Mental Health in Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543392, 9780729587976

Mental Health in Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: Kim Foster Peta Marks Anthony O'Brien Toby Raeburn
eBook ISBN: 9780729587976
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543392
eBook ISBN: 9780729587969
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2020
Page Count: 696
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The 5th edition of this highly regarded text has a new title and approach which builds on the foundations of previous editions to acknowledge mental health as essential to holistic nursing practice in every setting.

Written by Kim Foster, Peta Marks, Anthony O’Brien and Toby Raeburn - a team of highly respected mental health nursing educators, researchers and clinicians, the new edition has been carefully reorganised to reflect contemporary mental health nursing practice and highlight the value of consumer perspectives. With a key focus on specialist mental health nursing, the new chapters introduce the integration of mental health nursing knowledge and skills across a range of generalist and mental health clinical settings. Mental Health in Nursing, 5th edition is an invaluable resource for all nursing students, whatever their practice area.

Table of Contents

PART 1: Positioning Practice

1. Why Mental Health Matters

2. Nursing and Mental Health in Context

3. The Spectrum of Mental health and illness

4. Safe in Care, Safe at work

5. Working with families in Mental Health

6. Professional Self Care


Part 2: Knowledge for Practice

7. Mental Health Assessment

8. Legal and ethical issues

9. Anxiety

10. Mood disorders

11. Substance use and co-occurring disorders

12. Psychosis and Schizophrenia

13. Eating disorders

14. Personality disorders

15. Mental disorders of childhood and adolescence

16. Mental disorders of old age

17. Autism and Intellectual Disability

18. Physical Health

19. Psychopharmacology


Part 3: Contexts of Practice

20. Mental Health in every setting

21. Primary Care & Community

22. Emergency Care

23. Generalist inpatient settings

24. Aged care

25. Perinatal & Infant Mental Health

26. Forensic Mental Health Nursing

27. Mental Health Settings

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
25th September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587976
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543392
eBook ISBN:
9780729587969

About the Authors

Kim Foster

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of School, Nursing & Sciences, James Cook University, QLD, Australia

Peta Marks

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Australian Health Consulting (Mental Health), Senior Projects Officer, Australian College of Mental Health Nurses

Anthony O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Auckland; Nurse Specialist in Liaison Psychiatry, Auckland District Health Board, New Zealand

Toby Raeburn

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.