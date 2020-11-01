COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Membrane Biomechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128210215

Membrane Biomechanics, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Irena Levitan Andreea Trache
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128210215
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

1. Lipid bilayers: phase behavior and mechanics
Marina Inés Giannotti
2. Molecular mechanisms of cell membrane structure modification by omega-3 fatty acids
Manuela Ayee
3. Mechanical properties of magnetoliposomes
Helim Aranda-Espinoza
4. Protein and lipids – bilayer stiffness
Mark Sansom
5. Mechasosensitive ion channels and membrane tension
Boris Martinac
6. From cell membrane to the nuclear membrane through modulation of cytoskeleton
Mike Cho
7. Endothelial stiffness in dyslipidemia and aging
Irena Levitan
8. Vascular smooth muscle stiffness in aging and vascular disease
Andreea Trache
9. Mechanobiology of microvesicle release and activation
Cynthia A. Reinhart-King
10. Interplay of membrane cholesterol and substrate on vascular smooth muscle mechanics
Zhongku Hong
11. Membrane mechanics and Biophysics in Alzheimer’s disease
James Lee

Description

Membrane Biomechanics, Volume 86, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Lipid bilayers: phase behavior and mechanics, Molecular mechanisms of cell membrane structure modification by omega-3 fatty acids, Mechanical properties of magnetoliposomes, Mechanosensitive ion channels and membrane tension, From cell membrane to the nuclear membrane through modulation of cytoskeleton, Endothelial stiffness in dyslipidemia and aging, Vascular smooth muscle stiffness in aging and vascular disease, Mechanobiology of macrovesicle release and activation, Interplay of membrane cholesterol and substrate on vascular smooth muscle mechanics, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series
  • Includes the latest information on Membrane Biomechanics

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of plasma membrane repair

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128210215

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Irena Levitan

Irena Levitan, PhD, is Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on cholesterol regulation of ion channels and cellular biomechanics. She published more than 70 papers and book chapters and is a recipient of Guyton Distinguished Lecturer award for quantitative and biophysical work on cholesterol modulation of ion channels and how this can affect integrated organ function from the Association of Chairs of Departments of Physiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA

Andreea Trache

Andreea Trache is at Texas A&M University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, USA

