Men of Physics: Benjamin Thompson – Count Rumford - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121796, 9781483181097

Men of Physics: Benjamin Thompson – Count Rumford

1st Edition

Count Rumford on the Nature of Heat

Authors: Sanborn C. Brown
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483181097
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 220
Description

Men of Physics: Benjamin Thompsonâ€”Count Rumford: Count Rumford on the Nature of Heat presents the life and works of Count Rumford, an American-born British physicist and inventor. This book is divided in two parts. The first part gives a biographical sketch of Count Rumford, Benjamin Thompson, who was born on March 23, 1753 and died in 1814. This part also discusses the contemporary caloric theory and the reason why Rumford disbelieved the theory. The second part presents his technical works, discoveries, and contributions in the field of physics. Some of which are his demonstration of the existence of convection currents; heat by friction; thermal expansion; and other studies concerning heat. This text will be of interest for physicists and other professionals in the related fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1 A Biographical Sketch of Count Rumford, Benjamin Thompson (1753-1814)

Introduction

1. Perspective

2. The Caloric Theory

Part 2

3. The Propagation of Heat in Fluids

4. Heat by Friction

5. Thermal Expansion

6. The Weight of Heat

7. Water as a Nonconductor of Heat

8. Propagation of Heat in Various Substances

9. Heat as a Mode of Motion

10. Radiation

11. Count Rumford's Concept of Heat

Index

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181097

About the Author

Sanborn C. Brown

About the Editor

D. ter Haar

