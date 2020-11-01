Membrane Biomechanics, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Lipid bilayers: phase behavior and mechanics
Marina Inés Giannotti
2. Molecular mechanisms of cell membrane structure modification by omega-3 fatty acids
Manuela Ayee
3. Mechanical properties of magnetoliposomes
Helim Aranda-Espinoza
4. Protein and lipids – bilayer stiffness
Mark Sansom
5. Mechasosensitive ion channels and membrane tension
Boris Martinac
6. From cell membrane to the nuclear membrane through modulation of cytoskeleton
Mike Cho
7. Endothelial stiffness in dyslipidemia and aging
Irena Levitan
8. Vascular smooth muscle stiffness in aging and vascular disease
Andreea Trache
9. Mechanobiology of microvesicle release and activation
Cynthia A. Reinhart-King
10. Interplay of membrane cholesterol and substrate on vascular smooth muscle mechanics
Zhongku Hong
11. Membrane mechanics and Biophysics in Alzheimer’s disease
James Lee
Description
Membrane Biomechanics, Volume 86, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Lipid bilayers: phase behavior and mechanics, Molecular mechanisms of cell membrane structure modification by omega-3 fatty acids, Mechanical properties of magnetoliposomes, Mechanosensitive ion channels and membrane tension, From cell membrane to the nuclear membrane through modulation of cytoskeleton, Endothelial stiffness in dyslipidemia and aging, Vascular smooth muscle stiffness in aging and vascular disease, Mechanobiology of macrovesicle release and activation, Interplay of membrane cholesterol and substrate on vascular smooth muscle mechanics, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series
- Includes the latest information on Membrane Biomechanics
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of plasma membrane repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210215
About the Serial Volume Editors
Irena Levitan
Irena Levitan, PhD, is Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on cholesterol regulation of ion channels and cellular biomechanics. She published more than 70 papers and book chapters and is a recipient of Guyton Distinguished Lecturer award for quantitative and biophysical work on cholesterol modulation of ion channels and how this can affect integrated organ function from the Association of Chairs of Departments of Physiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA
Andreea Trache
Andreea Trache is at Texas A&M University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, USA
