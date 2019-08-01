Melt Electrospinning
1st Edition
A Green Method to Produce Superfine Fibers
Description
Melt Electrospinning: A Green Method to Produce Superfine Fibers introduces the latest results from a leading research group in this area, exploring the structure, equipment polymer properties and spinning conditions of melt electrospinning. Sections introduce the invention of melt electrospinning, including the independent development of centrifugal melt electrospinning and upward melt electrospinning, discuss electro magnetization of melt and the testing method of fiber performance by means of different polymers and self-designed devices, cover simulation, and introduce principle methods and improvement measures of centrifugal melt electrospinning.
Key Features
- Presents melt electrospinning, a green nanofiber fabrication technology
- Introduces the invention of melt electrospinning, including centrifugal melt electrospinning and upward melt electrospinning
- Describes optimization techniques, electro magnetization of melt, testing methods, DPD simulation and improvement methods
- Provides a useful introduction to contemporary electrospinning research with a view to its many potential applications
Readership
Researchers in materials, chemistry, mechanical engineering, and medicine; chemical engineers; pharmaceutical scientists; protective clothing specialists; battery membrane electrode specialists, energy storage specialists, adsorption filtration and other specialists
Table of Contents
- Preface
2. The Device of Melt Electrospinning
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The device of conventional melt electrospinning
2.3 The device of laser heating melt electrospinning
2.4 The device of screw extrusion melt electrospinning
2.5 The device of vibrating melt electrospinning
2.6 The device of air melt electrospinning
2.7 The device of coaxial melt electrospinning
2.8 The device of upwards melt electrospinning
2.9 The device of centrifugal melt electrospinning
2.10 Summary and Perspective
2.11 References
3. Formation of Fibrous Structure and Factors in Melt Electrospinning
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Experimental results and discussion
3.3 Summary and Perspective
3.4 References
4. DPD simulation of melt electrospinning
4.1 Dissipative particle dynamics method
4.2 DPD simulation on the fiber dropping process of melt electrospinning
4.3 Summary and Perspective
4.4 References
5. Experimental Study on Centrifugal Melt Electrospinning
5.1 Overview of centrifugal melt electrospinning
5.2 Research progress of centrifugal melt electrospinning
5.3 The significance of centrifugal melt electrospinning device
5.4 Experimental Study on Electrophoretic Spinning of Centrifugal Melt
5.5 Innovative design of centrifugal melt electrospinning
5.6 Summary and Perspective
5.7 References
6. 3D Printing by Melt electrospinning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162200
About the Author
Yong Liu
Yong Liu is an Associate Professor and Director of the Polymeric Nanocomposite Laboratory at Beijing University of Chemical Technology. He attained his PhD from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Science. He has held a postdoctoral position at Tsinghua University, as well as at Cornell University as a visiting associate professor. He focuses on preparation and application of polymers and nanocomposites, and his research is unique in providing a polymer physics understanding of melt electrospinning. Yong Liu has published over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals and presented at over 20 conferences, and holds multiple patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of the Polymeric Nanocomposite Laboratory, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijng, China
Seeram Ramakrishna
Professor Seeram Ramakrishna, FREng, FBSE is the Director of Center for Nanofibers & Nanotechnology, and a leader of Future of Manufacturing at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He is a Highly Cited Researcher in Materials Science (www.highlycited.com). He is among the World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds (Thomson Reuters). He authored 1,000 articles which attracted ~ 57,000 citations and ~110 H-index. His innovations have been translated into products. He is an editor of Current Opinion in Biomedical Engineering. He delivered over 200 plenary and keynote lectures around the world including a special lecture at the Kavli Symposium on Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies, Norway. He is a Fellow of UK Royal Academy of Engineering (FREng); Biomaterials Science and Engineering (FBSE); American Association of the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering (AIMBE) He is a recipient of IFEES President award- Global Visionary; Chandra P Sharma Biomaterials Award; Nehru Fellowship; LKY Fellowship; NUS Outstanding Researcher Award; IES and ASEAN Outstanding Engineer Award. He received PhD from the University of Cambridge, UK, and the General Management Training from Harvard University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Nanofibers and Nanotechnology, National University of Singapore, Singapore
Mohamedazeem Mohideen
Ph.D. at Beijing University of Chemical Technology (BUCT). He is doing his research work under the guidance of Prof Yong Liu. He completed his master degree in Materials Science from Anna University, India in 2018. He finished his master dissertation work on quantum dots
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. student, Beijing University of Chemical Technology (BUCT). Beijing, China
Kaili Li
currently a postgraduate at Beijing University of Chemical Technology. Her research focuses on the movement of molecular chains about the fiber produced by centrifugal melt electrospinning and the dissipative particle dynamics simulation. She has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postgraduate, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China