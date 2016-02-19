Metabolic Maps of Pesticides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120464814, 9780323157537

Metabolic Maps of Pesticides

1st Edition

Authors: Hiroyasu Aizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780323157537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1988
Page Count: 288
Description

Metabolic Maps of Pesticides, Volume 2, provides a summary of investigations and drawings of the metabolic patterns on pesticides that drawn from references published from 1985-1986 concerning metabolic fates in mammalian, plant, bird, soil, microorganism systems; by physicochemical reactions such as hydrolysis, photolysis, and thermal degradation; or studies in model systems. Metabolic maps are provided for the following: acid amides, amidines and guanidines, anilines and nitrobenzenes, biphenyl ethers, DDT and its analogs, dithio- and thiolcarbamates, five- and six-membered heterocyclic compounds, imides, organochlorine compounds, oxime carbamates, phenoxyacetic acids, pheny ring fused five-membered heterocyclic compounds, phenyl(aryl) carbamates, phenylureas and related compounds, phosphonothiolates and phosphonothioates, phosphonates, phosphorothioamides, phosphates, phosphorothiolates, pyrethroids, pyridines, triazines, and substituted benzenes and miscellaneous compounds. This volume includes a Pesticide Activity Index to understand the biological activity of individual pesticides. These metabolic maps are useful not only to chemists and biochemists working in industries that supply new and improved pesticides worldwide but also to toxicologists and others interested in the biomedical field.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. Acid Amides

AC206, 784

Benodanil (BAS 3170F)

Benzanilide

Benzanilide Derivatives

Bromobutide

Carboxin (Vitavax) and Oxycarboxin (Plantvax)

Cymoxanil (Cruzate, DPX-3217)

DBS (Dibromisalicylanilide) and TBS (Tribromosalicylanilide)

3,5-DBS(3,5-Dibromosalicylanilide)

EL-494

Flamprop-methyl

Flutolanil

Kerb (Pronamide, Propyzamide, RH-315)

Mepronil (Basitac)

Metolachlor

Naproanilide

Niclosamide (Bayluscide)

Propachlor

Techlofthalam

2. Amidines and Guanidines

AC-217,300 (Amdro)

Amitraz

Chlordimeform

Robenidin (Robenz)

3. Anilines and Nitrobenzenes

Basalin (Fluchloralin)

Chloroanilines

3-Chloro-4-fluoroaniline

DCA (3,4-Dichloroaniline)

2,4-Diaminoanisole

Dichloran (Allisan, Botran)

2,3- and 2,4-Dichloronitrobenzenes (Dichloro-NB)

2,4-Dinitrotoluene

2,6-Dinitro-4-(trifluoromethyl)-benzenamine

p-Nitroanisole

N-Nitrosopendimethalin and N-Nitropendimethalin

PCNB (Pentachloronitrobenzene, Quintozene) and HCB (Hexachlorobenzene)

Profluralin

o-Toluidine

Trifluralin

4. Biphenyl Ethers

Chlomethoxynil (X-52)

MPNE [4-Methyl-3-(n-propylthio)phenyl-4-nitrophenyl ether]

5. DDT and Its Analogs

DDA [Bis(p-chlorophenyl)acetic acid]

DDT

DDT-related compounds

ENP [1,1-Bis(4-ethoxyphenyl)-2-nitropropane]

Methoxychlor

6. Dithio- and Thiolcarbamates

Benthiocarb (Saturn, Thiobencarb)

Cartap (Padan)

cis- and trans-Diallate and Triallate

EPTC (Butylate)

Ethylene Bis-dithiocarbamic acid

Molinate (Ordram)

7. Five- and Six-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds

Bentazon

Bromacil

Buthidazole

Chloridazon (Pyramin)

Dichlobutazol

(RS)-8AE and (KS)-8AZ [l-(2,4-Dichlorophenyl)-4,4-dimethyl-2-(1,2,4-triazol-1-yl)-1-penten-3-ol]

Epronaz

Fluridone (Sonar)

Hexazinone (DPX-3674)

Ipronidazole (Ipropan)

Isoprothiolane (Fujione)

Methazole

NDMM (N-Nitroso-2,6-dimethylmorpholine)

Nitromethylene [Tetrahydro-2-(nitromethylene)-2H-1,3-thiazine]

Oxadiazon

Sulfamethazine

Sulfometuron methyl (Oust)

Terbacil

Triadimefon

Tricyclazole

8. Imides

Fluoroimide

Procymidone

9. Organochlorine Compounds

Aldrin, Dieldrin, and Photodieldrin

cis-Chlordane

cis- and trans-Chlordane

(+)-Chlordene and (-)-Chlordene epoxide

Dienochlor (Pentac)

DME (Dimethylated Chlorocyclodiene Epoxide)

Endosulfan-1

Heptachlor and Photoheptachlor

2,2,5-endo,6-exo-8,9,10-Heptachlorobornane

Kepone (Chlordecone)

Lindane

10. Oxime Carbamates

Aldicarb

Methomyl

Methyl N-[[[[[(1,1-Dimethyl)(5,5-dimethyl-2-thioxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorinan-2-yl)-amino]thio]methylamino]carbonyl]-oxy]ethanimidothioate (MATMCOE)

Oxamyl (Vydate)

Thiofanox

11. Phenoxyacetic Acids

2,4-D

Fenoxaprop-ethyl (HOE-33171) and Fenthiaprop-ethyl (HOE 35609)

