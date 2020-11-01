Medicinal Natural Products: A Disease-Focused Approach, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Medicinal Natural Products – An Introduction
Lutfun Nahar
2. Anticancer Natural Products
Satyajit Dey Sarker
3. Antimicrobial Natural Products
Mukhlesur Rahman
4. Antimalarial and Antiparasitic Natural Products
Fyaz Mahmood Daud Ismail
5. Anti-inflammatory Natural Products
Olumayokun Olajide
6. Neuroprotective Natural Products
Anupam Das Talukdar
7. Hepatoprotective Natural Products
Sitesh Chandra Bachar and M Abdur Rashid
8. Nephroprotective Natural Products
Emil Jivishov
9. Cancer Chemopreventive Natural Products
Kenneth Ritchie
10. Antipsoriatic Natural Products
Anca Miron
11. Medicinal Natural Products in Osteoporosis
Didem Sohretoglu
12. Antidiabetic Natural Products
Pulok K. Mukherjee
13. Anti-obesity Natural Products
Aditya Arya
14. Analgesic and Antipyretic Natural Products
Jamil A. Shilpi
15. Fertility Regulating Natural Products
Sushmita Nath
16. Antipsychotic Natural Products
Krystyna Skalicka-Wozniak
Description
Medicinal Natural Products: A Disease-Focused Approach, Volume 55 of the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series, highlights the applications of natural products as medicines or prospective medicinal leads for the treatment of various human ailments. Each chapter covers a particular disease area or medical condition – for example, the chapter on anticancer natural products will look into the contributions of natural products in cancer chemotherapy, including the discovery and development of taxol, vincristine and vinblastine as cancer chemotherapeutic agents, and also explore the recent developments in anticancer drug discovery and development from various natural products. All 16 chapters will cover the history, current status and future opportunities of natural products in the treatment and prevention of any particular ailment or medical conditions. Whist the primary focus will be on the medicinal chemistry aspects of these natural products with therapeutic applications, structural modifications and in silico approaches will also be covered. Additionally all chapters will review recent literature of last ten years or so, and present an overview on the developments in respective areas.
Key Features
- Disease-focused
- Medicinal chemistry of natural products
- In silico approaches
- Natural products drug discovery
Readership
Medicinal chemists, natural products chemists, drug discovery researchers, pharmacists, phytochemists and phytotherapists of all levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210192
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Satyajit Sarker
Prof Satyajit D Sarker, the Editor-in-Chief of Phytochemical Analysis, and the President of the Phytochemical Society of Europe, is the Director of School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University. He is a Pharmacy Professor and the Founding Head of the Centre for Natural Products Discovery, launched in January 2019. He is a Visiting Scientist (Guest Professor), recently awarded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences to carry out a joint research project with Prof Mingquan Guo at the Wuhan Botanical Garden, and a Visiting Professor at the School of Medicine, Taylor’s University, Malaysia (May 2019 – April 2021). He obtained BPharm and MPharm degrees from Dhaka University, and completed his PhD in Phytochemistry from Strathclyde University, Glasgow, UK. His research focuses on anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimalarial, antimicrobial, chemopreventive and wound-healing properties of phytochemicals. He is the author of >530 publications, and one of the most cited authors with over 13,200 citations by Goggle Scholar, an h-index of 51 and i-10 index of 320. Prof Sarker is in the Editorial Board of >35 international journals including Biochemical Systematics and Ecology, Current Medicinal Chemistry, Current Trends in Medicinal Chemistry, DARU, Molecules, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacognosy Magazine and Pharmacognosy Research, and a reviewer for over 80 journals. He co-authored the popular textbook, Chemistry for Pharmacy Students (Wiley & Sons) in 2007, which was subsequently translated in Japanese, Greek and Portuguese languages. The second edition of this book is due to be published later in 2019. He also is the co-author of the book, Steorid Dimers (Wiley & Sons), published in 2012. He co-edited both the 2nd and the 3rd editons of Natural Products Isolation (Humana Press-Springer-Verlag), published in 2005 and 2012, respectively. Computational Phytochemistry (Elsevier; published in May 2018) is the latest contribution from Prof Sarker and Dr Lutfun Nahar. His scientific profile has been in the every edition of the Marquis Who’s Who in the World since 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, UK
Lutfun Nahar
Dr Lutfun Nahar, Chemistry honors graduate from Exeter University, obtained her PhD in Organic and Medicinal Chemistry from Aberdeen University. She is currently working at Liverpool John Moores University. Previously she held several posts including Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry at Wolverhampton University, Lecturer in Medicinal Chemistry at Robert Gordon University, Research Fellow at Ulster University, Visiting Professor at Tripoli University, Research Scientist at Rowett Research Institute, Medical Research Council Fellow at Robert Gordon University and Post-doctoral Fellow at Aberdeen University. She is the Managing Editor of Phytochemical Analysis, a reviewer of 30 international journals, and in the Editorial Board of 15 international journals. She has published 360 scientific papers, reviews, books and book chapters in the area of Synthetic Organic Medicinal and Natural Products Chemistry. She co-authored the popular textbook, Chemistry for Pharmacy Students (Wiley & Sons) in 2007, which was subsequently translated in Japanese, Greek and Portuguese languages; the second edition will be published in 2019. She is also the co-author of the book, Steorid Dimers (Wiley & Sons), published in 2012. She co-edited the third editon of Natural Products Isolation (Humana Press-Springer-Verlag), published in 2012. Computational Phytochemistry (Elsevier), published in April 2018, is the latest contribution from Dr Nahar and Prof Sarker. Dr Nahar has Google citations: 8800, h-index: 43 and i10-index: 192, and ResearchGate score: 43.51. Her research interest includes several aspects of Medicinal and Natural Products Chemistry. Her scientific profile has been published in every edition of the Marquis "Who’s Who in the World" since 2009 and "Who's Who in Science and Engineering" since 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, UK
