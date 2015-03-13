Melanoma, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Adam Berger, is devoted to Melanoma. Articles in this issue include: Current Staging and Prognostic Factors in Melanoma; Melanoma Pathology; Surgical Treatment of Primary and Recurrent Melanoma; Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping and Its Importance for Melanoma in the 21st Century; Lymph Node Dissection for Stage 3 Melanoma; Metastasectomy for Stage IV Melanoma; Local/Injectional Therapies for Satellite and In-Transit Disease; Regional Therapies for In-Transit Disease; Role for Radiation Therapy in Melanoma; Update on Immunotherapy for Melanoma; Targeted Therapies in Melanoma; and Evidence for Long-Term Follow-up of Melanoma Patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 13th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370110
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359870
About the Authors
Adam Berger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Chief, Section of Surgical Oncology Department of Surgery Thomas Jefferson University