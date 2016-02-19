Metabolic Maps of Pesticides, Volume 2, provides a summary of investigations and drawings of the metabolic patterns on pesticides that drawn from references published from 1985-1986 concerning metabolic fates in mammalian, plant, bird, soil, microorganism systems; by physicochemical reactions such as hydrolysis, photolysis, and thermal degradation; or studies in model systems. Metabolic maps are provided for the following: acid amides, amidines and guanidines, anilines and nitrobenzenes, biphenyl ethers, DDT and its analogs, dithio- and thiolcarbamates, five- and six-membered heterocyclic compounds, imides, organochlorine compounds, oxime carbamates, phenoxyacetic acids, pheny ring fused five-membered heterocyclic compounds, phenyl(aryl) carbamates, phenylureas and related compounds, phosphonothiolates and phosphonothioates, phosphonates, phosphorothioamides, phosphates, phosphorothiolates, pyrethroids, pyridines, triazines, and substituted benzenes and miscellaneous compounds. This volume includes a Pesticide Activity Index to understand the biological activity of individual pesticides. These metabolic maps are useful not only to chemists and biochemists working in industries that supply new and improved pesticides worldwide but also to toxicologists and others interested in the biomedical field.