Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121025717, 9780080916934

Memory

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth Ligon Bjork Robert Bjork
eBook ISBN: 9780080916934
Paperback ISBN: 9780121025717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 1998
Page Count: 586
Table of Contents

Overview of Human Memory:

H. Pashler and M. Carrier, Structures, Processes, and the Flow of Information.

C.M. Kelley and D.S. Lindsay, Conscious and Unconscious Forms of Memory.

Transient Memories:

D.W. Massaro and G.R. Loftus, Sensory and Perceptual Storage: Data and Theory.

J.S. Nairne, Short-Term/Working Memory.

Storing Information in Long-Term Memory:

L.A. Cooper and J.M. Lang, Imagery and Visual-Spatial Representations.

M.A. Conway, Autobiographical Memory.

Accessing Information in Long-Term Memory:

H.L. Roediger, III, and M.J. Guynn, Retrieval Processes.

M.C. Anderson and J.H. Neely, Interference and Inhibition in Memory Retrieval.

Monitoring and Controlling Our Memories:

F.N. Dempster, Distributing and Managing the Conditions of Encoding and Practice.

F.S. Bellezza, Mnemonic Methods to Enhance Storage and Retrieval.

J. Metcalfe, Metacognitive Processes.

Differences across Individuals:

D.A. Bors and C.M. MacLeod, Individual Differences in Memory.

L.L. Light, Memory and Aging.

Memory for Real-World Events and Information:

C.C. Chandler and R.P. Fisher, Retrieval Processes and Witness Memory.

A.F. Healy and G.P. Sinclair, The Long-Term Retention of Training and Instruction. Index.

Description

Authored by the foremost researchers in cognitive psychology, the handbook Memory is an outstanding reference tool for all cognitive psychologists and interested professionals. Memory provides an excellent synopsis of the research and literature in this field, including comprehensive chapters on basic theory. The text discusses storage and access of information in both short-term and long-term memory; how we control, monitor, and enhance memory; individual differences in mnemonic ability; and the processes of retrieval and retention, including eye-witness testimony, and training and instruction.

Readership

Upper undergraduate and graduate students, along with academics and researchers, in the area of cognitive psychology and related disciplines.

Reviews

@qu:"Memory provides a wonderful, readable, and current overview of the human memory and cognition field. Each chapter links important historical work with current findings, concepts, and methods.... Clearly, the breadth of this book should make it an important resource for all investigators in the field of human cognition." @source:--G.C. Gamst, University of La Verne, California, in CHOICE

About the Editors

Elizabeth Ligon Bjork Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Robert Bjork Editor

The Board of Scientific Affairs (BSA) has just named Robert Bjork and three others as 1998 APA Distinguished Scientist Lecturers. Bjork is also editor of Psychological Review, recipient of UCLA's Distinguished Teaching Award, and president-elect of the Western Psychological Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

