Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis, Volume I is a comprehensive account of the main conjugation mechanisms and hydrolytic reactions. Topics covered range from the metabolic conjugates of steroids and N-hydroxy compounds to the effects of conjugated steroids on enzymes. The glucuronic acid pathway is also discussed, along with sulfoconjugation and sulfohydrolysis.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume first looks at the history of conjugation mechanisms before proceeding to developments in metabolic conjugations. The isolation, recognition, enzymic formation and hydrolysis, and the possible significance of steroid N-acetylglucosaminides and glucosides are considered. The book also examines the mechanisms involved in the enzymic formation of N-hydroxy compounds; the pathways by which N-hydroxy compounds may be further metabolized in vivo; and the chemical properties of conjugates of N-hydroxy compounds, particularly as these properties are related to the generation of reactive cations or free radicals in vivo. The possible role of conjugates of N-hydroxy compounds in the mechanism of carcinogenesis by aromatic amines and their N-acyl derivatives is also analyzed. Finally, glycoprotein and mucopolysaccharide hydrolysis and the role of hydrolases in cellular death are described.
This monograph will be a useful resource for biologists, biochemists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
History of the Discovery of the Conjugation Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Glycoside Conjugations
III. Amino Acid Conjugations
IV. Other Conjugations
References
New Metabolic Conjugates of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Conjugation with N-Acetylglucosamine
III. Conjugation with Glucose
IV. Conjugations Other Than Glycoside or Sulfate
V. Conjugation with Glucuronic Acid
VI. Conjugation with Sulfuric Acid
VII. Miscellaneous Steroid Conjugates or Complexes
VIII. Conclusion
References
Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Formation of N-Hydroxy Compounds
III. Glucuronide Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds
IV. Ν- and O-Sulfonate Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds
V. Other Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds
VI. O-Conjugates of N-Hydroxy Compounds as Ultimate Carcinogenic Metabolites of Aromatic Amines
References
Effects of Conjugated Steroids on Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Conjugated Steroids with Enzymes
III. Effects of Steroid Conjugates on Nonenzymic Proteins
IV. Effects of Conjugated Steroids on "in Vivo" Functions
V. Effects of Anionic Ligands on Protein Structure
VI. Biological Relevance
VII. Summary
References
Glucuronic Acid Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Glucuronides
III. Biosynthesis of Free Glucuronic Acid
IV. Further Metabolism of Free Glucuronic Acid
V. Regulation of the Glucuronic Acid Pathway by Nucleotides and Substrates
VI. Urinary Metabolites of the Glucuronate Pathway Related to Enzyme Activities of Various Organs
VII. Clinical Conditions
References
Sulfoconjugation and Sulfohydrolysis
I. Introduction
II. Conjugates with P-O-SO3- Linkages
III. Conjugates with C-O-SO3- Linkages
IV. Conjugates with N-SO3- Linkages
V. General Comment
References
Glycoprotein and Mucopolysaccharide Hydrolysis (Glycoprotein and Mucopolysaccharide Hydrolysis in the Cell)
I. Introduction
II. Substrates
III. Enzymes
IV. Unsolved Problems
References
Hydrolases and Cellular Death
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Lysosomal Hypothesis
III. Hydrolase Activity and Cell Death
IV. Autodigestion
V. The Role of Hydrolases in Cell Death and Turnover
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270272