MCPA

Silvex [2-(2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxy)propionic acid]

2,4,5-T (2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic acid)

12. Phenyl Ring Fused Five-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds

Benomyl and MBC (Carbendazim)

Parbendazole

Quinomethionate

Warfarin

13. Phenyl(Aryl) Carbamates

Aminocarb (Matacil)

Benfuracarb

Carbaryl (Sevin)

Carbofuran

Carbosulfan (Marshal)

Mexacarbate (Zectran)

MSC (FMC-31768) and N,N'-Thiodicarbamates

Propoxur

Sulfenyl-propoxur

14. Phenylureas and Related Compounds

Chloromethiuron

Chlortoluron

Diflubenzuron (Dimilin)

Diuron

Dymrone

Fluometuron (Cotoran)

Isouron

Linuron

Monolinuron

Monuron

Pencycuron

15. Phosphonothiolates and Phosphonothioates

EPN [O-Ethyl-O-(4-nitrophenyl)-phosphonothioate]

Leptophos

16. Phosphonates

Fosamine ammonium (DPX-1108)

Glyphosate

Trichlorfon

17. Phosphoramides, Phosphoramidothiolates, and Phosphorimides

BPA (Dibutyl-N-methyl-N-phenylphosphoramidate)

Mephosfolan (Cytrolane)

Nemacur

Propetamphos

U-56,295 [Methyl N-[[[[[(1r1-dimethylethyl)(5,5-dimethyl-2-thioxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorinan-2-yl)-amino]thio]methylamino] carboxyl]ony]ethanimidothioate]

18. Phosphates

Dichlorvos

Dimethyl- and Tetrachlorvinphos

Propaphos [Dipropyl-4-(methylthio)phenylphosphate, Kayaphos]

19. Phosphorothiolates

Demeton S-methyl sulfoxide (Metasystox R)

Kitazin P (IBP)

OOS (QQS-Trimethylphosphorothioate)

RH-0994 [O-[4-[(4-Chlorophenyl)thio]phenyl]O-ethyl-S-propyl phosphorothioate]

20. Phosphorothioates

Chlorpyrifos (Dursban)

Diazinon

Fenitrothion (Sumithion)

Salithion

Tolchlofos-methyl (Rizolex)

21. Phosphorodithiolates

Edifenphos

22. Phosphorodithioates

C-19,490 (Avirosan, Rilof)

DEPD [S-(4-Chlorophenyl)-diethylphosphorothioate]

Dialifor (Torack)

Disulfoton (Di-syston)

Ethion [O,O,O',O'-Tetraethyl S,S'-methylene-bis(phosphorodithioate)]

Malathion

Mecarbam

Methidathion (GS-13,005, Supracide)

Phenthoate

Phorate (O,O-Diethyl-S-ethylthiomethylphosphoro-dithioate)

Prothiofos (Tokuthion)

23. Pyrethroids

S-Bioallethrin

Cypermethrin

Cypermethrin, Fenpyrithrin, and Deltamethrin

Decamethrin

Decarboxy-fenvalerate

Fenpropathrin (Meothrin, Danitol)

Fenvalerate (Sumicidin, Pydrin)

Fluvalinate (Mavrik)

Kadethrin

Oxime ether and Hydroxylamine ether pyrethroids

cis- and trans-Permethrin

Phenothrin

(+)-c/s- and (+)-trans-Phenothrin

trans- and cis-Resmethrins

Terallethrin

Tetramethrin

Tralomethrin, Tralocythrin, Deltamethrin, and Cypermethrin

24. Pyridines

Isoniazid

Paraquat

Pyridine

25. Triazines

Ametryne, Atraton, and Atrazine

Atrazine

Chlorsulfuron

Cyanatryn

Dimethametryn (C 18898)

Metamitron

Metribuzin

Terbutryn (Clarosan)

26. Substituted Benzenes and Miscellaneous Compounds

Acrylonitrile

Alloxydim (Kusagard, Fervin)

BCNU [1,3-Bis(2-chloroethyl)-1-nitrosourea]

p-Bromophenol

Chlorobenzene

4-Chlorobenzotrichloride

p-Chlorobenzotrifluoride

o-Chlorotoluene

Cymoxanil

DBCP (1,2-Dibromo-3-chloropropane) and Tris-BP[Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) phosphate]

2,4-Dichlorophenol

HCB (Hexachlorobenzene)

Methoxyphenone (NK-049)

3-Methyl-4-(methylthio)phenol

MMP [4-(Methylmercapto)phenol] and MSP [4-(Methylsulfynyl)phenol]

NDPA (N-Nitroso-di-n-propylamine)

PCP (Pentachlorophenol)

Ro-12-0470

Rotenone and 1',2'-Dihydrorotenone

Safrole

Thanite (Isobornyl thiocyanoacetate)

References

Pesticide Activity Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157537

About the Author

Hiroyasu Aizawa

Hiroyasu Aizawa is the president of HRCI, Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Japan, and a professor at the Applied Science Research Center, Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan. He has considerable experience in the field of pesticide chemistry, including chemical synthesis, residue analysis, metabolism, and regulatory issues, and in the field of biologically active natural products gained from working in academia, chemical industries, and toxicology institutes and collaborating with government institutes and universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

HRCI Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Tokyo, Japan, and Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan

