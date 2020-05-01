Membrane Based Technologies for Environmental Pollution Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194553

Membrane Based Technologies for Environmental Pollution Control

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780128194553
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 512
Description

Membrane-based technologies are emerging as an alternate green technology that can reduce or prevent environmental pollution at the source. Written by an author with more than two decades of teaching and research experience, Membrane Based Technologies: Environmental Pollution Control explains the application of this green technology while offering a systematic approach for accurately utilizing mathematical modeling methods for optimizing system design and scale-up.

Membrane Based Technologies: Environmental Pollution Control provides in-depth coverage of membrane processes, materials and modules are discussed along with their potential application in various pollution control systems. Each chapter provides a systematic approach for dynamic model development and solutions. With this reference, researchers as well as those responsible for the design of pollution control systems will find a source that can maximize their efforts to reduce or prevent pollutants from entering all types of environmental media.

Key Features

  • Provides a systematic approach for designing membrane technology based systems for pollution reduction or prevention in all types of environmental media
  • Includes case studies to illustrate actual projects to explain the problems and solutions associated with system scale-up
  • Introduces Dynamic modelling and analysis for process intensification

Readership

Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineering Technicians and Civil Engineering Technicians

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Process Intensification
2. Membrane-Based Process Intensification
3. Process Intensification in Lactic Acid Production
4. Process Intensification in Acetic Acid Production
5. Process Intensification in Glutamic Acid Production
6. Process Intensification in Gluconic Acid Production
7. Process Intensification in Bio-Fuel Production
8. Process Intensification in Chlor-Alkali Industry
9. Introduction to Modelling Membrane Separation Processes
10. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Arsenic Removal Process
11. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Fluoride Removal Process
12. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based for Coke Wastewater Treatment
13. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Pharmaceutical Wastewater Treatment
14. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Lactic Acid Production Process
15. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Acetic Acid Production Process
16. Dynamic Modelling of Membrane-Based Glutamic Acid Production Process
17. Case Studies on Advanced Software Tool for Operation and Control of Membrane Based Plants

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194553

