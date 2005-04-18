Mergers and Acquisitions Security
1st Edition
Corporate Restructuring and Security Management
Description
In reaction to the continually changing business climate companies develop many business strategies to increase their competitiveness and improve profitability. Companies regularly reshape themselves continually exploring new markets and developing new products. When they can't expand into new markets or develop new products on their own, they seek alternatives. These alternatives include merging with or acquiring other companies to create a single more capable company. Companies acquire other companies for a wide variety of reasons. In some cases company survival may actually be the reason. What does this condition mean to the security professional? In the course of mergers and acquisitions, security plays a vital role in helping to make the endeavor successful. There are numerous titles on the business aspects of M&A such as the ones listed below. However, this unique book focuses on the role security plays in helping to make a merger, acquisition or divestiture successful. It addresses the fundamental security elements that are required to support the effort. In addition, it provides an integrated "how to" approach to implementing M&A security complete with methods and processes that have been quickly and cost-effectively implemented.
Key Features
- First book available that focuses on the role of the Security Manager in M&A
- Case studies that highlight the role of the security manager; cases include both best practices as well as illustrations of nightmare examples of what NOT to do
- Lead author is an expert that has participated in/managed security for more than 20 high-profile and large-scale acquisitions
- Model processes, procedures, checklists, charts and sample forms all serve to ease immediate analysis and implementation in a merger or acquisition
Readership
Chief Security Officers (CSO's), security managers and security staff involved in a merger or acquisition, Information System Security Officers (ISSO's) and computer security professionals involved in a merger or acquisition, private security consultants. Corporate Executives, HR Managers.
Table of Contents
What Are Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)?; The Current Global Business Environment. Is it Merger and Acquisition Friendly?; The Role of Security in Mergers and Acquisitions; Gathering Information and Producing Corporate Intelligence; Why Pre-Merger and Acquisition Support? Protecting the effort; Security for the Due Diligence Assessment; Post Merger Security - short term; Post Merger Support - Long Term; Divestitures; The Future of Mergers and Acquisitions Security.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 18th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470658
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678056
About the Author
Edward Halibozek
Edward P. Halibozek is currently a corporate vice president of security for a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and an MBA in business. Mr. Halibozek is an experienced lecturer and has written and published many articles, papers, plans, policies and procedures related to corporate security.
Mr. Halibozek is the former Chairperson for the Aerospace Industries Association, Industrial Security Committee and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Chief Special Agents Association in Los Angeles California. Mr. Halibozek served for four years as an Industry member to the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Corporate VP of Security for a Fortune 100 company, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Gerald Kovacich
Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich has more than 40 years of experience in industrial, business and government security, investigations, information systems security, and information warfare, both in the U.S. Government as a special agent, in international corporations, and subsequently as an international consultant and lecturer. He retired as the Information Warfare Technologist, Northrop Grumman Corporation to pursue a career as an international consultant, lecturer and writer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Security consultant, lecturer, and author, Oak Harbor, WA, USA
Reviews
"With great detail, Mergers and Acquisitions Security walks the security manager and his or her department through the processes that require security expertise to protect the assets of the corporation...the book is a "must read" for owners of security and private investigation agencies, as it clearly outlines how they can best protect their company or any other company involved in the process...where corporate security managers can prove their worth and existence to the corporate staff...The authors approach will assist security executives in staying focused on the process while ensuring that all aspects of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures being considered by the company, whether friendly or hostile, are measured and well thought-out in advance."--P.I. Magazine (Professional Investigator), Oct-Nov 2006
"The value of Mergers and Acquisitions Security comes in its section on the uses and challenges of personnel protection (your M&A team members may experience personal risk, and dealing with this risk effectively is necessary if they are to do their work). The authors do a good job of identifying and explaining what you can expect from the protector and the protected…."--TechTarget.com