Metabolic Aspects of Aging, Volume 155
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Longevity, Metabolic Disease and Community Health
Stephen J. Spann, Mary Ann Ottinger
2. Metabolic Aspects of Aging
Yih-Woei Fridell, Felipe Sierra
3. Obesity, Metabolism, and Aging: A Multiscalar Approach
R. Alexander Bentley, Corinna N. Ross, Michael. J. O’Brien
4. The Intersection of Curandismo and Western Medicine and Their Epidemiological Impact for Aging Mexican Americans
Pamela Anne Quiroz
5. The Necessity of Active Muscle Metabolism for Healthy Aging: Muscular Activity Throughout the Entire Day
Marc T. Hamilton, Deborah G. Hamilton, Theodore W. Zderic
6. Dwarf Mice and Aging
Michal M. Masternak, Justin Darcy, Berta Victoria, Andrzej Bartke
7. Cellular Metabolism and Aging
Andre Catic
8. A Comparative Approach to Metabolic Aspects of Aging: Conserved Mechanisms and Effects of Calorie Restriction and Environment
Mary Ann Ottinger
Description
Metabolic Aspects of Aging, Volume 155, the latest release in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series seeks to provide the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics related to prions, viruses, bacteria and eukaryotes. The series includes in-depth knowledge on the molecular, biological aspects of organismal physiology and function, with this release including chapters on Longevity, Metabolic Disease and Community Health, the Metabolic Aspects of Aging, Obesity, Metabolism, and Aging: A Multiscalar Approach, The Intersection of Curandismo and Western Medicine and Their Epidemiological Impact for Aging Mexican Americans, and more.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mary Ann Ottinger Serial Volume Editor
Mary Ann Ottinger is a Professor of Animal and Avian Sciences at University of Maryland, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal and Avian Sciences, University of Maryland, USA