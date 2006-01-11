Mental Models and the Mind - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520791, 9780080459011

Mental Models and the Mind, Volume 138

1st Edition

Current developments in Cognitive Psychology, Neuroscience and Philosophy of Mind

Editors: Carsten Held Gottfried Vosgerau Markus Knauff
eBook ISBN: 9780080459011
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520791
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th January 2006
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
148.18
125.95
12800.00
10880.00
155.00
131.75
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
86.00
73.10
142.00
120.70
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Cognitive Psychology. Introduction. Mental Models, Sentential Reasoning, and Illusory Inferences. (P.N. Johnson-Laird). Interaction of Knowledge and Working Memory in Reasoning about Relations. (A. Vandierendonck, V. Dierckx, H. Van der Beken). Mental Models in Learning Situations. (N.M. Seel). Part II: Cognitive Neuroscience. Introduction. Resolving Valid Multiple Model Inferences Activates a Left Hemisphere Network. (R.L. Waechter, V. Goel). A Neuro-Cognitive Theory of Relational Reasoning with Mental Models and Visual Images. (M. Knauff). Part III: Perception, Emotion, and Language. Introduction. Pictures, Perception, and Mental Models. (K. Rehkamper). Emotion, Decision, and Mental Models. (M. Pauen). Language Processing: Construction of Mental Models or More? (B. Hemforth, L. Konieczny). Part IV: Philosophy of Mind. Introduction. Visual Imagery, Mental Models, and Reasoning. (V. Gottschling). Mental Models as Objectual Representations. (C. Held). The Perceptual Nature of Mental Models. (G. Vosgerau). Index.

Description

"Cognitive psychology," "cognitive neuroscience," and "philosophy of mind" are names for three very different scientific fields, but they label aspects of the same scientific goal: to understand the nature of mental phenomena. Today, the three disciplines strongly overlap under the roof of the cognitive sciences. The book's purpose is to present views from the different disciplines on one of the central theories in cognitive science: the theory of mental models. Cognitive psychologists report their research on the representation and processing of mental models in human memory. Cognitive neuroscientists demonstrate how the brain processes visual and spatial mental models and which neural processes underlie visual and spatial thinking. Philosophers report their ideas about the role of mental models in relation to perception, emotion, representation, and intentionality. The single articles have different and mutually complementing goals: to introduce new empirical methods and approaches, to report new experimental results, and to locate competing approaches for their interpretation in the cross-disciplinary debate. The book is strongly interdisciplinary in character. It is especially addressed to researchers in any field related to mental models theory as both a reference book and an overview of present research on the topic in other disciplines. However, it is also an ideal reader for a specialized graduate course.

Key Features

  • Examines the theory of mental models from the perspectives of cognitive psychology, cognitive neuroscience and philosophy of the mind
  • Introduces new empirical methods, experimental results, and interdisciplinary yet complementary approaches
  • Serves as a reference book and an overview of current research

Readership

Cognitive psychologists, researchers and undergraduate and graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2006
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080459011
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520791

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Carsten Held Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitaet Erfurt, Germany

Gottfried Vosgerau Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eberhard Karls Universitaet, Germany

Markus Knauff Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernectics, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.