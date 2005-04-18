"With great detail, Mergers and Acquisitions Security walks the security manager and his or her department through the processes that require security expertise to protect the assets of the corporation...the book is a "must read" for owners of security and private investigation agencies, as it clearly outlines how they can best protect their company or any other company involved in the process...where corporate security managers can prove their worth and existence to the corporate staff...The authors approach will assist security executives in staying focused on the process while ensuring that all aspects of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures being considered by the company, whether friendly or hostile, are measured and well thought-out in advance."--P.I. Magazine (Professional Investigator), Oct-Nov 2006

"The value of Mergers and Acquisitions Security comes in its section on the uses and challenges of personnel protection (your M&A team members may experience personal risk, and dealing with this risk effectively is necessary if they are to do their work). The authors do a good job of identifying and explaining what you can expect from the protector and the protected…."--TechTarget.com

