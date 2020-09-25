Mental Health in Nursing
5th Edition
Description
The 5th edition of this highly regarded text has a new title and approach which builds on the foundations of previous editions to acknowledge mental health as essential to holistic nursing practice in every setting.
Written by Kim Foster, Peta Marks, Anthony O’Brien and Toby Raeburn - a team of highly respected mental health nursing educators, researchers and clinicians, the new edition has been carefully reorganised to reflect contemporary mental health nursing practice and highlight the value of consumer perspectives. With a key focus on specialist mental health nursing, the new chapters introduce the integration of mental health nursing knowledge and skills across a range of generalist and mental health clinical settings. Mental Health in Nursing, 5th edition is an invaluable resource for all nursing students, whatever their practice area.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Positioning Practice
1. Why Mental Health Matters
2. Nursing and Mental Health in Context
3. The Spectrum of Mental health and illness
4. Safe in Care, Safe at work
5. Working with families in Mental Health
6. Professional Self Care
Part 2: Knowledge for Practice
7. Mental Health Assessment
8. Legal and ethical issues
9. Anxiety
10. Mood disorders
11. Substance use and co-occurring disorders
12. Psychosis and Schizophrenia
13. Eating disorders
14. Personality disorders
15. Mental disorders of childhood and adolescence
16. Mental disorders of old age
17. Autism and Intellectual Disability
18. Physical Health
19. Psychopharmacology
Part 3: Contexts of Practice
20. Mental Health in every setting
21. Primary Care & Community
22. Emergency Care
23. Generalist inpatient settings
24. Aged care
25. Perinatal & Infant Mental Health
26. Forensic Mental Health Nursing
27. Mental Health Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 25th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587976
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543392
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587969
About the Authors
Kim Foster
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of School, Nursing & Sciences, James Cook University, QLD, Australia
Peta Marks
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Australian Health Consulting (Mental Health), Senior Projects Officer, Australian College of Mental Health Nurses
Anthony O'Brien
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Auckland; Nurse Specialist in Liaison Psychiatry, Auckland District Health Board, New Zealand
Toby Raeburn
