Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jeffrey Gershenwald, presents various articles on the subject of Melanoma. Articles include: Pathologic Evaluation of the Primary Tumor and Sentinel Lymph Nodes; Staging and Prognosis; Management of Primary Melanoma; Management of the Clinically Uninvolved Nodal Basin in Cutaneous Melanoma; Evidence-based Approach to Imaging and Follow-up Guidelines for the Melanoma Patient; Treatment Strategies for the Intransit Melanoma Metastasis; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage III Melanoma; Role of Radiotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Assessment of Melanoma-specific Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO); and Metastasectomy for Stage IV Melanoma.