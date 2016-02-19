Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122576010, 9781483270272

Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis

1st Edition

Volume I

Editors: William H. Fishman
eBook ISBN: 9781483270272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 508
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis, Volume I is a comprehensive account of the main conjugation mechanisms and hydrolytic reactions. Topics covered range from the metabolic conjugates of steroids and N-hydroxy compounds to the effects of conjugated steroids on enzymes. The glucuronic acid pathway is also discussed, along with sulfoconjugation and sulfohydrolysis.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume first looks at the history of conjugation mechanisms before proceeding to developments in metabolic conjugations. The isolation, recognition, enzymic formation and hydrolysis, and the possible significance of steroid N-acetylglucosaminides and glucosides are considered. The book also examines the mechanisms involved in the enzymic formation of N-hydroxy compounds; the pathways by which N-hydroxy compounds may be further metabolized in vivo; and the chemical properties of conjugates of N-hydroxy compounds, particularly as these properties are related to the generation of reactive cations or free radicals in vivo. The possible role of conjugates of N-hydroxy compounds in the mechanism of carcinogenesis by aromatic amines and their N-acyl derivatives is also analyzed. Finally, glycoprotein and mucopolysaccharide hydrolysis and the role of hydrolases in cellular death are described.

This monograph will be a useful resource for biologists, biochemists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

History of the Discovery of the Conjugation Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Glycoside Conjugations

III. Amino Acid Conjugations

IV. Other Conjugations

References

New Metabolic Conjugates of Steroids

I. Introduction

II. Conjugation with N-Acetylglucosamine

III. Conjugation with Glucose

IV. Conjugations Other Than Glycoside or Sulfate

V. Conjugation with Glucuronic Acid

VI. Conjugation with Sulfuric Acid

VII. Miscellaneous Steroid Conjugates or Complexes

VIII. Conclusion

References

Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Formation of N-Hydroxy Compounds

III. Glucuronide Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds

IV. Ν- and O-Sulfonate Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds

V. Other Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds

VI. O-Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds as Ultimate Carcinogenic Metabolites of Aromatic Amines

References

Effects of Conjugated Steroids on Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Interaction of Conjugated Steroids with Enzymes

III. Effects of Steroid Conjugates on Nonenzymic Proteins

IV. Effects of Conjugated Steroids on "in Vivo" Functions

V. Effects of Anionic Ligands on Protein Structure

VI. Biological Relevance

VII. Summary

References

Glucuronic Acid Pathway

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Glucuronides

III. Biosynthesis of Free Glucuronic Acid

IV. Further Metabolism of Free Glucuronic Acid

V. Regulation of the Glucuronic Acid Pathway by Nucleotides and Substrates

VI. Urinary Metabolites of the Glucuronate Pathway Related to Enzyme Activities of Various Organs

VII. Clinical Conditions

References

Sulfoconjugation and Sulfohydrolysis

I. Introduction

II. Conjugates with P-O-SO3- Linkages

III. Conjugates with C-O-SO3- Linkages

IV. Conjugates with N-SO3- Linkages

V. General Comment

References

Glycoprotein and Mucopolysaccharide Hydrolysis (Glycoprotein and Mucopolysaccharide Hydrolysis in the Cell)

I. Introduction

II. Substrates

III. Enzymes

IV. Unsolved Problems

References

Hydrolases and Cellular Death

I. Introduction

II. The Development of Lysosomal Hypothesis

III. Hydrolase Activity and Cell Death

IV. Autodigestion

V. The Role of Hydrolases in Cell Death and Turnover

VI. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270272

About the Editor

William H. Fishman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.