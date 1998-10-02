Metabolic Engineering
1st Edition
Principles and Methodologies
Description
Metabolic engineering is a new field with applications in the production of chemicals, fuels, materials, pharmaceuticals, and medicine at the genetic level. The field's novelty is in the synthesis of molecular biology techniques and the tools of mathematical analysis, which allow rational selection of targets for genetic modification through measurements and control of metabolic fluxes. The objective is to identify specific genetics or environmental manipulations that result in improvements in yield and productivities of biotechnological processes.
Key features of the book are pathway integration and the focus on metabolic flux as a fundamental determinant of cell physiology. The book keeps mathematical complexity to a minimum, and provides a glossary of biological terms to facilitate use of the book by a broader spectrum of readers. A web page exists to communicate updates of the codes and homework problems.
Key Features
- Demonstrates metabolic engineering in action with numerous examples of pathway modification
- Includes methods for identifying key enzymes in metabolic networks
- Contains a comprehensive review of metabolic biochemistry
- Discusses metabolic regulation at the gene, enzyme, operon, and cell levels
- Explains concepts of stoichiometry, kinetics, and thermodynamics of metabolic pathways
- Minimizes mathematical complexity
- Links to a Web page to communicate updates of the software code and homework problems
Readership
Microbial physiologists, chemical engineers, biochemists, and biotechnologists who work on the application of molecular techniques to the alteration of cell cultures and microorganisms. Advanced graduate-level courses in biochemical engineering
Table of Contents
The Essence of Metabolic Engineering
Review of Cellular Metabolism
Comprehensive Models for Cellular Reactions
Material Balances and Data Consistency
Regulation of Metabolic Pathways
Examples of Pathway Manipulations: Metabolic Engineering in Practice
Metabolic Pathway Synthesis. Metabolic Flux Analysis
Methods for the Experimental Determination of Metabolic Fluxes by Isotope Labeling
Applications of Metabolic Flux Analysis
Metabolic Control Analysis
Analysis of Structure of Metabolic Networks
Flux Analysis of Metabolic Networks
Thermodynamics of Cellular Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 725
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 2nd October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126662603
About the Author
George Stephanopoulos
Gregory Stephanopoulos is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. He received his B.S. from the National Technical University of Athens, his M.S. from the University of Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, all in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the Chemical Engineering Faculty of the California Institute of Technology, where he served as Assistant and Associate Professor until 1985. In 1985 he was appointed Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT where he has been ever since.Stephanopoulos' work has appeared in more than 150 publications and 7 patents. He has been recognized with the Dreyfus Foundation Teacher Scholar Award (1982), Excellence in Teaching Award (1984), and Technical Achievement Award of the AIChE (1984). He has been a Presidential Young Investigator and the Chairman of the Food Pharmaceutical & Bioengineering Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1992). In 1992 he was a Visiting Professor at the International Research Center for Biotechnology at Osaka University and was elected a Founding Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. In 1996 he chaired the first Conference on Metabolic Engineering and gave the inaugural Bayer Lecture on Biochemical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. He was honored with the FPBE Division Award at AIChE in 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
Aristos Aristidou
Affiliations and Expertise
VTT Biotechnology and Food Research
Jens Nielsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Tech University of Denmark