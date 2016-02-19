Men of Physics: L. D. Landau - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105239, 9781483185255

Men of Physics: L. D. Landau

1st Edition

Low Temperature and Solid State Physics

Authors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483185255
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Men of Physics: L D. Landau, Vol. 1: Low Temperature and Solid State Physics is a compilation of the most important scientific contributions of L. D. Landau, Nobel Prize winner in Physics for 1962.
This volume contains eight papers that elucidate the theories of Helium II, Fermi liquids, superconductivity, electron diamagnetism, and ferromagnetism. Undergraduate students in the field of physics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part 1

Chapter I. Liquid Helium

Chapter II. Fermi Liquids

Chapter III. Superconductivity

Chapter II. Solid State Physics

Books

Scientific Papers

References

Part 2

1. The Theory of Superfluidity of Helium II (1941)

2. On the Theory of Superfluidity of Helium II (1947)

3. The Theory of a Fermi Liquid (1956)

4. Oscillations in a Fermi Liquid (1957)

5. On the Theory of the Intermediate State of Superconductors (1943)

6. On the Theory of Superconductivity (1950)

7. Diagmagnetism of Metals (1930)

8. On the Theory of the Dispersion of Magnetic Permeability in Ferromagnetic Bodies (1935)

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185255

About the Author

D. ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.