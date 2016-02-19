Men of Physics: L. D. Landau
1st Edition
Low Temperature and Solid State Physics
Authors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483185255
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 208
Description
Men of Physics: L D. Landau, Vol. 1: Low Temperature and Solid State Physics is a compilation of the most important scientific contributions of L. D. Landau, Nobel Prize winner in Physics for 1962.
This volume contains eight papers that elucidate the theories of Helium II, Fermi liquids, superconductivity, electron diamagnetism, and ferromagnetism. Undergraduate students in the field of physics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part 1
Chapter I. Liquid Helium
Chapter II. Fermi Liquids
Chapter III. Superconductivity
Chapter II. Solid State Physics
Books
Scientific Papers
References
Part 2
1. The Theory of Superfluidity of Helium II (1941)
2. On the Theory of Superfluidity of Helium II (1947)
3. The Theory of a Fermi Liquid (1956)
4. Oscillations in a Fermi Liquid (1957)
5. On the Theory of the Intermediate State of Superconductors (1943)
6. On the Theory of Superconductivity (1950)
7. Diagmagnetism of Metals (1930)
8. On the Theory of the Dispersion of Magnetic Permeability in Ferromagnetic Bodies (1935)
Index
About the Author
D. ter Haar
