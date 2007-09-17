Memory Systems
1st Edition
Cache, DRAM, Disk
Description
Is your memory hierarchy stopping your microprocessor from performing at the high level it should be? Memory Systems: Cache, DRAM, Disk shows you how to resolve this problem.
The book tells you everything you need to know about the logical design and operation, physical design and operation, performance characteristics and resulting design trade-offs, and the energy consumption of modern memory hierarchies. You learn how to to tackle the challenging optimization problems that result from the side-effects that can appear at any point in the entire hierarchy.
As a result you will be able to design and emulate the entire memory hierarchy.
Key Features
- Understand all levels of the system hierarchy -Xcache, DRAM, and disk.
- Evaluate the system-level effects of all design choices.
- Model performance and energy consumption for each component in the memory hierarchy.
Readership
Practicing engineers in microarchitecture and computer system design, embedded system design, low power design; graduate students in advanced computer architecture.
Table of Contents
Overview: On the Topic of Memory Systems and Their Design ▪ Part I: Cache Ch. 1. An Overview of Cache Principles 2. Logical Organization 3. Management of Cache Contents 4. Cache Cohenrence 5. Implementation Issues 6. Cache Case Studies Part II: DRAM 7. Memory Systems Overview 8. DRAM Device: Basic Circuits and Architecture 9. DRAM System Signalling and Timing 10. DRAM Memory System Organization 11. Generic DRAM Memory Access Protocol 12. Evolution of DRAM Devices 13. DRAM Memory Controller 14. Memory System Design Analysis Part II: Disk 15. Overview of Disks 16. The Physical Layer 17. The Data Layer 18. Performance Issues and Design Tradeoffs 19. Drive Interface 20. Operational Performance Improvement 21. The Cache Layer, 23. Performance Testing 24. Storage Subsystems 25. Advanced Topics 26. Case Study Part IV: Cross-Cutting Issues 27. The Holistic Design of Memory Hierarchies 28. Analysis of Cost and Performance 29. Power and Energy 30. Reliability 31. Virtual Memory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 17th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123797513
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553849
About the Author
Bruce Jacob
Bruce Jacob is an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park. He received his Ars Baccalaureate, cum laude, in Mathematics from Harvard University in 1988, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1995 and 1997, respectively. In addition to his academic credentials, he has extensive experience in industry: he designed real-time embedded applications and real-time embedded architectures in the area of telecommunications for two successful Boston-area startup companies, Boston Technology (now part of Comverse Technology) and Priority Call Management (now part of uReach Technologies). At Priority Call Management he was employee number 2, the system architect, and the chief engineer; he built the first working prototype of the company’s product, and he built and installed the first actual product as well.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrical and Computer Engineering University of Maryland
David Wang
David Wang received his PhD from the University of Maryland in 2005. David's primary research interest is into power efficient, high performance memory systems that use commodity DRAM devices. As part of his research, David has collaborated with memory system architects and design engineers, and presented his work to JEDEC in support of proposals for future generation DRAM device specifications. David is presently working as an architect for MetaRAM, a memory systems startup in the Silicon Valley.
Affiliations and Expertise
MetaRAM, Inc.
Spencer Ng
Spencer Ng is a senior technical staff member with Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. Prior to that, he was a research staff member with IBM Almaden Research Center. Before joining IBM, he was a member of technical staff with Bell Labs in Naperville, Illinois. He has been a researcher in the field of storage for over twenty years, and is the holder of about twenty issued U.S. patents. For the past fifteen years, he is heavily involved in studying and developing various techniques for improving disk drive performance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hitachi Global Storage Technologies
