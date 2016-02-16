Metabolic Phenotyping in Personalized and Public Healthcare provides information on the widespread recognition that a personalized or stratified approach to patient treatment may offer a more efficient and effective healthcare solution than phenotype-led approaches.

In order to achieve that objective, a deep personal description is required at the level of the genome, proteome, metabolome, or preferably a combination of these aided by technology. This book, edited and written by the outstanding luminaries of this evolving field, evaluates metabolic profiling and its uses across personalized and population healthcare, while also covering the advent of new technology fields, such as surgical metabonomics.

In addition, the text presents specific examples of where this technology has been used clinically and with efficacy, pointing towards a framework and protocol for usage as it hits the clinical mainstream.