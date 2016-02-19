Metabolic Regulation
3rd Edition
Metabolic Pathways
Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition, Volume V: Metabolic Regulation presents the regulation of metabolism in terms of the control of protein synthesis. This book discusses the significance of the control of metabolism in regard to the remarkable mechanisms involved and to the provision of an effective conceptual framework for appreciating the workings of the cell.
Organized into 15 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the numerous and diversified activities of a living cell. This text then examines the ability of living organisms to regulate the storage and mobilization of metabolizable energy. Other chapters consider the cytochrome system that represents the final common path of oxidation and coupled phosphorylation in the eukaryotic cell. This book discusses as well the profound changes that cell metabolism undergoes during differentiation. The final chapter deals with the chemical and genetic bases of the induction response in Gram-positive bacteria.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists and physicians.
Chapter I Adenine Nucleotides as Stoichiometric Coupling Agents in Metabolism and as Regulatory Modifiers: The Adenylate Energy Charge
I. Introduction
II. Coupling Stoichiometries in Metabolism
III. Regulation of Metabolism
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Regulation of Fatty Acid Synthesis in Animal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Extramitochondrial Acetyl-CoA and Reducing Equivalents
III. Probable Control Sites
IV. Regulation via Alteration in Enzyme Level
V. Regulation via Metabolite Effectors
References
Chapter 3 Regulation of Cytochrome Biosynthesis in Some Eukaryotes
I. Introduction
II. Lower Eukaryotes
III. Higher Eukaryotes
References
Chapter 4 δ-Aminolevulinic Acid Synthetase and the Control of Heme and Chlorophyll Synthesis
I. Intermediates and Genes of the Heme-Chlorophyll-B12 Biosynthetic Chain
II. ALA-Synthetase in Liver
III. Induction of ALA-Synthetase by Chemicals, Drugs, and Steroids
IV. Some Properties of the Inducing System of ALA-Synthetase in Liver
V. Factors That Affect the Induction of ALA-Synthetase
VI. Possbile Mechanisms for the Induction of ALA-Synthetase in Liver
VII. ALA-Synthetase and Hemoglobin Synthesis
VIII. Chlorophyll Synthesis and Its Controls
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Transfer RNA and Regulation at the Translational Level
I. Introduction
II. Proposed Models for tRNA Function in Regulation
III. Approaches to the Study of Changing tRNA Populations in Developing Systems
IV. Evidence of tRNA and Aminoacyl-tRNA Modification
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Regulation of Gene Expression in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Eukaryotic Cell
III. Genetic Information
IV. Hormone Action
V. A Model
VI. The Role of the Steroid Hormone
VII. Regulation of Gene Expression in Other Mammalian Systems
VIII. Genetic Studies
References
Chapter 7 Gene Clusters and the Regulation of Biosynthetic Pathways in Fungi
I. Channeling
II. Carbamyl Phosphate Regulation
III. Tryptophan Synthetase
IV. Arom Region
V. Tryptophan Biosynthesis
VI. Histidine Pathway
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Regulation of Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis de Novo
III. Interconversions
IV. Exogenous Utilization
References
Chapter 9 Regulation in the L-Arabinose System
I. Introduction
II. Mutant Isolation
III. Mapping of Mutant Sites
IV. The Enzymes and Structural Genes in the ara OIBAD Operon
V. L-Arabinose Transport, Gene araE, and the Arabinose-Binding Protein
VI. The Regulatory Gene araC and the Repressor ⇄ Activator Protein
VII. Controlling Sites
VIII. Dual-Effect Mutations in the Structural Genes of the L-Arabinose Operon OIBAD, Nonsense and Missense Mutations, and Self Catabolite Repression
IX. Molecular Model for Regulation
X. Alternative Models to Positive Control
References
Chapter 10 Regulating the Lac Operon
I. Introduction
II. From Gene to Enzyme
III. Catabolite Repression
IV. Regulation of the Lac Operon
References
Chapter 11 The Histidine Operon and Its Regulation
I. Introduction
II. The Enzymes
III. The Operon
IV. Repression Control
V. Appendix: Bacterial Mutations
References
Chapter 12 Regulation of Tryptophan Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Gene-Enzyme Relationships in the Tryptophan Biosynthetic Pathway
IV. End-Product Inhibition Regulating Tryptophan Synthesis
V. Regulation of Enzyme Synthesis
VI. The Tryptophan Operon and Its Controlling Elements
VII. Mode of Transcription, Translation, and Polarity
VIII. The Metabolic Network
References
Chapter 13 The Regulation of Enzyme Levels in the Pathways to the Branched-Chain Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. The leu Gene Cluster and Its Expression
III. The ilv Gene Cluster and Its Expression
IV. Possible Models for Repression of the ilv and leu Gene Clusters
References
Chapter 14 The Arginine Biosynthetic System and Its Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Arginine Biosynthetic System
III. Models of Regulation
IV. Mechanism of Repression in the Arginine System
References
Chapter 15 The Regulation of Penicillinase Synthesis in Gram-Positive Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Penicillin: Action and Reactions
III. Inducible Penicillinase Synthesis in Gram-Positive Bacteria
IV. Discussion
References
