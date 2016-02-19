Membrane Electrodes considers the significant developments in the field of sensing probes, with an emphasis on membrane electrodes. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters. Part I is an introduction to the variety of ion-selective membrane electrodes that have been constructed and with which experiments have been conducted. This part deals first with the thermodynamic principles and other concepts underlying the description of the behavior of electrolyte solutions, followed by a discussion on the various theories of membrane potential applicable to a variety of solid and liquid membrane electrodes. Part II describes the preparation, properties, and uses of the various solid and liquid membrane electrodes. Part III presents glass membrane electrodes as a prelude to the description of other membrane systems in which glass electrodes are invariably used as the primary sensing device. This book will prove useful to students, technologists, and researchers in various fields of science and technology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I Introduction and Theory

Chapter 1 Introduction

References

Chapter 2 Electrochemistry of Aqueous Electrolyte Solutions

A. Free Energy

B. Chemical Potential

C. Condition for Equilibrium between Two Phases

D. Activity and Activity Coefficient

E. Mean Activity of the Electrolyte

F. Osmotic Coefficient

G. The Debye-Hückel Theory

H. Mixture of Electrolyte and Nonelectrolyte

I. Mixture of Two Electrolytes

References

Chapter 3 Theories of Membrane Electrode Potentials

A. Reversible Electrodes

Β. Relation between Free Energy and Potential of a Galvanic Cell

C. Standard Potentials

D. Concentration Cell without Transference

E. Concentration Cell with Transference

F. Liquid Junction or Diffusion Potential: General Equation

G. Diffusion Potential between Two Solutions of the Same Electrolyte

H. Diffusion Equations

I. Principles Underlying Membrane Electrode Behavior

References

Part II Solid and Liquid Membrane Electrodes

Chapter 4 Organic Ion Exchangers

A. Properties of Ion Exchange Membranes

B. Some Experimental Results

C. Properties and Applications of Asymmetric Membrane Electrodes

References

Chapter 5 Electrodes Selective to Halide Ions

A. Preparation of the Membrane Electrode and Formation of the Membrane Cell

B. Ion Activity Standards

C. Determination of Selectivity Constants (Κijpot)

D. Properties and Applications of Fluoride-Selective Electrodes

E. Properties and Applications of Halide-Selective Membrane Electrodes

References

Chapter 6 Electrodes Selective to Other Anions

A. Preparation of Membrane Electrodes

B. Cyanide-Selective Membrane Electrodes

C. Sulfide-Selective Membrane Electrodes

D. Membrane Electrodes Selective to Other Anions

References

Chapter 7 Electrodes Selective to Cations

A. Preparation of Electrodes

B. Ammonium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

C. Cadmium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

D. Calcium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

E. Cesium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

F. Copper-Selective Membrane Electrodes

G. Iron-Selective Membrane Electrodes

H. Lead-Selective Membrane Electrodes

I. Potassium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

J. Silver-Selective Membrane Electrodes

K. Sodium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

L. Thallium-Selective Membrane Electrodes

M. Uranyl Ion-Selective Membrane Electrodes

References

Chapter 8 Liquid Membrane Electrodes

A. Macrocyclic Compounds

B. Cation-Selective Liquid Membrane Electrodes

C. Anion-Selective Liquid Membrane Electrodes

References

Part III Glass and Other Related Membrane Electrodes

Chapter 9 Glass Membrane Electrodes

A. Structure and Resistance of Glasses

B. Glasses for the Measurement of Ion Activities

C. Properties of Glass Electrodes

D. Electrical Impedance of Glass Electrodes

E. Glass Membrane Potentials

F. Electrode Responses in Aqueous-Nonaqueous Solvents

References

Chapter 10 Electrodes for Sensing Gases

A. Ammonia Sensor

B. Carbon Dioxide Sensor

C. Sensors for Other Gases

D. Oxygen Electrode

References

Chapter 11 Enzyme Electrodes

A. Immobilization of Enzyme

B. Enzyme Electrode for the Estimation of Glucose

C. Enzyme Electrode for the Estimation of Urea

D. Enzyme Electrode for the Determination of Uric Acid

E. Enzyme Electrode for the Determination of Amino Acids

F. Miscellaneous Enzyme Electrodes

References

Index