Mems for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091291, 9780857096272

Mems for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Shekhar Bhansali Abhay Vasudev
eBook ISBN: 9780857096272
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091291
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Introduction

Chapter 1: Microfabrication of polymers for bioMEMS

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Microfabrication

1.3 Polymers and processes

1.4 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Review of sensor and actuator mechanisms for bioMEMS

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction: transducers

2.2 Sensors

2.3 Actuators

2.4 Biomedical applications of sensors and actuators

2.5 Optical biosensor

2.6 Microrobotics in biomedical applications

2.7 Conclusion

Chapter 3: MEMS for in vivo sensing

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Overview of MEMS in vivo devices and sensors

3.3 Challenges and possible solutions to in vivo sensing methodology

3.4 Regulatory dimensions

3.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 4: MEMS and electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) for non-invasive measurement of cells

Abstract:

4.1 Importance of MEMS in cellular assays

4.2 Impedimetric measurement theory

4.3 Visualization and modeling

4.4 Bioimpedance before MEMS: patch clamp measurements

4.5 MEMS in bioimpedance applications

4.6 Future trends

4.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: MEMS ultrasonic transducers for biomedical applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Modeling and design of capacitive micromachined ultrasonic transducers (CMUTs)

5.3 Fabrication

5.4 Integration

5.5 Biomedical applications

5.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 6: Lab-on-chip (LOC) devices and microfluidics for biomedical applications

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pressure-driven lab-on-chip (LOC)

6.3 Capillary-driven LOC

6.4 Electrokinetic-driven LOC

6.5 Centrifugal-driven LOC

6.6 Droplet-based LOC

6.7 Electrowetting-based LOC

6.8 Future trends

Chapter 7: Fabrication of cell culture microdevices for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction: cell culture microdevices

7.2 Motivation for microdevice development

7.3 Design and fabrication concepts for cell culture

7.4 Applications of cell culture microdevices

7.5 Future trends

7.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 8: MEMS manufacturing techniques for tissue scaffolding devices

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tissue scaffold design

8.3 Tissue scaffold fabrication using MEMS approaches

8.4 Applications of MEMS-fabricated tissue scaffold

8.5 Conclusion

Chapter 9: BioMEMs for drug delivery applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transdermal delivery

9.3 Implantable systems

9.4 Microfabricated drug delivery vehicles

9.5 Conclusions

9.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 10: Applications of MEMS technologies for minimally invasive medical procedures

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Microvisualization

10.3 Micromanipulation

10.4 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 11: Smart microgrippers for bioMEMS applications

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Microgripping and release strategies

11.3 Microgripper demonstration: microcage

11.4 Conclusions

11.5 Acknowledgement

Chapter 12: Microfluidic techniques for the detection, manipulation and isolation of rare cells

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Size-based isolation

12.3 Mass-based isolation

12.4 Electrical-based isolation

Chapter 13: MEMS as implantable neuroprobes

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction – neuronal communication

13.2 MEMS-based neuronal intervention devices

13.3 Tissue response against implanted neural microelectrode interfaces

13.4 Implantable wireless recording integrated circuit (IC) challenges

Chapter 14: MEMS as ocular implants

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Implantable MEMS for glaucoma therapy

14.3 Integrated microsystems for artificial retinal implants

14.4 Future trends

14.5 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Cellular microinjection for therapeutic and research applications

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Significance of cellular injection

15.3 Microinjection

15.4 MEMS technologies for microinjection

15.5 Future of mechanical microinjection

15.6 Automating microinjection

15.7 Conclusion

Chapter 16: Hybrid MEMS: Integrating inorganic structures into live organisms

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Hybrid integration

16.3 Vacuum microfabrication on Drosophila

16.4 Conclusions and future trends

Index

Description

The application of Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) in the biomedical field is leading to a new generation of medical devices. MEMS for biomedical applications reviews the wealth of recent research on fabrication technologies and applications of this exciting technology.

The book is divided into four parts: Part one introduces the fundamentals of MEMS for biomedical applications, exploring the microfabrication of polymers and reviewing sensor and actuator mechanisms. Part two describes applications of MEMS for biomedical sensing and diagnostic applications. MEMS for in vivo sensing and electrical impedance spectroscopy are investigated, along with ultrasonic transducers, and lab-on-chip devices. MEMS for tissue engineering and clinical applications are the focus of part three, which considers cell culture and tissue scaffolding devices, BioMEMS for drug delivery and minimally invasive medical procedures. Finally, part four reviews emerging biomedical applications of MEMS, from implantable neuroprobes and ocular implants to cellular microinjection and hybrid MEMS.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, MEMS for biomedical applications provides an authoritative review for scientists and manufacturers involved in the design and development of medical devices as well as clinicians using this important technology.

Key Features

  • Reviews the wealth of recent research on fabrication technologies and applications of Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) in the biomedical field
  • Introduces the fundamentals of MEMS for biomedical applications, exploring the microfabrication of polymers and reviewing sensor and actuator mechanisms
  • Considers MEMS for biomedical sensing and diagnostic applications, along with MEMS for in vivo sensing and electrical impedance spectroscopy

Readership

Researchers, materials scientists and medical device manufacturers; students and clinicians of medical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096272
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091291

About the Editors

Shekhar Bhansali Editor

Shekhar Bhansali is the Alcatel-Lucent Professor and the Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University, USA.

Abhay Vasudev Editor

Abhay Vasudev is a Graduate Researcher at Florida International University’s bioMEMS and Microsystems Lab.

Affiliations and Expertise

Florida International University, USA

