of a special two part issue on nutrition and metabolism of the surgical patient, co-guest edited by Dr. Stanley Dudrick, a pioneer in total parenteral nutrition. Part 2, guest edited by Dr. Dudrick and Dr. Juan Sanchez present topics on nutrition and metabolism for the chronically ill patient. Topics will include: nutrition management of acute and chronic pancreatitis, surgical treatment of patients with diabetes mellitus, nutrition management of geriatric surgical patients, nutrients, routes of delivery and immunocompetence, immunologic functions and aspects of the alimentary tract related to feeding, overview of enteral and parenteral feeding access techniques, dietary, metabolic and surgical management of obese patients, historical highlights of the development of total parenteral nutrition, nutrition support of patients with cardiovascular disease, genomic and epigenomic aspects of nutrition and metabolism in surgical patients, nutrition support of patients with inflammatory bowel disorders of the small intestine, colon and rectum, nutrition support of patients with cancer, home parenteral nutrition for intestinal failure, and more.