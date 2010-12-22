Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jeffrey Gershenwald, presents various articles on the subject of Melanoma. Articles include: Pathologic Evaluation of the Primary Tumor and Sentinel Lymph Nodes; Staging and Prognosis; Management of Primary Melanoma; Management of the Clinically Uninvolved Nodal Basin in Cutaneous Melanoma; Evidence-based Approach to Imaging and Follow-up Guidelines for the Melanoma Patient; Treatment Strategies for the Intransit Melanoma Metastasis; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage III Melanoma; Role of Radiotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Assessment of Melanoma-specific Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO); and Metastasectomy for Stage IV Melanoma.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 22nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705108
About the Authors
Jeffrey Gershenwald Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery and Cancer Biology, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX