Meningiomas, Part II, Volume 170
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Operative Approaches
1. Nasal Septal Flap Repair of the Skull Base
2. Olfactory Groove and Planum Meningiomas
3. Tuberculum Sellae Meningiomas
4. Clinoid Meningiomas
5. Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
6. Hyperostosing Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas
7. Middle Fossa Meningiomas
8. Cavernous Sinus Meningiomas
9. Convexity Meningiomas
10. Parasagittal Meningiomas
11. Falcine Meningiomas
12. Falcotentorial Meningiomas
13. Role of Neuro-otologist in Posterior Fossa Meningioma Surgery
14. Petroclival Meningiomas and the Petrosal Approach
15. Anatomy of the Petrous Face
16. Petrous Face Meningiomas
17. Foramen Magnum Meningiomas
18. Intraventricular Meningiomas
Section II. Special Considerations
19. Image-Guided Surgery for Meningioma
20. Carotid Artery Occlusion and Revascularization in the Management of Meningioma
21. Endoscopic Technology and Repair Techniques
22. Atypical Meningiomas
23. Malignant Meningiomas
24. Spinal Meningiomas
Section III. Adjuvant Treatments
25. External Beam Radiation Therapy for Meningioma
26. Irradiation/Radiosurgery/Toxicity
27. Chemotherapy for Meningiomas
28. Brachytherapy for Meningiomas
Section IV. Quality of Life Issues
29. Quality of Life Outcomes in Meningioma Surgery
30. Acute Rehabilitation of Meningioma Patients
31. End of Life Care for Patients with Meningioma
Description
Meningiomas, Volume 170, Part Two, discusses tumors that arise from the coverings of the brain and spinal cord. In this updated volume of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, experts in the field - from basic scientists to skilled neurosurgeons, provide up-to-date synopses of each topic as it relates directly to this class of tumor. Surgical and radiation therapy, which remain the mainstays of treatment, are a major focus, but coverage also includes potential molecular avenues for the development of effective medical treatments. This book serves as a comprehensive review of the neurosurgical issues surrounding this extremely common brain tumor.
Few procedures in surgery are more immediately formidable than an attack upon a large tumor of this type, hence the greatest challenge of treatment is the need to complete tumor removal without creating new neurologic deficit.
Key Features
- Provides current reviews of neurosurgical issues, such as endoscopic surgery, molecular biology of meningiomas, and the role of different radiation oncology treatment modalities and drug therapies
- Addresses multiple patient populations – children, elderly and those with multiple or radiation-induced tumor
- Offers a strong focus on anatomy and surgical approaches
- Edited work featuring leaders in neurosurgery and neuro-oncology around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, and neuro-oncologists at a variety of levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128221983
About the Editors
Michael W. McDermott
Michael W. McDermott is in the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
