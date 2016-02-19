Metabolic Maps of Pesticides
Metabolic Maps of Pesticides, Volume 2, provides a summary of investigations and drawings of the metabolic patterns on pesticides that drawn from references published from 1985-1986 concerning metabolic fates in mammalian, plant, bird, soil, microorganism systems; by physicochemical reactions such as hydrolysis, photolysis, and thermal degradation; or studies in model systems. Metabolic maps are provided for the following: acid amides, amidines and guanidines, anilines and nitrobenzenes, biphenyl ethers, DDT and its analogs, dithio- and thiolcarbamates, five- and six-membered heterocyclic compounds, imides, organochlorine compounds, oxime carbamates, phenoxyacetic acids, pheny ring fused five-membered heterocyclic compounds, phenyl(aryl) carbamates, phenylureas and related compounds, phosphonothiolates and phosphonothioates, phosphonates, phosphorothioamides, phosphates, phosphorothiolates, pyrethroids, pyridines, triazines, and substituted benzenes and miscellaneous compounds. This volume includes a Pesticide Activity Index to understand the biological activity of individual pesticides. These metabolic maps are useful not only to chemists and biochemists working in industries that supply new and improved pesticides worldwide but also to toxicologists and others interested in the biomedical field.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Acid Amides
AC206, 784
Benodanil (BAS 3170F)
Benzanilide
Benzanilide Derivatives
Bromobutide
Carboxin (Vitavax) and Oxycarboxin (Plantvax)
Cymoxanil (Cruzate, DPX-3217)
DBS (Dibromisalicylanilide) and TBS (Tribromosalicylanilide)
3,5-DBS(3,5-Dibromosalicylanilide)
EL-494
Flamprop-methyl
Flutolanil
Kerb (Pronamide, Propyzamide, RH-315)
Mepronil (Basitac)
Metolachlor
Naproanilide
Niclosamide (Bayluscide)
Propachlor
Techlofthalam
2. Amidines and Guanidines
AC-217,300 (Amdro)
Amitraz
Chlordimeform
Robenidin (Robenz)
3. Anilines and Nitrobenzenes
Basalin (Fluchloralin)
Chloroanilines
3-Chloro-4-fluoroaniline
DCA (3,4-Dichloroaniline)
2,4-Diaminoanisole
Dichloran (Allisan, Botran)
2,3- and 2,4-Dichloronitrobenzenes (Dichloro-NB)
2,4-Dinitrotoluene
2,6-Dinitro-4-(trifluoromethyl)-benzenamine
p-Nitroanisole
N-Nitrosopendimethalin and N-Nitropendimethalin
PCNB (Pentachloronitrobenzene, Quintozene) and HCB (Hexachlorobenzene)
Profluralin
o-Toluidine
Trifluralin
4. Biphenyl Ethers
Chlomethoxynil (X-52)
MPNE [4-Methyl-3-(n-propylthio)phenyl-4-nitrophenyl ether]
5. DDT and Its Analogs
DDA [Bis(p-chlorophenyl)acetic acid]
DDT
DDT-related compounds
ENP [1,1-Bis(4-ethoxyphenyl)-2-nitropropane]
Methoxychlor
6. Dithio- and Thiolcarbamates
Benthiocarb (Saturn, Thiobencarb)
Cartap (Padan)
cis- and trans-Diallate and Triallate
EPTC (Butylate)
Ethylene Bis-dithiocarbamic acid
Molinate (Ordram)
7. Five- and Six-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds
Bentazon
Bromacil
Buthidazole
Chloridazon (Pyramin)
Dichlobutazol
(RS)-8AE and (KS)-8AZ [l-(2,4-Dichlorophenyl)-4,4-dimethyl-2-(1,2,4-triazol-1-yl)-1-penten-3-ol]
Epronaz
Fluridone (Sonar)
Hexazinone (DPX-3674)
Ipronidazole (Ipropan)
Isoprothiolane (Fujione)
Methazole
NDMM (N-Nitroso-2,6-dimethylmorpholine)
Nitromethylene [Tetrahydro-2-(nitromethylene)-2H-1,3-thiazine]
Oxadiazon
Sulfamethazine
Sulfometuron methyl (Oust)
Terbacil
Triadimefon
Tricyclazole
8. Imides
Fluoroimide
Procymidone
9. Organochlorine Compounds
Aldrin, Dieldrin, and Photodieldrin
cis-Chlordane
cis- and trans-Chlordane
(+)-Chlordene and (-)-Chlordene epoxide
Dienochlor (Pentac)
DME (Dimethylated Chlorocyclodiene Epoxide)
Endosulfan-1
Heptachlor and Photoheptachlor
2,2,5-endo,6-exo-8,9,10-Heptachlorobornane
Kepone (Chlordecone)
Lindane
10. Oxime Carbamates
Aldicarb
Methomyl
Methyl N-[[[[[(1,1-Dimethyl)(5,5-dimethyl-2-thioxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorinan-2-yl)-amino]thio]methylamino]carbonyl]-oxy]ethanimidothioate (MATMCOE)
Oxamyl (Vydate)
Thiofanox
11. Phenoxyacetic Acids
2,4-D
Fenoxaprop-ethyl (HOE-33171) and Fenthiaprop-ethyl (HOE 35609)
MCPA
