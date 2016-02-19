Men of Physics: L.D. Landau - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080064512, 9781483153827

Men of Physics: L.D. Landau

1st Edition

Thermodynamics, Plasma Physics and Quantum Mechanics

Authors: D. Ter Haar
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483153827
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Men of Physics: L. D. Landau, Volume 2: Thermodynamics, Plasma Physics and Quantum Mechanics is dedicated to L. D. Landau's contributions in the fields of thermodynamics, plasma physics, and quantum mechanics. Landau's theory of second-order phase transitions is discussed, along with his contributions to nuclear physics, astrophysics, cosmic ray physics, and quantum field theory. This volume is comprised of 15 chapters and begins with a discussion on Landau's theory of second-order phase transitions, which includes his assumption that all thermodynamic functions would allow regular series expansions near the transition point. The following chapters focus on Landau's papers on the transport equation for ionized systems and on plasma oscillations; his contributions to nuclear physics, cosmic ray physics, and astrophysics; his work in pure quantum mechanics; and his contributions to quantum field theory. The second section elaborates on the theory of phase transitions; the transport equation in the case of Coulomb interactions; the vibrations of the electronic plasma; and the statistical theory of nuclei. The origin of stellar energy is also examined, along with the multiple production of particles during collisions of fast particles and the extension of the uncertainty principle to relativistic quantum theory. A theory of energy transfer in collisions is also described. The final chapter considers the conservation laws for weak interactions. This book will be a useful resource for physicists and students interested in the work of L. D. Landau.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part 1

I Second-Order Phase Transitions

II Plasma Physics

III Nuclear Physics, Astrophysics, and Cosmic Ray Physics

IV Quantum Mechanics

V Field Theory

References

Scientific Papers

Part 2

1. On the Theory of Phase Transitions (1937)

2. The Transport Equation in the Case of Coulomb Interactions (1936)

3. On the Vibrations of the Electronic Plasma (1946)

4. On the Statistical Theory of Nuclei (1937)

5. On the Origin of Stellar Energy (1937)

6. On the Multiple Production of Particles during Collisions of Fast Particles (1953)

7. Extension of the Uncertainty Principle to Relativistic Quantum Theory (1931; with R. Peierls)

8. A Theory of Energy Transfer in Collisions (1932)

9. Fundamental Problems (1960)

10. On the Conservation Laws for Weak Interactions (1957)

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153827

About the Author

D. Ter Haar

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.