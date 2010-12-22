Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705108

Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Gershenwald
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705108
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Page Count: 248
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jeffrey Gershenwald, presents various articles on the subject of Melanoma. Articles include: Pathologic Evaluation of the Primary Tumor and Sentinel Lymph Nodes; Staging and Prognosis; Management of Primary Melanoma; Management of the Clinically Uninvolved Nodal Basin in Cutaneous Melanoma; Evidence-based Approach to Imaging and Follow-up Guidelines for the Melanoma Patient; Treatment Strategies for the Intransit Melanoma Metastasis; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage III Melanoma; Role of Radiotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Assessment of Melanoma-specific Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO); and Metastasectomy for Stage IV Melanoma.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Gershenwald Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Cancer Biology, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