Silvex [2-(2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxy)propionic acid]
2,4,5-T (2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic acid)
12. Phenyl Ring Fused Five-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds
Benomyl and MBC (Carbendazim)
Parbendazole
Quinomethionate
Warfarin
13. Phenyl(Aryl) Carbamates
Aminocarb (Matacil)
Benfuracarb
Carbaryl (Sevin)
Carbofuran
Carbosulfan (Marshal)
Mexacarbate (Zectran)
MSC (FMC-31768) and N,N'-Thiodicarbamates
Propoxur
Sulfenyl-propoxur
14. Phenylureas and Related Compounds
Chloromethiuron
Chlortoluron
Diflubenzuron (Dimilin)
Diuron
Dymrone
Fluometuron (Cotoran)
Isouron
Linuron
Monolinuron
Monuron
Pencycuron
15. Phosphonothiolates and Phosphonothioates
EPN [O-Ethyl-O-(4-nitrophenyl)-phosphonothioate]
Leptophos
16. Phosphonates
Fosamine ammonium (DPX-1108)
Glyphosate
Trichlorfon
17. Phosphoramides, Phosphoramidothiolates, and Phosphorimides
BPA (Dibutyl-N-methyl-N-phenylphosphoramidate)
Mephosfolan (Cytrolane)
Nemacur
Propetamphos
U-56,295 [Methyl N-[[[[[(1r1-dimethylethyl)(5,5-dimethyl-2-thioxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorinan-2-yl)-amino]thio]methylamino] carboxyl]ony]ethanimidothioate]
18. Phosphates
Dichlorvos
Dimethyl- and Tetrachlorvinphos
Propaphos [Dipropyl-4-(methylthio)phenylphosphate, Kayaphos]
19. Phosphorothiolates
Demeton S-methyl sulfoxide (Metasystox R)
Kitazin P (IBP)
OOS (QQS-Trimethylphosphorothioate)
RH-0994 [O-[4-[(4-Chlorophenyl)thio]phenyl]O-ethyl-S-propyl phosphorothioate]
20. Phosphorothioates
Chlorpyrifos (Dursban)
Diazinon
Fenitrothion (Sumithion)
Salithion
Tolchlofos-methyl (Rizolex)
21. Phosphorodithiolates
Edifenphos
22. Phosphorodithioates
C-19,490 (Avirosan, Rilof)
DEPD [S-(4-Chlorophenyl)-diethylphosphorothioate]
Dialifor (Torack)
Disulfoton (Di-syston)
Ethion [O,O,O',O'-Tetraethyl S,S'-methylene-bis(phosphorodithioate)]
Malathion
Mecarbam
Methidathion (GS-13,005, Supracide)
Phenthoate
Phorate (O,O-Diethyl-S-ethylthiomethylphosphoro-dithioate)
Prothiofos (Tokuthion)
23. Pyrethroids
S-Bioallethrin
Cypermethrin
Cypermethrin, Fenpyrithrin, and Deltamethrin
Decamethrin
Decarboxy-fenvalerate
Fenpropathrin (Meothrin, Danitol)
Fenvalerate (Sumicidin, Pydrin)
Fluvalinate (Mavrik)
Kadethrin
Oxime ether and Hydroxylamine ether pyrethroids
cis- and trans-Permethrin
Phenothrin
(+)-c/s- and (+)-trans-Phenothrin
trans- and cis-Resmethrins
Terallethrin
Tetramethrin
Tralomethrin, Tralocythrin, Deltamethrin, and Cypermethrin
24. Pyridines
Isoniazid
Paraquat
Pyridine
25. Triazines
Ametryne, Atraton, and Atrazine
Atrazine
Chlorsulfuron
Cyanatryn
Dimethametryn (C 18898)
Metamitron
Metribuzin
Terbutryn (Clarosan)
26. Substituted Benzenes and Miscellaneous Compounds
Acrylonitrile
Alloxydim (Kusagard, Fervin)
BCNU [1,3-Bis(2-chloroethyl)-1-nitrosourea]
p-Bromophenol
Chlorobenzene
4-Chlorobenzotrichloride
p-Chlorobenzotrifluoride
o-Chlorotoluene
Cymoxanil
DBCP (1,2-Dibromo-3-chloropropane) and Tris-BP[Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) phosphate]
2,4-Dichlorophenol
HCB (Hexachlorobenzene)
Methoxyphenone (NK-049)
3-Methyl-4-(methylthio)phenol
MMP [4-(Methylmercapto)phenol] and MSP [4-(Methylsulfynyl)phenol]
NDPA (N-Nitroso-di-n-propylamine)
PCP (Pentachlorophenol)
Ro-12-0470
Rotenone and 1',2'-Dihydrorotenone
Safrole
Thanite (Isobornyl thiocyanoacetate)
References
Pesticide Activity Index
Subject Index
Hiroyasu Aizawa
Hiroyasu Aizawa is the president of HRCI, Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Japan, and a professor at the Applied Science Research Center, Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan. He has considerable experience in the field of pesticide chemistry, including chemical synthesis, residue analysis, metabolism, and regulatory issues, and in the field of biologically active natural products gained from working in academia, chemical industries, and toxicology institutes and collaborating with government institutes and universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
HRCI Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Tokyo, Japan, and Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan