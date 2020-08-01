Meningiomas, Part II, Volume 170

Section I. Operative Approaches

1. Nasal Septal Flap Repair of the Skull Base

2. Olfactory Groove and Planum Meningiomas

3. Tuberculum Sellae Meningiomas

4. Clinoid Meningiomas

5. Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas

6. Hyperostosing Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas

7. Middle Fossa Meningiomas

8. Cavernous Sinus Meningiomas

9. Convexity Meningiomas

10. Parasagittal Meningiomas

11. Falcine Meningiomas

12. Falcotentorial Meningiomas

13. Role of Neuro-otologist in Posterior Fossa Meningioma Surgery

14. Petroclival Meningiomas and the Petrosal Approach

15. Anatomy of the Petrous Face

16. Petrous Face Meningiomas

17. Foramen Magnum Meningiomas

18. Intraventricular Meningiomas

Section II. Special Considerations

19. Image-Guided Surgery for Meningioma

20. Carotid Artery Occlusion and Revascularization in the Management of Meningioma

21. Endoscopic Technology and Repair Techniques

22. Atypical Meningiomas

23. Malignant Meningiomas

24. Spinal Meningiomas

Section III. Adjuvant Treatments

25. External Beam Radiation Therapy for Meningioma

26. Irradiation/Radiosurgery/Toxicity

27. Chemotherapy for Meningiomas

28. Brachytherapy for Meningiomas

Section IV. Quality of Life Issues

29. Quality of Life Outcomes in Meningioma Surgery

30. Acute Rehabilitation of Meningioma Patients

31. End of Life Care for Patients with Meningioma