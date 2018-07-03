Medicinal Chemistry
1st Edition
Fundamentals
Description
Medicinal Chemistry: Fundaments presents the cycle of the life of drugs, their physico-chemical properties, and consequences that arise in development. The fundamental concepts of Medicinal Chemistry (pharmacophore, prodrugs, Lipinsky rules) are also presented, including discussions on specific concerns of the European Pharmacopeia – the industrialist’s bible – its role, and a description of the monographs of active principles.
Key Features
- Defines the lifecycle of drugs
- Explains the physico-chemical properties and consequences of a drug
- Studies the fundamental concepts of medicinal chemistry
- Describes the active ingredient monographs
Readership
Students of pharmacy, masters students in drug design, masters of chemistry and students in engineering schools
Table of Contents
1. Medicines and Drugs
2. Importance and Evaluation of the pKa
3. Importance and Evaluation of Lipophilicity
4. Importance and Evaluation of Solubility
5. Importance and Evaluation of the Polar Surface Area (PSA and TPSA)
6. Lipinski’s Rule of Five
7. Principle of a Prodrug
8. Pharmacophore
9. The European Pharmacopoeia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd July 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027608
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482885
About the Author
Roland Barret
Roland Barret is a Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Laboratory of Therapeutic Chemistry, ISPBL at the University "Claude Bernard Lyon". He began his university studies in October 1968 at the Faculty of Sciences of Lyon where he obtained a master's degree in organic chemistry in 1973 and a diploma of advanced studies in organic chemistry. In 1984, in parallel with his teaching activities at the Faculty of Pharmacy of Lyon and his research activities, he studied pharmacy and obtained the title of pharmacist in 1984 and a second diploma of graduate studies in therapeutic chemistry. He defended my doctoral thesis in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1987. From 2010 to 2017, he participated in the creation of the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (Viet Nam) where he taught Therapeutic Chemistry at the Master of Science Pharmaceutics and Technology every year during regular teaching assignments. He is the author of 70 scientific publications on different themes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Laboratory of Therapeutic Chemistry, ISPBL, University Claude Bernard Lyon