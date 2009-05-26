Meta-analysis in Infectious Diseases, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 23-2

Meta-analysis is a statistical analysis of data combined from two or more studies. Different studies use different variables measured on different scales. Meta-analysis is a method of standardizing the studies so that results can be more easily compared. Meta-analysis is a useful tool for evidence-based medicine. Articles in this issue examine the strengths and limitations of meta-analysis in infectious diseases, the use of meta-analysis in comparing diagnostic tests or treatments, and meta-analysis for specific problems, such as parasitic infections, HIV, surgical infections, and pediatric infections.