Membrane Based Technologies for Environmental Pollution Control

Membrane Based Technologies: Environmental Pollution Control provides in-depth coverage of membrane processes, materials and modules are discussed along with their potential application in various pollution control systems. Each chapter provides a systematic approach for dynamic model development and solutions. With this reference, researchers as well as those responsible for the design of pollution control systems will find a source that can maximize their efforts to reduce or prevent pollutants from entering all types of environmental media.