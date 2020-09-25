The 5th edition of this highly regarded text has a new title and approach which builds on the foundations of previous editions to acknowledge mental health as essential to holistic nursing practice in every setting.

Written by Kim Foster, Peta Marks, Anthony O’Brien and Toby Raeburn - a team of highly respected mental health nursing educators, researchers and clinicians, the new edition has been carefully reorganised to reflect contemporary mental health nursing practice and highlight the value of consumer perspectives. With a key focus on specialist mental health nursing, the new chapters introduce the integration of mental health nursing knowledge and skills across a range of generalist and mental health clinical settings. Mental Health in Nursing, 5th edition is an invaluable resource for all nursing students, whatever their practice area.