Medicinal Natural Products: A Disease-Focused Approach, Volume 55

Prof Satyajit D Sarker, the Editor-in-Chief of Phytochemical Analysis, and the President of the Phytochemical Society of Europe, is the Director of School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University. He is a Pharmacy Professor and the Founding Head of the Centre for Natural Products Discovery, launched in January 2019. He is a Visiting Scientist (Guest Professor), recently awarded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences to carry out a joint research project with Prof Mingquan Guo at the Wuhan Botanical Garden, and a Visiting Professor at the School of Medicine, Taylor’s University, Malaysia (May 2019 – April 2021). He obtained BPharm and MPharm degrees from Dhaka University, and completed his PhD in Phytochemistry from Strathclyde University, Glasgow, UK. His research focuses on anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimalarial, antimicrobial, chemopreventive and wound-healing properties of phytochemicals. He is the author of >530 publications, and one of the most cited authors with over 13,200 citations by Goggle Scholar, an h-index of 51 and i-10 index of 320. Prof Sarker is in the Editorial Board of >35 international journals including Biochemical Systematics and Ecology, Current Medicinal Chemistry, Current Trends in Medicinal Chemistry, DARU, Molecules, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacognosy Magazine and Pharmacognosy Research, and a reviewer for over 80 journals. He co-authored the popular textbook, Chemistry for Pharmacy Students (Wiley & Sons) in 2007, which was subsequently translated in Japanese, Greek and Portuguese languages. The second edition of this book is due to be published later in 2019. He also is the co-author of the book, Steorid Dimers (Wiley & Sons), published in 2012. He co-edited both the 2nd and the 3rd editons of Natural Products Isolation (Humana Press-Springer-Verlag), published in 2005 and 2012, respectively. Computational Phytochemistry (Elsevier; published in May 2018) is the latest contribution from Prof Sarker and Dr Lutfun Nahar. His scientific profile has been in the every edition of the Marquis Who’s Who in the World since 2010.